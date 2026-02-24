Toronto to Host Global Mineral Sector for PDAC 2026, March 1 – 4

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) will bring together the mineral exploration and mining community in Toronto for its 94th annual Convention, taking place March 1 – 4, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC).
As the World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention, PDAC 2026 will draw industry leaders, investors, government representatives, Indigenous communities and students from around the world for four days of investment, insight and networking.
“PDAC 2026 comes amid intensifying global competition to secure the minerals underpinning modern economies,” said PDAC President Karen Rees. “At a time of accelerating demand, the convention is where leaders convene to advance projects, strengthen partnerships and shape the future of the industry.”
The convention will span the full Metro Toronto Convention Centre, reflecting strong internationaldemand and underscoring PDAC’s role at the centre of the sector. Participants will have access to expansive exhibit halls, comprehensive programming including technical sessions, short courses and keynote presentations addressing the trends and challenges shaping mineral exploration and development.
“PDAC 2026 will feature the largest trade show footprint in our history, with more than1,300 exhibitors across the North and South buildings of the MTCC,” Rees added. "That breadth gives participants a clear view of the projects, technologies and ideas defining the sector."
Opportunities to evaluate projects and connect with company leadership will be available through the Trade Show, Investors Exchange, Core Shack, Prospectors Tent and Corporate Presentations for Investors. Throughout the week, networking events, including the Awards Celebration & Nite Cap,will bring the global industry together to recognize excellence and build new relationships.
About PDAC
The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that employs more than 724,000, and contributed $156 billion to Canada's GDP in 2024 (Natural Resources Canada, February 2025). Currently representing over 8,200 members around the world, PDAC's work centres on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector. Visit pdac.ca for more information.
