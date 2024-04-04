Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) – Trading Halt

FN Media Group News Commentary - Production of Uranium globally is projected to increase and also to reach all time highs. A recent report from Mining.com said that Global uranium production is expected to grow by 11.7% to more than 60.3 kilotonnes (kt) in 2024, according to estimates by UK-based analytics firm GlobalData, with the production rise predominantly coming from key producers such as Kazakhstan and Canada. It added: "Kazakhstan is expected to deliver the highest uranium production growth in 2024, GlobalData says, driven by the planned higher output from the country's largest uranium producer Kazatomprom. The continuous ramp-up of Canada's McArthur River uranium mine will also contribute to the global increase, it adds. Kazakhstan accounted for 37.3% (20.1kt) of total global uranium supply in 2023. Despite a 5.1% dip in output in 2023 due to planned lower production from Kazatomprom, its output is expected to recover in 2024, with forecast production of 23.2kt. This will be supported by the company's plan to produce between 21.2-21.6kt on a 100% basis, while production is expected to increase to between 25.9-26.7kt with no restrictions in 2025." It continued: "Meanwhile, global uranium production in 2024 will be further bolstered by continuous ramp-up of Canada's McArthur River, which is aiming to produce 6.9kt of uranium (8.2kt of U3O8) for 2024. In October 2023, the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission renewed the licences for McArthur River for a further 20 years, allowing the mine to continue operations until October 2043. Global uranium production is expected to grow with a compound annual growth rate of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030, as output reaches 76.8kt in 2030." Active mining companies in the markets this week include Stallion Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: STLNF) (TSX-V: STUD), NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE), F3 Uranium Corp (OTCQB: FUUFF) (TSX-V: FUU), FISSION URANIUM CORP. (OTCQX: FCUUF) (TSX: FCU), Cameco (NYSE: CCJ).
Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Toro Energy Limited (‘TOE’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of TOE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 8 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Toro Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Countries worldwide are working towards decarbonization and paying more attention to clean energy sources. Japan, Germany, the UK and the US have revisited their nuclear energy strategies to reduce fossil fuel production and reliance while improving energy security.
Australia produces 12 percent of the world’s uranium, behind Canada (13 percent) and Kazakhstan (43 percent). It is also home to the Wiluna Uranium Project, a well-established uranium resource, which is also the flagship asset of Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE), a uranium exploration and development mining company that actively seeks to uncover value from other commodities in its existing highly prospective project ground.
Toro holds JORC-compliant uranium resources of 90.9 million pounds (Mlbs) uranium oxide ( U3O8), at a 200 parts per million (ppm) U3O8 cut-off, across its Western Australia uranium projects, of which 84 Mlbs are proximally located within the northern goldfields region.
The 100-percent-owned Wiluna Uranium Project includes four key deposits – Lake Maitland, Centipede, Millipede and Lake Way – and offers significant uranium exposure of 52 million tons (Mt) @ 548 ppm for 62.7 Mlbs U3O8, at 200 ppm cut-off (JORC 2012). It is located only 30 kilometers southwest of Wiluna in Central Western Australia.
The Wiluna Uranium Project has received state and federal approval and has been granted mining leases.
Considerable research over the last six years has identified processing redesign opportunities from unique geological attributes within the uranium deposits, but particularly at Lake Maitland, as well as the ability to extract the inherent vanadium held within the uranium ‘ore’ for a vanadium by-product. Within the uranium mineralization envelope, the Wiluna Project is estimated to contain 68.3 Mlbs of vanadium oxide (V2O5), inferred at 200 ppm V2O5 cut-off (JORC 2012).
The unique geology of the Lake Maitland deposit and the processing redesign have allowed for a mining and processing option exclusively for Lake Maitland, that could be economic on its own or be the economic spearhead of a longer-term, larger Wiluna mining operation (dependent on market conditions and approvals). The stand-alone Lake Maitland option, aided by the economic efficiency of the new processing design, results in a transformational potential increase in production from the Lake Maitland deposit.
Huge expansion of the pit and increase in potential uranium ore is transformational for the value of Toro’s Wiluna assets
A recently completed scoping study for the stand-alone Lake Maitland Uranium-Vanadium operation option shows potential for exceptional financial returns with a pre-tax NPV of AU$610 million, a short payback period of 2.5 years, 41 percent internal rate of return, and low capital operating cost estimates (assuming an AU$/US$ exchange rate of 0.7 and US$70/lb U3O8 price and US$5.67/lb V2O5 price) after producing 22.8 Mlbs of U3O8 and 11.9 Mlbs of V2O5.
The successful scoping level research and improvements achieved at Lake Maitland to date also highlight opportunities within the broader Wiluna Uranium Project, resulting from the potential improved economics at Lake Maitland.
