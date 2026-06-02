Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares

01 June, 2026

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 01 June, 2026 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of Purchase Number of Shares purchased Highest price paid Lowest price paid Volume weighted average price paid per share Venue Currency
01/06/2026 900,000 £ 32.0900 £ 31.3900 £ 31.8075 LSE GBP
01/06/2026 200,000 £ 32.0900 £ 31.4000 £ 31.8018 Chi-X (CXE) GBP
01/06/2026 - - - - BATS (BXE) GBP

These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back programme previously announced on 7 May 2026. 

In respect of this programme, Goldman Sachs International will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 7 May 2026 up to and including 24 July 2026.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 9 of the UK Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR") and EU MAR as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation") and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Goldman Sachs International on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries:

Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: https://www.shell.us/about-us/news-and-insights/media/submit-an-inquiry.html


 

Attachment


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

shellshelnyse:sheloil and gas investing
SHEL
The Conversation (0)
Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2025 SAY exploration program successfully identified new, large-scale targets with continued high-grade copper and silver signatures. Highlights from the 2025 Exploration Program... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of the 2025 exploration programs for its PIL and ATTY Properties within the Toodoggone Mining District of Northern British Columbia . These programs are fully funded under the Earn-In... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals stakes the JJB Property - within the Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia

Finlay Minerals stakes the JJB Property - within the Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the staking of 9 mineral claims covering 15,453 hectares (approximately 154 km²) in the northern Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia . The JJB Property is named in honour of Finlay's Founder,... Keep Reading...
Syntholene Energy Corp to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference June 4th

Syntholene Energy Corp to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference June 4th

Syntholene Energy Corp (OTC: $SYNTF) (TSX.V: $ESAF)(FSE: 3DD0), based in Chicago, IL focused on low-cost Synthetic Jet Fuel, today announced that Dan Sutton, CEO, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on June 4, 2026 DATE:... Keep Reading...
Oil rig silhouette with "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week" text.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Wilton Resources Jumps 69 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian news impacting the resource sector.Statistics Canada released its first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data on Friday (May 29).... Keep Reading...
Charbone annonce ses resultats du T1 2026

Charbone annonce ses resultats du T1 2026

(TheNewswire) Brossard (Québec), le 28 mai 2026 TheNewswire - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une entreprise verticalement intégrée spécialisée dans les gaz industriels, axée sur la production, la distribution et le stockage... Keep Reading...
Charbone Announces Q1 2026 Financial Results

Charbone Announces Q1 2026 Financial Results

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, May 28, 2026 TheNewswire Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on production, distribution and storage of clean ultra-high purity ("UHP") hydrogen... Keep Reading...
Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for June 4th

Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for June 4th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held June 4th. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend. REGISTER HEREIt is... Keep Reading...
Westport Announces Annual General and Special Meeting

Westport Announces Annual General and Special Meeting

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT) ("Westport" or the "Company") announces that the Company will host its 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") virtually on June 30, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET). To streamline the virtual meeting process, Westport... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nuvau Minerals commences PEA study to advance Matagami restart strategy, which includes a fully permitted critical metals mine

Pinnacle Receives More Positive Results from Second Round of Scoping Metallurgical Tests at El Potrero with Average Gold Recovery of 97.8% for the Main Dos de Mayo Vein

New Found Gold Expands Queensway Work Program: Focus on Discovery and Resource Growth

Questcorp Mining and Riverside Resources Advance Toward Drilling with Expanded IP Survey at La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

Related News

base metals investing

Nuvau Minerals commences PEA study to advance Matagami restart strategy, which includes a fully permitted critical metals mine

precious metals investing

Pinnacle Receives More Positive Results from Second Round of Scoping Metallurgical Tests at El Potrero with Average Gold Recovery of 97.8% for the Main Dos de Mayo Vein

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Expands Queensway Work Program: Focus on Discovery and Resource Growth

base metals investing

Questcorp Mining and Riverside Resources Advance Toward Drilling with Expanded IP Survey at La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

base metals investing

Proposed acquisition of Cygnus Metals Limited by Central Asia Metals PLC for A$232 million

battery metals investing

US Elemental Files S-4 Registration Statement

precious metals investing

Kirgella RC drilling completed, Flexure aircore program next