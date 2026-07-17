Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares

16 July, 2026

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 16 July, 2026 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of Purchase Number of Shares purchased Highest price paid Lowest price paid Volume weighted average price paid per share Venue Currency
16/07/2026 1,567,000 £ 31.6700 £ 31.1050 £ 31.5033 LSE GBP
16/07/2026 303,000 £ 31.6700 £ 31.1300 £ 31.5018 Chi-X (CXE) GBP
16/07/2026 1,277,000 £ 31.6600 £ 31.1150 £ 31.4845 BATS (BXE) GBP

 These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back programme previously announced on 7 May 2026. 

In respect of this programme, Goldman Sachs International will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 7 May 2026 up to and including 24 July 2026.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 9 of the UK Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR") and EU MAR as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation") and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Goldman Sachs International on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries:

Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: https://www.shell.us/about-us/news-and-insights/media/submit-an-inquiry.html

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