Toro has recently commissioned metallurgical consulting group Strategic Metallurgy to undertake a detailed pilot plan design to further assess the new processing flowsheet for Lake Maitland at a closer to ‘operational’ scale. The design will incorporate all aspects of both uranium and vanadium production.
The Lake Maitland deposit is part of a joint venture partnership with two reputable Japanese corporations, Japan Australia Uranium Resource Development. (JAURD) and Itochu.
Toro has been actively evaluating the prospectivity of its Wiluna asset portfolio for minerals other than uranium, including nickel and gold. In 2020, the Company made what they consider to be the first-ever successful discovery of massive nickel sulphides in the Yandal greenstone belt at their 100-percent-owned Dusty Nickel Project.
Toro’s Dusty Nickel Project is located on the northern, eastern and southern shores of Lake Maitland and the Lake Maitland Uranium Deposit and is focused on two main target areas: Dusty and Yandal One.
Section of massive nickel sulphide intersected in TED37
Drilling to date has confirmed four discoveries of massive/semi-massive nickel sulphides, namely at Dusty, Houli Dooley, Jumping Jack and Dimma. The Dusty and Yandal One target areas incorporate approximately a 15-kilometer strike length of komatiite-ultramafic target rock for massive nickel sulphides. The most recent geochemical assays have confirmed that diamond drill holes TED54 and TED55 have intersected further massive nickel sulphides at the Dimma nickel discovery, further extending the mineralisation towards the surface. The significant intercepts include 4.6 meters at 1.61 percent Ni from 194.2 meters downhole, (TED54) and a 9 meter zone of blebby and disseminated nickel sulphide at 0.79 percent Ni from 162m downhole (inclusive of 3m at 1.09 percent Ni from 166 meters downhole) (TED54) and 2.1 meters at 1.83 percent Ni from 147.1 meters downhole (TED55).
Toro Energy is led by a management team and board of directors with extensive experience in the mining industry. The team’s combined expertise includes working at major mining houses, exploration companies, uranium mining operations, corporate financing and government and community relations.
Company Highlights
- Toro Energy is a well-established Western Australian uranium exploration and development company that actively seeks to uncover value from other commodities in existing highly prospective ground.
- Toro holds JORC-compliant uranium resources of 90.9 Mlbs U3O8 across its Western Australia uranium projects, of which 84 Mlbs is proximally located within the northern goldfields.
- Toro’s 100-percent-owned flagship Wiluna Uranium Project, located 30 kilometers southwest of Wiluna in Central Western Australia, contains 62.7 Mlbs of U3O8 at an average grade of 548 ppm over four deposits: Lake Maitland, Centipede, Millipede and Lake Way.
- The company has defined a significant maiden inferred vanadium resource of 68.3 Mlbs of V2O5 inside the uranium mineralization envelope.
- Scoping Study completed for a stand-alone Lake Maitland Uranium-Vanadium operation shows potential for exceptional financial returns.
- Toro’s strategic evaluation of the Lake Maitland tenure has resulted in the discovery of massive nickel sulphide and vein-hosted gold.
- Since 2020, four zones of massive/semi-massive nickel sulphides have been discovered on Toro’s 100-percent-owned Dusty Nickel Project. Only limited testing has been undertaken to date of an approximately 15-kilometer strike length of known target rock.
- The company is led by a management team and board of directors with direct experience in the uranium exploration and mining as well as base metal exploration industry.
Key Projects
Wiluna Uranium Project
Toro Energy’s flagship asset is located only 30 kilometers from the town of Wiluna in the northern goldfields region within central Western Australia. The Wiluna Project contains 62.7 Mlbs of U3O8 (at a 200 ppm U3O8 cut-off) over four deposits: Centipede, Millipede, Lake Way and Lake Maitland. The asset has been de-risked and optimized to improve yield and has successfully incorporated the processing of a vanadium resource as a by-product. A scoping study was recently completed for a stand-alone Lake Maitland uranium-vanadium operation.
Project Highlights:
- De-risked Uranium Project: Toro Energy has de-risked the Wiluna uranium asset by:
- Obtaining state and federal environmental approvals. Retrospective amendment to substantial commencement date condition will be required as well as amendment to mining proposal required as a result of further studies which significantly enhanced the project (refer below)
- Securing mining leases
- Identifying a simple yet effective mining process
- Drilling out the uranium resources so that the project’s JORC 2012-compliant 52 Mt at 548 ppm for 62.7 Mlbs of U3O8 (at a 200 ppm U3O8 cut-off) have a 96.3 percent measured and indicated status (JORC 2012)
- Extensive laboratory testing of a new and efficient beneficiation and processing technique inclusive of the extraction of vanadium for a valuable by-product.
- Uranium Exploration assets: Toro also owns 100 percent of three other exploration projects in Western Australia that have a total uranium resource of 28.2 Mlbs at Nowthanna, Dawson Hinkler and Theseus.
