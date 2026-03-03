Transaction in Own Shares

03 March 2026

Shell plc (the ‘Company') announces that on 03 March 2026 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of Purchase Number of Shares purchased Highest price paid

 		 Lowest price paid

 		 Volume weighted average price paid per share Venue Currency
03/03/2026 736,025 31.5150 30.7150 31.0244 LSE GBP
03/03/2026 228,446 31.5150 30.7350 31.0520 Chi-X (CXE)

 GBP
03/03/2026 84,857 31.4950 30.7200 31.0456 BATS (BXE)

 GBP
03/03/2026 594,121 36.0900 35.3200 35.6459 XAMS EUR
03/03/2026 356,513 36.1000 35.3250 35.6551 CBOE DXE EUR
03/03/2026 60,304 36.0800 35.3750 35.6346 TQEX EUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 05 February 2026.

In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 05 February 2026 up to and including 01 May 2026.  

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with  Chapter 9 of the UK Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR") and EU MAR as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation") and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.  

Enquiries

Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: https://www.Shell.us/about-us/news-and-insights/media/submit-an-inquiry.html

