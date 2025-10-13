The Conversation (0)
October 12, 2025
CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Trading Halt
17 July
CuFe Limited
Multi-commodity exploration and development assets in Western Australia and Northern Territory with a focus on copper, gold, iron ore and niobium. Keep Reading...
18 August
400% Increase in Gecko Resource to 18.4Mt @2.32% CuEq
CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced 400% Increase in Gecko Resource to 18.4Mt @2.32% CuEqDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 July
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 July
Scoping Study Highlights Potential of Tennant Creek Project
CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Scoping Study Highlights Potential of Tennant Creek ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 July
Increase in Indicated Portion of Mineral Resource at Orlando
CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Increase in Indicated Portion of Mineral Resource at OrlandoDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11 June
Change of Director's Interest Notice (T Sage)
CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Change of Director's Interest Notice (T Sage)Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 October
Editor's Picks: Historic Week — Gold Breaks US$4,000, Silver Takes Out All-time High
It's been yet another historic week for gold, as well as silver.Gold broke through US$4,000 per ounce midway through the period, entering never-before-seen territory as the US government shutdown continued into a second week.Silver's milestone was perhaps even more impressive. The white metal... Keep Reading...
09 October
OPINION — Past is Prologue: Why the Next Decade Could Belong to Gold and the Miners
This opinion piece was submitted to the Investing News Network (INN) by John Newell who is an external contributor. INN believes it may be of interest to readers and has copy edited the material to ensure adherence to the company’s style guide; however, INN does not guarantee the accuracy or... Keep Reading...
09 October
Tudor Gold Sues BC, Seabridge Over Tunnel Rights in Golden Triangle
An ongoing land-use dispute in British Columbia’s mineral-rich Golden Triangle has escalated into a full-blown legal battle as Tudor Gold (TSXV:TUD,OTC Pink:TDRRF)takes the province and rival Seabridge Gold (TSX:SEA,NYSE:SA) to court over tunneling rights linked to one of Canada’s largest... Keep Reading...
09 October
Predictive Discovery and Robex to Merge, Combining West African Gold Projects
Australia-based Predictive Discovery (ASX:PDI) and Canadian company Robex Resources (ASX:RXR,TSXV:RBX,OTC Pink:RSRBF) have agreed on a merger of equals, creating West Africa’s new mid-tier gold producer.In a joint announcement, the companies said that Predictive Discovery will indirectly acquire... Keep Reading...
08 October
Gold Price Breaches US$4,000, Silver Tests US$50
Gold marked a new price milestone on Wednesday (October 8), breaking US$4,000 per ounce. The spot price hit a fresh record, rising as high as US$4,056.14 in midday trading. Future prices for gold breached US$4,000 for the first time on Tuesday (October 7) and have continued to climb higher.The... Keep Reading...
08 October
What Was the Highest Price for Gold?
Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