- Lake Maitland Pit Expansion: A 2022 pit expansion campaign, based on the new beneficiation and processing flow sheet and a stand-alone Lake Maitland mining operation, increased the potential of uranium ore and the asset by US$608 million in potential gross product value. The campaign included:
- New pit shell (revised pit rim cut-off grade of 109 ppm uranium oxide) stretching beyond the bounds of the current stated resource at a 200 ppm uranium oxide cut-off. A significant lowering of the uranium oxide grade for the potential Lake Maitland ore (631 ppm to 380 ppm uranium oxide);
- Potential ore increasing from 13.2 Mt to 35.2 Mt (up 167 percent);
- Life of mine increasing from 10.1 to 17.6 years (up 74 percent);
- Potential uranium oxide production increasing from 15.8 Mlbs to 23.5 Mlbs (up 50 percent);
- 12.2 Mlbs of vanadium pentoxide by-product produced (at an assumed price of US$5.67/lb vanadium pentoxide).
- Scoping study at proposed Lake Maitland Uranium-Vanadium operation: Conducted by mining engineers at SRK Consulting Australasia, and metallurgical and processing engineers at Strategic Metallurgy, the scoping study results highlight the project’s potential for robust financial returns (assumes a US$70/lb U3O8, US$5.67/lb V2O5 price and a US$:AU$0.70 exchange rate):
- Net present value pre-tax of approximately AU$610 million at a discount rate of 8 percent; internal rate of return of 41 percent; rapid payback period of 2.5 years;
- Mine life of approximately 17.5 years;
- Annual average production approximately 1.3 Mlbs uranium oxide (100 percent indicated resource) and 0.7 Mlbs vanadium pentoxide (100 percent inferred resource); total production approximately 22.8 Mlbs of uranium oxide and 11.9 Mlbs of vanadium pentoxide;
- Low C1 operating cost of US$15.84/lb uranium oxide in years 1 to 7 when high-grade uranium resource is being processed;
- Strong life of mine;
- Low AISC of US$20.32/lb U3O8 over the first seven years; and
- Low US$28.02/lb U3O8 over the life of mine.
- Pilot Plant Design Commissioned: The Company has commissioned metallurgical and processing consultants, Strategic Metallurgy to undertake a detailed pilot plant design to further assess the new processing flowsheet for Lake Maitland at a closer to ‘operational’ scale. The pilot plant design will incorporate all aspects for both uranium and vanadium production.
- Robust Local Infrastructure: The asset is within an established mining center, which means much of the required infrastructure is readily available. The project has access to power and water, which reduces initial development costs.
- Joint Venture Partnership: Toro Energy has entered into a joint venture partnership with JAURD and Itochu for its Lake Maitland deposit. Both corporations have the right, but not the obligation, to earn a combined 35 percent interest in the project upon contributing US$39.6 million, and an additional proportionate share of expenditure thereafter, once a positive final investment decision has been made based on a definitive feasibility study.
The Dusty Nickel Project – Discoveries of Massive Nickel Sulphide
Toro’s Lake Maitland tenure is located in the Yandal Greenstone Belt within the Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia, a gold district within a world-class gold and nickel province. With little exploration for non-uranium minerals ever conducted on the properties, Toro considers the project area highly prospective for nickel, gold and base metals.
In 2020, Toro made a blind discovery of massive and semi-massive nickel sulphides associated with the base of a 7.5-kilometer unbroken length of previously unknown komatiite (Dusty komatiite) – arguably the first massive nickel sulphides discovered in the Yandal Greenstone Belt, which is located 50 kilometers east of the world-class Mt. Keith Nickel Deposit. The Dusty Nickel Project is located near the Lake Maitland uranium deposit and contains two key target areas: Dusty and Yandal One.
Continued exploration and diamond drilling on the project has resulted in four discoveries of massive/semi-massive nickel sulphide zones to date with only 4.5 kilometers tested so far at a single depth along a 7.5-kilometer komatiite magnetic trend. Only limited testing for massive nickel sulphides has been undertaken to date of an approximately 15-kilometer strike length of known komatiite - ultramafic target rock. With such limited drilling on the Lake Maitland tenure, it is yet to be known whether other similar magnetic anomalies are also komatiite-ultramafic rock and how much more rock is prospective for massive nickel sulphides on Toro’s 100-percent-owned Dusty Nickel Project.
Project Highlights:
- Four zones of massive nickel sulphide discovered: Toro has discovered four zones of massive and semi-massive nickel sulphides: Dusty, Houli Dooley, Jumping Jack and Dimma. Significant diamond drill results from these discoveries to date include:
- DUSTY
- 9 meters at 2.07 percent nickel from 250.9 meters downhole (TED07) including:
- 2.0 meter at 4.01 percent nickel from 250.9 meters downhole; and
- 2.0 meters at 3.85 percent nickel from 255.5 meters downhole.
