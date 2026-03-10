Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares      

10 March 2026

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company') announces that on 10 March 2026 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of Purchase Number of Shares purchased Highest price paid

 		 Lowest price paid

 		 Volume weighted average price paid per share Venue Currency
10/03/2026 596,460 31.9750 31.1200 31.6457 LSE GBP
10/03/2026 276,690 31.9800 31.1200 31.6430 Chi-X (CXE)

 GBP
10/03/2026 100,774 31.9750 31.1200 31.6562 BATS (BXE)

 GBP
10/03/2026 572,309 36.9700 35.9800 36.5426 XAMS EUR
10/03/2026 350,274 36.9800 35.9800 36.5797 CBOE DXE EUR
10/03/2026 55,220 36.9750 35.9800 36.5638 TQEX EUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 05 February 2026.

In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 05 February 2026 up to and including 01 May 2026.  

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with  Chapter 9 of the UK Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR") and EU MAR as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation") and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.  

Enquiries

Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: https://www.Shell.us/about-us/news-and-insights/media/submit-an-inquiry.html

Attachment


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

shellshelnyse:sheloil and gas investing
SHEL
The Conversation (0)
Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2025 SAY exploration program successfully identified new, large-scale targets with continued high-grade copper and silver signatures. Highlights from the 2025 Exploration Program... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of the 2025 exploration programs for its PIL and ATTY Properties within the Toodoggone Mining District of Northern British Columbia . These programs are fully funded under the Earn-In... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals stakes the JJB Property - within the Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia

Finlay Minerals stakes the JJB Property - within the Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the staking of 9 mineral claims covering 15,453 hectares (approximately 154 km²) in the northern Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia . The JJB Property is named in honour of Finlay's Founder,... Keep Reading...
QIMC Completes 711 Metre Discovery Hole DDH-26-01 at West-Advocate, Nova Scotia: Hydrogen System Confirmed at Depth

QIMC Completes 711 Metre Discovery Hole DDH-26-01 at West-Advocate, Nova Scotia: Hydrogen System Confirmed at Depth

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") today announced the completion of Discovery Hole DDH-26-01 to a depth of 711 metres at its West-Advocate hydrogen project in Nova Scotia. Drilling intersected a persistent hydrogen-bearing system... Keep Reading...
Stacked oil barrels with red upward arrow graph against a corrugated background.

Oil Tops US$100 as Iran Conflict Threatens Strait of Hormuz Supply Route

Global oil and gas prices rallied sharply over the weekend as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East rattled energy markets and triggered fears of a major supply disruption. Benchmark crude prices surged to their highest levels in years, with traders pricing in the possibility of... Keep Reading...
Pen pointing at "force majeure" in a legal document.

Force Majeure Spreads Across Global Commodities as Iran War Disrupts Supply Chains

Force majeure declarations are beginning to ripple across the global commodities sector as the escalating conflict in the Middle East threatens to spread shocks beyond oil and gas.Energy companies, producers and traders are already grappling with interruptions to shipments through the Strait of... Keep Reading...
Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Completion of Conceptual Design Report and Technoeconomic Analysis

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Completion of Conceptual Design Report and Technoeconomic Analysis

Report Validates Pathway to Industrial Scale Synthetic Fuel Production Targeting Cost Competitiveness with Fossil FuelsSyntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (OTCQB: SYNTF) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announces the completion of its Conceptual Design Report ("CDR") and integrated... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Announces Closing of Evesham Oil and Gas Sale

Angkor Resources Announces Closing of Evesham Oil and Gas Sale

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - March 6, 2026 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces the completion of all final payments and closing of the sale of its 40% participating interest (the "Assets") in the Evesham Macklin oil and gas... Keep Reading...
Oil barrels in front of world map and fluctuating stock market graph.

Oil Prices Surge as Iran Conflict Halts Tanker Traffic Through Hormuz

Oil and gas prices extended their sharp climb this week as the escalating conflict between the US, Israel and Iran disrupts shipping through one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.Crude oil futures surged again on Thursday (March 5), with the US benchmark climbing roughly 3.5... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Laguna Verde CEOL Terms Agreed with Chilean Government

SVN-114 selected as the lead candidate for PTSD discovery programme

Earthwise Engages Global One Media

QIMC Completes 711 Metre Discovery Hole DDH-26-01 at West-Advocate, Nova Scotia: Hydrogen System Confirmed at Depth

Related News

lithium investing

Laguna Verde CEOL Terms Agreed with Chilean Government

precious metals investing

Earthwise Engages Global One Media

rare earth investing

Lynas Extends Japan Rare Earths Deal to 2038, Renews Malaysia License

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Allied Critical Metals Further Highlights Rapid Payback, Capital Efficiency and Infrastructure from Borralha PEA

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

precious metals investing

Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

precious metals investing

Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit