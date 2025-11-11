Tradr Set to Debut ETFs Targeting Bloom Energy, Celestica, Nano Nuclear and Synopsys

Tradr Set to Debut ETFs Targeting Bloom Energy, Celestica, Nano Nuclear and Synopsys

Four funds represent first-to-market strategies offering 200% exposure on trending growth stocks

- Tradr ETFs, a provider of ETFs designed for sophisticated investors and professional traders, announced that it expects to launch four new single stock leveraged ETFs on Thursday, November 13. The funds will be listed on Cboe and all four represent first-to-market strategies. Each ETF aims to deliver twice (200%) the daily performance of its specific underlying stock.

Expected Tradr launches:

  • Tradr 2X Long BE Daily ETF (Cboe: BEX) – tracks Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE: BE)

  • Tradr 2X Long CLS Daily ETF (Cboe: CSEX) – tracks Celestica Inc. (Nasdaq: CLS)

  • Tradr 2X Long NNE Daily ETF (Cboe: NNEX) – tracks Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: NNE)

  • Tradr 2X Long SNPS Daily ETF (Cboe: SNPX) – tracks Synopsys Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS)

For detailed information on Tradr ETFs and the significant risks involved with leveraged ETFs, please visit www.tradretfs.com.

The Prospectus for these funds is not yet effective or complete and may be changed. Tradr may not sell these securities until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. The Prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities, and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer of sale is not permitted.

About Tradr ETFs
Tradr ETFs are designed for sophisticated investors and professional traders who are looking to express high conviction investment views. The strategies include leveraged and inverse ETFs that seek short or long exposure to actively traded stocks and ETFs.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

Tradr ETFs are for sophisticated investors and professional traders with high conviction views and are very different from most other ETFs. The Funds are intended to be used as short-term trading vehicles and pursue leveraged investment objectives, which means they are riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the Funds magnify the performance of their underlying security. The volatility of the underlying security may affect a Fund's return as much as, or more than, the return of the underlying security.

Investors in the fund should: (a) understand the risks associated with the use of leverage; (b) understand the consequences of seeking inverse and leveraged investment results; (c) for short ETFs, understand the risk of shorting; (d) intend to actively monitor and manage their investment. Fund performance will likely be significantly different than the benchmark over periods longer than the specified reset period and the performance may trend in the opposite direction than its benchmark over periods other than that period.

Leverage increases the risk of a total loss of an investor's investment, may increase the volatility of the Funds, and may magnify any differences between the performance of the Funds and their reference security. The Funds seek leveraged investment results for a specific period (daily, monthly or quarterly). The exact exposure of an investment in the Fund intra-period will depend upon the movement of the reference security from the end of the prior period until the time of investment by the investor.

The Fund will not attempt to position its portfolio to ensure it does not gain or lose more than a maximum percentage of its net asset value on a given trading day. As a consequence, investors in a Fund that seeks two times daily performance would lose all of their money if the Fund's underlying security moves more than 50% in a direction adverse to the Fund on a given trading day.

ETFs involve risk including possible loss of the full principal value. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Principal risks and other important risks may be found in the prospectus. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

ETF shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the Prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting www.tradretfs.com. The Prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments or its Tradr ETFs. AXI000789

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tradr-set-to-debut-etfs-targeting-bloom-energy-celestica-nano-nuclear-and-synopsys-302611818.html

SOURCE Tradr ETFs

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Benton ResourcesTSXV:BEXBase Metals Investing
BEX:CA
The Conversation (0)
alset marketing

Benton Resources

Precious and Base Metals Project Generator in Canada

Precious and Base Metals Project Generator in Canada Keep Reading...
Questcorp Mining Receives Initial Investment from U.K. Based Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP.

Questcorp Mining Receives Initial Investment from U.K. Based Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP.

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that Sorbie Bornholm LP ("Sorbie"), a UK Investment Fund, has undertaken an initial investment in Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910)... Keep Reading...
Two Pools Gold Project Update

Two Pools Gold Project Update

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Two Pools Gold Project updateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Noble Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Noble Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire) TORONTO TheNewswire - November 10, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB,OTC:NLPXF) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") on a best efforts basis, involving... Keep Reading...
Anteros Expands Surface Base and Precious Metal Mineralization at the Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Expands Surface Base and Precious Metal Mineralization at the Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its first channel sampling program, which expands surface polymetallic mineralization at the Main Mineralized Zone ("MMZ") of its wholly-owned, road-accessible Havens Steady VMS Property ("Havens... Keep Reading...
Questcorp Mining Provides Clarification on Private Placement Investment

Questcorp Mining Provides Clarification on Private Placement Investment

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") completed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") on October 24, 2025. In connection with closing of the first tranche, the Company issued 14,000,334 units (each,... Keep Reading...
Juggernaut Confirms District Scale Gold-Rich System on Big One Property Measuring 22 km2 with Assays up to 263.70 g/t AuEq that is Drill Ready, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Juggernaut Confirms District Scale Gold-Rich System on Big One Property Measuring 22 km2 with Assays up to 263.70 g/t AuEq that is Drill Ready, Golden Triangle, B.C.

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 10, 2025 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (OTCPK: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) ( the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is excited to announce that detailed mapping and sampling have confirmed that the gold-rich Big Mac Zone, Whopper Zone and Gold... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

SAGA Metals Commences Drilling Campaign to Advance Mineral Resource Estimate at Radar Project in Labrador

1911 Gold Intersects up to 24.83 g/t Gold over 2.60 m on San Antonio West at the True North Gold Project

Questcorp Mining Receives Initial Investment from U.K. Based Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP.

Related News

lithium investing

China Grants Conditional Approval to Codelco-SQM Lithium Joint Venture

Gold Investing

Trump’s Fed Feud: Fears Over Fed Independence Benefit Gold

Precious Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

Copper Investing

Caravel Minerals and Kutch Copper to Fast-Track Caravel Copper Project

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Commences Drilling Campaign to Advance Mineral Resource Estimate at Radar Project in Labrador

Iron Investing

BHP Invests AU$944 Million in Western Australia Communities

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Intersects up to 24.83 g/t Gold over 2.60 m on San Antonio West at the True North Gold Project