- 2.6 meters at 3.45 percent nickel from 184.5 meters downhole (TED04).
- 7.2 meters at 1.05 percent nickel and 0.26 percent copper from 252 meters downhole (TED22).
- 9 meters at 2.07 percent nickel from 250.9 meters downhole (TED07) including:
- HOULI DOOLEY
- 3.05 meters at 1.59 percent nickel from 297.75 meters downhole (TED14).
- JUMPING JACK
- 3.45 meters at 1.42 percent nickel from 240.2 meters downhole (TED37).
- 2.44 meters at 1.16 percent nickel from 231.6 meters downhole (TED38).
- DIMMA
- 4.31 meters at 1.16 percent Ni from 243.3 meters downhole (TED41).
- 3.13 meters at 1.42 percent Ni from 314 meters downhole (TED42).
- 4.6 meters at 1.61 percent Ni from 194.2 meters downhole, including 3m at 1.09 percent Ni from 166 meters downhole (TED54).
- 2.1 meters at 1.83 percent Ni from 147.1 meters downhole (TED55).
- DUSTY
- Yandal OneTarget Area: The Yandal One Target Area is located some 17 kilometers south of the Dusty discoveries and with limited drilling, Toro has proven the existence of another komatiite with the potential to host massive nickel sulphide.
Toro Yandal Gold Project
The Lake Maitland tenure is located only 20 kilometers northeast of the world-class Bronzewing and Mt McClure Gold Mines within the same Greenstone Belt, the Yandal, within one of the most famous gold provinces in the world, the Yilgarn Craton.
Early exploration by Toro at the Golden Ways Target Area in the north of the project has uncovered surface rock chip samples of up to 70 g/t gold and significant drilling results, including:
- 5 meters at 4.4 g/t from 22 meters (TERC24)
- Including 2 meters at 9.93 g/t from 22 meters
- 4 meters at 3.3 g/t from 28 meters (TERC25)
- Including 1 meter at 10.9 g/t from 28 meters
- 2 meters at 3.79 g/t from 10 meters (TERC38)
- Including 1 meters at 7.33 g/t from 10 meters
- 3 meters at 1.41 g/t from 9 meters (TERC36)
- Including 1 meters at 2.76 g/t from 10 meters
Management Team
Richard Homsany - Executive Chairman
Richard Homsany has extensive experience in the resources industry, having been the executive vice-president for Australia of TSX-listed Mega Uranium since April 2010. He has worked for North Ltd, an ASX top 50-listed internationally diversified resources company in operations, risk management and corporate, prior to its takeover by Rio Tinto.
Homsany is an experienced corporate lawyer and certified practicing accountant (CPA) advising numerous clients in the energy and resources sector, including publicly listed companies. He was corporate partner at international law firm DLA Phillips Fox (now DLA Piper), where he advised clients on a range of transactions and matters including capital raising, IPOs, stock exchange listing, mergers and acquisitions, finance, joint ventures, divestments and governance.
He is a fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australasia (FINSIA) and a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He has a commerce degree and honors degree in law from the University of Western Australia, and a graduate diploma in finance and investment from FINSIA (State Dux).
Homsany has significant board experience with publicly listed companies in Australia and Canada. He is the chairman of ASX-listed copper explorer Redstone Resources. and TSXV-listed iron ore and gold explorer Central Iron Ore Limited. Homsany is currently the chairman of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia Limited.
Michel Marier - Non-executive Director
Michel Marier joined Sentient in 2009 as an investment manager. Before joining Sentient, Marier worked eight years in the private equity division of la Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. Marier holds a master’s degree in finance from HEC Montreal and is a CFA charter holder.
Richard Patricio - Non-executive Director
Richard Patricio is the CEO and president of Mega Uranium, a uranium-focused investment and development company with assets in Canada and Australia.
In addition to his legal and corporate experience, Patricio has built a number of mining companies with global operations. He holds senior officer and director positions in several junior mining companies listed on the TSX, TSX Venture, AIM and NASDAQ exchanges. He is currently also a director of NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE, Mkt Cap. C$2.7 billion). He previously practiced law at a top-tier law firm in Toronto and worked as an in-house general counsel for a senior TSX-listed company. He received his law degree from Osgoode Hall and was called to the Ontario bar in 2000.
Katherine Garvey - Legal Counsel and Company Secretary
Katherine Garvey is a corporate lawyer who has significant experience in the resources sector. Garvey advises public (both listed and unlisted) and proprietary companies on a variety of corporate and commercial matters including capital raising, finance, acquisitions and disposals, Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rule compliance, corporate governance and company secretarial issues. She has extensive experience drafting and negotiating various corporate and commercial agreements including farm-in agreements, joint ventures, shareholders’ agreements, and business and share sale and purchase agreements.
