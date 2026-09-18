TotalEnergies Signs an Agreement with GIP on African Energy Infrastructure Assets

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) has entered into a partnership agreement with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock, relating to TotalEnergies' interests in some oil & gas infrastructure assets in Africa. In exchange for a US$1.8 billion capital contribution, TotalEnergies will pay GIP a throughput-based tariff over a period of up to 15 years.

"We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with GIP through this infrastructure agreement which crystallizes the value of some of our midstream infrastructure assets in Africa," said Jean-Pierre Sbraire Chief Financial Officer of TotalEnergies .

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

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Cautionary Note
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TotalEnergies
Media Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com

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