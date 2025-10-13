Trading Halt

Trading Halt

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

CUF:AU
CuFe Limited
CuFe Limited (ASX:CUF)

CuFe Limited

Multi-commodity exploration and development assets in Western Australia and Northern Territory with a focus on copper, gold, iron ore and niobium. Keep Reading...
400% Increase in Gecko Resource to 18.4Mt @2.32% CuEq

400% Increase in Gecko Resource to 18.4Mt @2.32% CuEq

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced 400% Increase in Gecko Resource to 18.4Mt @2.32% CuEq
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
Scoping Study Highlights Potential of Tennant Creek Project

Scoping Study Highlights Potential of Tennant Creek Project

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Scoping Study Highlights Potential of Tennant Creek Project
Increase in Indicated Portion of Mineral Resource at Orlando

Increase in Indicated Portion of Mineral Resource at Orlando

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Increase in Indicated Portion of Mineral Resource at Orlando
Change of Director's Interest Notice (T Sage)

Change of Director's Interest Notice (T Sage)

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Change of Director's Interest Notice (T Sage)
Gold and silver bars on a scale with green upward arrow and "Weekly Editor's Picks" text.

Editor's Picks: Historic Week — Gold Breaks US$4,000, Silver Takes Out All-time High

It's been yet another historic week for gold, as well as silver.Gold broke through US$4,000 per ounce midway through the period, entering never-before-seen territory as the US government shutdown continued into a second week.Silver's milestone was perhaps even more impressive. The white metal... Keep Reading...
Gold bars stacked with financial chart background.

OPINION — Past is Prologue: Why the Next Decade Could Belong to Gold and the Miners

This opinion piece was submitted to the Investing News Network (INN) by John Newell who is an external contributor. INN believes it may be of interest to readers and has copy edited the material to ensure adherence to the company’s style guide; however, INN does not guarantee the accuracy or... Keep Reading...
Scales of justice, gavel, and law books on a desk.

Tudor Gold Sues BC, Seabridge Over Tunnel Rights in Golden Triangle

An ongoing land-use dispute in British Columbia’s mineral-rich Golden Triangle has escalated into a full-blown legal battle as Tudor Gold (TSXV:TUD,OTC Pink:TDRRF)takes the province and rival Seabridge Gold (TSX:SEA,NYSE:SA) to court over tunneling rights linked to one of Canada’s largest... Keep Reading...
Two 3D arrows, one black and one gold, merge and point upward on a white background.

Predictive Discovery and Robex to Merge, Combining West African Gold Projects

Australia-based Predictive Discovery (ASX:PDI) and Canadian company Robex Resources (ASX:RXR,TSXV:RBX,OTC Pink:RSRBF) have agreed on a merger of equals, creating West Africa’s new mid-tier gold producer.In a joint announcement, the companies said that Predictive Discovery will indirectly acquire... Keep Reading...
Gold bars and silver coins scattered on a surface.

Gold Price Breaches US$4,000, Silver Tests US$50

Gold marked a new price milestone on Wednesday (October 8), breaking US$4,000 per ounce. The spot price hit a fresh record, rising as high as US$4,056.14 in midday trading. Future prices for gold breached US$4,000 for the first time on Tuesday (October 7) and have continued to climb higher.The... Keep Reading...
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...

CuFe Limited
Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche Placement

Locksley Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market

Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization Tests

Joint Investor Presentation