Garvey is a senior associate at Cardinals Lawyers and Consultants, a corporate and resources law firm in West Perth, and company secretary of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia Limited. Garvey is also legal counsel (Australia) to TSX-listed Mega Uranium, and company secretary to TSXV-listed Central Iron Ore.
Dr. Greg Shirtliff – Geology Manager
Dr. Greg Shirtliff has over 20 years of experience in industry-related geology and geochemistry, including a PhD in mine-related geology and geochemistry from the Australian National University. Since his studies, Shirtliff has spent over 17 years in various roles in the mining and exploration industry ranging from environmental, mine geology, resource development, exploration and management roles in exploration and technical projects inclusive of engineering and metallurgical. His roles have included a number of years at ERA-Rio Tinto’s Ranger Uranium Mine, as the senior geoscientist for Cameco Australasia and more recently as the lead geologist and technical manager for Toro Energy, an ASX-listed uranium development company in Australia where he is the exploration and technical lead responsible for increasing the viability of the company’s uranium and mineral resources, developing and directing the company’s uranium and non-uranium exploration strategy, aiding the company technically through EPA approval for a uranium mine, and guiding the engineering and metallurgical through to scoping level economic assessment.
Shirtliff has had recent exploration success at Toro Energy, discovering multiple zones of massive nickel sulphide mineralization along the Dusty Komatiite, arguably the first massive nickel sulphide mineralization discovered in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia.
Shirtliff holds directorships on privately owned consultancy and prospecting companies.
Shirtliff is a long-standing member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the internationally recognized Society of Economic Geologists.
Marc Boudames - Financial Controller
Marc Boudames is experienced in statutory financial reporting, taxation, ERP systems, business analytics, corporate transactions, due diligence, mergers & acquisitions, finance, joint ventures and divestments. He previously worked at RSM Bird Cameron, as general manager –finance & administration for ASX-listed Redport Ltd and Mega Uranium (Australia), a Canadian TSX-listed mining and equity investment company focused on global uranium properties and multi-mineral exploration. He has worked for multiple companies across various industries, including listed and public companies associated with the mining and oil and gas sectors, such as WesTrac, CB&I and Spotless Group.
Boss set for first drum of uranium after commissioning the Ion Exchange circuit
IX columns working precisely to plan, marking completion of the final technical milestone in the Honeymoon re-start strategy
Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF) is pleased to announce that it has successfully passed the final technical milestone in its Honeymoon re-start strategy, paving the way for the first drum of uranium to be filled in the next two weeks.
As part of this critical phase, uranium-rich lixiviant from the wellfields has filled the processing plant Ion-Exchange (IX) column, where loaded resin will result in production of concentrated high-grade eluate.
Boss Managing Director Duncan Craib said:“Since acquiring Honeymoon, Boss’ strategy has been to increase the uranium tenor in the wellfield feed solution to the plant and develop a larger processing facility utilising Ion Exchange technology.
“This approach is to improve the economics of the project by increasing production rates and reducing operating costs.
“We have now achieved both of these key goals and as a result are set to fill our first drum with uranium in coming days”.
Commencement of production activities
Honeymoon mining activities are ramping up to support the production profile. Lixiviant (a leaching fluid) is now being optimised and continuously injected into the orebody through the injector wells. The lixiviant moves through the ore zones within that horizon, dissolving the uranium mineralisation at its origin (i.e. “in situ”) and producing a uranium-rich fluid which is then pumped to the surface through the extractor wells. The installed pipelines at surface are now transporting the pregnant, uranium-rich lixiviant from the wellfields to the Honeymoon processing plant and being fed into the IX circuit for uranium recovery.
The IX circuit adsorption columns have been filled with resin to effectively recover the high tenors of uranium from the pregnant leach solution (PLS). The loaded resin is being transferred to the elution columns where the resin is eluted to recover uranium to a concentrated high-grade eluate.
Next week, the concentrated high-grade eluate will be recovered through the upgraded precipitation circuit to produce UO4, and then calcined to produce a high-quality saleable uranium oxide (U3O8) product. This final stage is expected to take two weeks.
During the IX production process, uranium is being chemically extracted until the solution is said to be “barren”, or no longer rich in uranium. The remaining barren liquor will be refortified with acid and oxidant before it is recycled back to the wellfield to repeat the dissolution process.
Figure 1. All long-term supplier contracts finalised and all reagent tanks filled on Honeymoon
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Boss Energy Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Global Uranium Production to Increase as Prices Are Expected to Hit a 15 Year High
Another report in January 2024 from Mining.com added: "Prices jumped to 15 year high in January 2024… The price increase comes as 24 nations, including the United States, Japan, Canada, Britain and France pledged last month in Dubai at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, known as COP28, to triple nuclear power capacity by 2050."
