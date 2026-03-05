Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares      

05 March 2026

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company') announces that on 05 March 2026 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of Purchase Number of Shares purchased Highest price paid

 		 Lowest price paid

 		 Volume weighted average price paid per share Venue Currency
05/03/2026 353,917 31.1950 30.6950 30.9521 LSE GBP
05/03/2026 156,909 31.1950 30.6800 30.9576 Chi-X (CXE)

 GBP
05/03/2026 55,602 31.1950 30.7100 30.9714 BATS (BXE)

 GBP
05/03/2026 309,517 35.8950 35.2650 35.6158 XAMS EUR
05/03/2026 200,522 35.9250 35.2600 35.6388 CBOE DXE EUR
05/03/2026 33,033 35.8950 35.2700 35.6016 TQEX EUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 05 February 2026.

In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 05 February 2026 up to and including 01 May 2026.  

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with  Chapter 9 of the UK Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR") and EU MAR as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation") and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.  

Enquiries

Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: https://www.Shell.us/about-us/news-and-insights/media/submit-an-inquiry.html

Attachment


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

shellshelnyse:sheloil and gas investing
SHEL
The Conversation (0)
Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2025 SAY exploration program successfully identified new, large-scale targets with continued high-grade copper and silver signatures. Highlights from the 2025 Exploration Program... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of the 2025 exploration programs for its PIL and ATTY Properties within the Toodoggone Mining District of Northern British Columbia . These programs are fully funded under the Earn-In... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals stakes the JJB Property - within the Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia

Finlay Minerals stakes the JJB Property - within the Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the staking of 9 mineral claims covering 15,453 hectares (approximately 154 km²) in the northern Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia . The JJB Property is named in honour of Finlay's Founder,... Keep Reading...
Oil barrels in front of a world map and fluctuating stock market graph.

Oil Prices Surge as Iran Conflict Halts Tanker Traffic Through Hormuz

Oil and gas prices extended their sharp climb this week as the escalating conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran disrupts shipping through one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.Crude oil futures surged again on Thursday (March 5), with the US benchmark climbing roughly 3.5... Keep Reading...
Syntholene Energy Corp. Closes Oversubscribed $3.75 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Syntholene Energy Corp. Closes Oversubscribed $3.75 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Proceeds to be used to Accelerate Procurement and Component Assembly for Demonstration Facility Deployment in IcelandSyntholene Energy CORP. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (the "Company" or "Syntholene") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced... Keep Reading...
Aerial view of a red cargo ship on deep blue sea.

Oil, LNG Prices Climb on Fears of Prolonged Hormuz Shutdown

Oil and gas prices surged Monday (March 2) after fresh military strikes between the US, Israel, and Iran rattled energy markets and brought shipping through the Strait of Hormuz close to a halt, raising fears of a wider supply shock.Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped as much as 10... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Announces Stock Option Grant

Angkor Resources Announces Stock Option Grant

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - March 2, 2026 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") wishes to announce that it has granted, effective today, an aggregate of 4,275,000 stock options (each an "Option) to certain Directors, management and... Keep Reading...
U.S. and Iranian flags wave against a dark, cloudy sky.

US-Iran Tensions Put Europe’s Gas Storage Plans at Risk

Escalating tensions between the United States and Iran are reviving a risk energy markets have long feared: a potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow Gulf passage that carries roughly 20 percent of global LNG trade and 25 percent of seaborne oil.New modelling from energy analytics... Keep Reading...
Québec Innovative Materials Corp

QIMC Intersects Major Subsurface Fault Corridor with Elevated H2 Readings at 142m Depth

Pressurized Formation Water and Visible Gas Bubbling Confirm Active Structural System in First of Five-Hole Systematic Drill Program

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to report significant initial results from the first 300 metres of its planned 650-metre diamond drill hole DDH-26-01 at its West Advocate Eatonville Project, Nova Scotia. Drilling... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on 55 North Mining

Bunker Hill Announces Closing of C$33,752,300 Brokered Life Offering, Concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placement and Warrant Exercise

Osisko Metals Welcomes Victoria Vargas to the Board of Directors

Oreterra Announces Closing of Final Tranche of $9.7 Million Oversubscribed and Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

precious metals investing

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on 55 North Mining

base metals investing

Osisko Metals Welcomes Victoria Vargas to the Board of Directors

base metals investing

Oreterra Announces Closing of Final Tranche of $9.7 Million Oversubscribed and Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assay Intercepts Including 52.05% Fe?O?, 7.21% TiO?, 0.375% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

base metals investing

Copper Quest Completes AI-Driven Analysis at Kitimat & Identifies Large Concealed Conductive Target

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Announces US$75 Million Term Sheet to Advance Queensway Development

agriculture investing

Trading Halt