Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares

11 November, 2026

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company') announces that on 11 November, 2026 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchase Number of Shares purchased Highest price paid
 Lowest price paid
Volume weighted average price paid per share Venue Currency
11/11/2026 763,893 £36.9250 £36.4200 £36.7274 LSE GBP
11/11/2026 267,526 £36.9250 £36.4250 £36.7407 Chi-X (CXE) GBP
11/11/2026 188,581 £36.9100 £36.4350 £36.7247 BATS (BXE) GBP
11/11/2026 542,000 €44.3350 €43.6100 €44.1129 XAMS EUR
11/11/2026 237,000 €44.3350 €43.6800 €44.1178 CBOE DXE EUR
11/11/2026 22,043 €44.3250 €43.7200 €44.1215 TQEX EUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme announced on 29 October 2026.

In respect of this programme, BNP Paribas (with respect to the on-market limb) and Natixis (with respect to the off-market limb) will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 29 October 2026 up to and including 29 January 2027.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 9 of the UK Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR") and EU MAR as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation") and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by BNP Paribas and Natixis on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.  

Enquiries

Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: https://www.shell.us/about-us/news-and-insights/media/submit-an-inquiry.html

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Attachment


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

shelnyse:sheloil and gas investing
SHEL
The Conversation (0)
Finlay identifies 2.4 km long IP Anomaly at the IFT Target on its SAY Property

Finlay identifies 2.4 km long IP Anomaly at the IFT Target on its SAY Property

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its 2026 Induced Polarization ("IP") survey over the IFT Target on the SAY Property identified a 2.4 kilometer ("km") long chargeability anomaly. The IP survey was part of the 2026... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2025 SAY exploration program successfully identified new, large-scale targets with continued high-grade copper and silver signatures. Highlights from the 2025 Exploration Program... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of the 2025 exploration programs for its PIL and ATTY Properties within the Toodoggone Mining District of Northern British Columbia . These programs are fully funded under the Earn-In... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals stakes the JJB Property - within the Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia

Finlay Minerals stakes the JJB Property - within the Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the staking of 9 mineral claims covering 15,453 hectares (approximately 154 km²) in the northern Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia . The JJB Property is named in honour of Finlay's Founder,... Keep Reading...
Silhouette of drilling rigs and oil derricks with Canadian flag in background.

5 Best-performing Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks in 2026

Oil prices climbed back above US$100 per barrel in the third quarter of 2026 as renewed fighting in the Middle East and continued disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz tightened global supply.Brent crude opened July at US$71.50 and ended September at US$97.91, a gain of nearly 37... Keep Reading...
Oil barrels with rising financial graphs and arrow, indicating increased oil prices.

Oil Prices Fall as Iran Talks Ease Supply Fears, Cameco Weighs In on AI Power Demand

US crude fell below US$100 per barrel on Monday (November 2) after Iranian negotiators left Qatari-mediated talks with a draft proposal in circulation, knocking more than 4 percent off oil prices a day before the US midterm elections.Brent crude futures dropped US$4.79, or 4.2percent, to... Keep Reading...
A gas export terminal begins to take shape in Northern BC.

Power Boost: British Columbia’s Role in Canada’s Energy Market Diversity

British Columbia is an emerging hub in Canada’s drive for energy sovereignty and secure supply. The federal government cited British Columbia as “a natural partner” in lifting its gas exports to markets outside the US. Its strengths, from its abundant energy resources to being the only province... Keep Reading...
Kinetiko Funded to Advance Brakfontein Development

Kinetiko Funded to Advance Brakfontein Development

Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Kinetiko Funded to Advance Brakfontein DevelopmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Coelacanth Energy (TSXV:CEI)

Coelacanth Energy

Keep Reading...
Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Kin Communications ("Kin"), Canada's Leading Investor Relations Agency, is pleased to announce that presentations from the Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference, held on October 22, 2026, are now available on the Kinvestor YouTube channel. Access replays:... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

iMetal Resources Files Gowganda West Technical Report

Multiple Chalice Style Gold Targets Identified

Triumph Gold Announces Director Appointment and Management Changes

55 North Gold Qualifies for Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and Launches New Corporate Website

Related News

gold investing

iMetal Resources Files Gowganda West Technical Report

base metals investing

Multiple Chalice Style Gold Targets Identified

gold investing

Precious Metals Panelists: Is the Gold Market Too Complicated for Investors?

gold investing

Jeff Phillips: Biggest Commodities Bull Market? How I'm Positioning

precious metals investing

Triumph Gold Announces Director Appointment and Management Changes

precious metals investing

55 North Gold Qualifies for Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and Launches New Corporate Website

precious metals investing

James Macintosh Appointed Chairman and CEO