Stallion Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: STUD) (OTCQB: STLNF) Drilling Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity - Highlighting Potential of Appaloosa Uranium Target Area - Stallion Uranium Corp. (FSE: HM40) (the "Company" or "Stallion") is pleased to announce that it has encountered anomalous radioactivity in the first completed hole of the Company's maiden drill program on its 100% owned Coffer Project in the prolific Southwestern Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.
Highlights
- Hole CF24-001 encountered anomalous radioactivity near the unconformity with a peak of 1,540cps (Counts per Second) in a 4.2m radioactive interval including 0.3m at 1,322 cps.
- Hole CF24-001 encountered anomalous radioactivity in the basement of 262 cps over 4m.
- Hole CF24-001 hit the unconformity at 762.6m and completed at a depth of 829.2m.
- Highly prospective geology encountered.
- Stallion holds a 100% ownership of the project.
"We are thrilled to encounter radioactivity on our very first hole, CF24-001, on the Appaloosa Target." said Darren Slugoski, Vice President Exploration, Canada. "The radioactivity encountered along with the associated alteration are strong indications that we are on a mineralized trend that has the potential to host a significant deposit. It is very rare for a drilling program to intersect radioactivity on the first hole of a program, and we think this is a testament to the potential of the Appaloosa Target. We have gained an incredible amount of geological information about the target area from the hole and have already incorporated that into our targeting models for the second hole that is now underway."
Technical Summary for CF24-001 - (Zone 12 V 598869 Easting, 6457227 Northing, 1800 Azimuth / Dip -800)
CF24-002 was drilled targeting a conductive anomaly along the eastern edge of a gravity low anomaly. The drill hole was successful in encountering anomalous radioactivity in the Athabasca Sandstone just above the unconformity as well as a second interval of anomalous radioactivity located 1.6 m into the basement. Anomalous radioactivity was encountered in the Athabasca Sandstone with a radioactive peak of 1,540 CPS in a 4.2 m interval that averaged 358 cps, including 0.3 m at 1,322 cps. The radioactivity is associated with hematite, chlorite and clay alteration and stockwork fracturing. A RS-230 BGO Super-SPEC Handheld Gamma-Ray Spectrometer measured radioactivity of 520 counts per second ("cps") and a Mount Sopris 2PGA-1000 downhole gamma probe measured a radiometric peak of 1,540 cps within a 4.2 metre interval of anomalous radioactivity from 758.5 to 762.7 metres. The unconformity was intersected at 762.6 m, which is significantly shallower than expected and is similar depth to unconformity as Orano's and UEC's (Uranium Energy Corp.) Shea Creek deposits 13km to the west. The second interval of anomalous radioactivity was encountered 1.6 m below the unconformity in hematite altered basement rocks from 764.2 to 768.2 m averaging 145 cps with a radioactive peak of 262 cps measured with the downhole gamma probe. The alteration both above and below the unconformity indicating the fertility of the target area and a mineralized system.
"It's an incredibly exciting time for the company as we start to receive the initial results from our maiden drill program," stated Drew Zimmerman, CEO. "These initial findings not only confirm Stallion's innovative approach of unlocking the untapped potential of our vast land holdings with cutting-edge exploration techniques, but also pave the way for pinpointing top priority targets for further drilling. The ongoing exploration at the Appaloosa site is just the beginning of our exciting journey, as we continue to uncover high priority target areas across our projects, giving the company incredible opportunities for discovery ahead!" CONTINUED … Read these full press releases and more news for Stallion Uranium at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-stud/
Other recent developments in the mining industry of note include:
NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) recently announced the discovery of new intense uranium mineralization on its 100% owned SW2 Property, 3.5 kilometers (km) east of NexGen's world-class Arrow Deposit. The new mineralized occurrence in RK-24-183 is located on a previously untested conductor segment of Patterson Corridor East ("PCE"). Localized uranium mineralization was intersected for 19.8 meters (m) between 347.7 and 367.5 m, with peaks up to >61,000 counts per second (cps). Exploration is predominantly open in all directions including over 1.5 km along strike.
Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Ten years after the discovery of our world-class Arrow deposit, we are thrilled to be sharing this exciting news. This new intercept reflects the high potential of NexGen's extensive land package in the south-western section of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and is a testament to the strategic and disciplined approach to identifying new Arrow-type zones of mineralization. Drilling activity is being fully dedicated to this new discovery area to advance our understanding of scope and scale of mineralization. This hole which intersected 3.0 m of up to 61,000 cps is significantly better on all metrics than RK-14-21(the Arrow discovery hole) which intersected less than 0.5 m of greater than 9,999 cps."
F3 Uranium Corp ( OTCQB: FUUFF ) ( TSXV: FUU ) recently announced the completion of a single sonic drill hole at the Hearty Bay Property and the early suspension of the drill program due to deteriorating and unsafe ice conditions on Lake Athabasca. The winter ice road which the Company employs to access the Hearty Bay drill sites was closed about one month earlier than usual.
