Traction Uranium Announces Termination of Option Agreement for the Hearty Bay Project

Traction Uranium Announces Termination of Option Agreement for the Hearty Bay Project

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the "Company") announces that it has terminated the property option agreement with F4 Uranium Corp. ("F4") (previously F3 Uranium Corp.) first entered into on December 9, 2021 as amended on February 28, 2023 and July 22, 2025 (the "Option Agreement"), under which the Company had the option to earn and acquire up to a 70% interest in the Hearty Bay Project, located in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin region (the "Hearty Bay Project"). In accordance with the terms of the Option Agreement, the termination will be effective on July 30, 2026, such date being 15 days from the date of termination.

The Company has decided not to continue with the Option Agreement and the exploration thereof, and to instead focus its efforts and resources on the Aurora uranium project in northern Saskatchewan (the "Aurora Project").

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its uranium project in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at https://tractionuranium.com/.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Jared Suchan
CEO and Director
(604) 425-2271
info@tractionuranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's intention to focus its efforts and resources on the Aurora Project and the Company's future exploration-stage activities. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions made by management as at the date of this news release, including that the Company will be able to allocate its capital and management resources as currently anticipated, maintain the rights and approvals necessary to conduct its planned activities, obtain any required permits and regulatory approvals, and access financing on acceptable terms if and when required.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Such factors include, but are not limited to, conditions in the equity financing markets, exploration and development risks, geological, technical, environmental and permitting risks, changes in laws or regulatory requirements, failure to obtain any required approvals or permits, and the other risks identified in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this news release.


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Traction Uranium Corp is engaged in the business of mineral exploration in Canada.
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