The use of a track mounted sonic drill has resulted in the recovery of till for the first time under the lake in the up-ice direction from the high grade boulder trains on Isle Brochet and resulted in the recovery of a complete intersect of the underlying glacial till. Initial interpretation of this unit is favorable and suggests less post depositional disturbance than assumed, supporting the theory that the glacial till in which the historic high grade boulder trains on Isle Brochet occur, does extend up ice under the lake towards a source location. Importantly, this suggests that it will be possible to use the subglacial till sampling method to trace the dispersion of uraniferous till under the lake, and thus directly back to the source of the historic Isle Brochet high grade boulder trains.
FISSION URANIUM CORP. (OTCQX: FCUUF) (TSX: FCU) recently announced completion of the winter 2024 exploration drill program at its PLS high-grade uranium project, in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. A total of 15 holes (~5,567m) were completed on six separate target areas. The target areas were located along strike to the east (East Extension) and to the west (Bridle & Saddle) of the Triple R deposit as well as parallel shear structures located to the north (Holster and Pistol) as well as to the south (Saloon) of Triple R. Drilling encountered highly prospective features considered essential to the presence of high-grade uranium mineralization such as favorable lithology, large-scale hydrothermal alteration, graphitic shear zones and in some cases elevated radioactivity on the various target areas. Based on the results of the winter program, multiple target areas on the PLS Corridor will be prioritized for follow up drilling in subsequent programs.
Ross McElroy, CEO for Fission, commented, " This is an extremely encouraging start to the renewed exploration activity at PLS. With anomalous radioactivity in multiple holes, we are very excited to have a number of high-priority target areas identified for follow up drilling. I particularly want to highlight the fact that these results are from regional exploration drilling. While our Triple R deposit continues to advance towards production on time and on schedule, we believe the PLS project has a lot more to give, and these drill results speak clearly to that potential."
Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) recently reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
"Our 2023 financial performance benefitted from higher sales volumes and realized prices in our uranium and fuel services segments. Our net earnings, adjusted net earnings, and cash from operations all more than doubled compared to 2022, with adjusted EBITDA up 93%. In 2024, we expect strong financial performance as we begin to realize the benefits from our investment in Westinghouse. We plan to continue to transition to our tier-one cost structure and make the capital and other expenditures we believe are necessary to position the company for continued sustainable growth. Growth that will be sought in the same manner as we approach all aspects of our business; strategic, deliberate, disciplined, and with a focus on generating full-cycle value," said Tim Gitzel, Cameco's president and CEO.
"Heightened geopolitical uncertainty, global production shortfalls, and transportation challenges in 2023 further highlighted the growing security of supply risk at a time when we believe the demand outlook is stronger and more durable than ever. The benefits of nuclear power have come clearly into focus, with 28 countries around the world declaring support for the tripling of capacity to help achieve global net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The uncertainty about where nuclear fuel supplies will come from to satisfy growing demand has led to increased long-term contracting activity, and in 2023, about 160 million pounds of uranium was placed under long-term contracts by utilities. Prices across the nuclear fuel cycle continued to rise. Spot enrichment prices are up 38% and conversion prices continue to achieve record highs. Uranium spot prices have more than doubled from around $48 (US) per pound at the end of 2022 to $100 (US) per pound at the end of January 2024, after peaking at $106 (US) per pound earlier in the month, and the long-term price for uranium was $72 (US) per pound, an increase of about 38% over the same period."
Preparations for Drilling at the Mkuju Uranium Project
Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to announce it is on track for commencement of drilling at its key uranium targets at the Mkuju Project during May. The program will include the first core drilling at the SWC target where 2023 trenches intersected up to 7139ppm U3O8. At Mtonya and Likuyu North the Company’s drilling will test potential extensions and new zones to the existing uranium deposits. The geological team has been established, key equipment orders made, and the drilling contractor selection process is proceeding well.
- Preparations are progressing well; drilling expected to commence in May to test the Southwest Corner target and test potential extensions to the Mtonya and Likuyu North deposits:
- At Southwest Corner, the drilling to test the potential for down-dip extension of the recently trenched high-grade surface uranium.
- At Mtonya holes will follow up on excellent uranium intersections not followed up by previous explorers in 2012.
- At Likuyu North drilling testing for potential new zones that if present would add to the existing 4.6 Mlb U3O8 (JORC) Resource.
- At Southwest Corner, the drilling to test the potential for down-dip extension of the recently trenched high-grade surface uranium.
- In line with Tanzanian procurement regulations drilling contractor tender evaluation and award will take place during April.
- Major items purchased including downhole gamma-ray logging equipment. Camp provider has been identified.
- Seasoned and Africa-experienced Exploration Manager Fabien Linares begins full-time on 1 April and will be responsible for implementation of the program.
- All drilling to be by diamond coring to maximise on geological observation and data quality.
The target is an intense 3.5 km x 1.8 km oval shaped airborne radiometric anomaly northeast of the Mtonya deposit. Despite being the most intense radiometric anomaly in the area no drilling other than 2008 shallow auger holes (max depth 12 m) and a single core hole have been carried out here, by Mantra Resources. The auger holes gave excellent uranium intersections1. Reportedly, Mantra Resources did not follow-up the excellent auger-hole results, prioritising exploration at their flagship “Nyota” Uranium deposit 50 km to the north. In 2023 Gladiator carried out trenching to confirm and understand the uranium mineralization and encountered high grade uranium in 4 of the 5 trenches. Vertical channel samples across the gently dipping layer/s included 2.55m with an average grade of 2017ppm U3O8 and 1.40m with an average grade of 4442ppm U3O82. Gladiators drilling will test the potential down-dip extension of this mineralization which appears to be hosted within gently dipping layers, as exposed in the trenches and described in detail in the announcement dated 26 December 2023. This is illustrated in figure 2.
Figure 1. Map showing radiometric anomalies within the Mkuju Project and targets/deposits that will be drilled.
The Mtonya deposit – summary and Gladiators planned drilling
The previous drilling program was carried out by Uranium Resources Plc (URA) in 2011 and 2012 and used to support a mineral resource estimate, considered as a ‘foreign estimate’ and reported by Gladiator (refer GLA announcement dated 14 July 2022). A review of the data by the MSA Group revealed that some of the best zones of uranium mineralisation were left ‘open’ and that further drilling is required to test potential continuation of the uranium mineralisation. An example of this is provided in Figure 3. 2011/12 drillholes URAMT105 and 106 contain excellent mineralization which may extend to the northwest and will be tested with 1-2 holes in this direction. Gladiator will drill a number of holes to test this and other areas of the deposit that may contain significant extensions to the known mineralization.
This article includes content from Gladiator Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
How to Invest in Uranium ETFs (Updated 2024)
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are one of the fastest-growing investment vehicles, and as uranium's rebound continues to build, investors are becoming increasingly interested in uranium ETFs and related products.
After years of dormancy, the uranium spot price zoomed past the US$100 per pound level in early 2024 on supply risks and a strong outlook for long-term demand. Although it's since pulled back, bulls believe it still has room to run.
Supporting factors include the lack of new uranium mines coming online, Russia’s dominance in uranium conversion and enrichment, rising demand for low-carbon energy sources and the continued development and deployment of small modular reactors. There is also increasing demand for uranium from China and India as both these countries grapple with air pollution in the face of growing electricity demand. China is working to expand its nuclear power capacity, and although it ranks among the top 10 uranium-producing countries, it relies heavily on uranium imports.
These factors and more are creating a supply deficit that will likely push prices further up.
"The price isn't going to make sense for anybody," Justin Huhn of Uranium Insider told the Investing News Network. "We can arguably go up another US$20 — that will arguably incentivize every project in the world to be profitable. But the price is going to go far beyond that simply driven by the substantially larger amount of demand than we have for supply.”
As mentioned, that backdrop is helping uranium ETFs and related products gain steam. Today there are five uranium ETFs available, as well as three investment vehicles backed by physical uranium — and perhaps more to come.
Read on to learn about the uranium ETFs and related vehicles on offer. All data was current as of February 27, 2024.
Uranium ETFs tracking uranium stocks
1. Global X Uranium ETF (ARCA:URA)
Total asset value: US$2.66 billion
The Global X Uranium ETF tracks a basket of uranium miners, as well as nuclear component producers. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.69 percent and has achieved a yearly return of 39.33 percent.
Uranium companies account for more than 70 percent of its holdings, and nearly half of those companies are Canadian. Interestingly, one of its top three holdings is the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U.U) at a weight of 9.01 percent.
Its other top holdings include major uranium producer Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) at a weight of 21.5 percent and NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE,NYSE:NXE) at 5.67 percent.
2. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (ARCA:URNM)
Total assets: US$1.68 billion
The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF includes both uranium producers and explorers for broader exposure. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.83 percent and a yearly return of 50.34 percent.
Small-cap stocks account for 37.82 percent of the ETF's holdings. Its top three holdings are: Kazatomprom (LSE:59OT,OTC Pink:NATKY) at 14.56 percent; the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust at 14 percent; and Cameco at 13.51 percent.
3. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ)
Total asset value: US$302.4 million
The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF is a recent addition to the uranium ETF universe.
Launched in February 2023, it tracks the NASDAQ Sprott Junior Uranium Miners Index (INDEXNASDAQ:NSURNJ), which follows small uranium companies.
The fund's 34 constituents are all uranium mining, development or exploration companies, and its top holdings are Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN,OTCQX:PALAF) at 13.15 percent; NexGen Energy at 12.23 percent; and Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) at 11.24 percent. Its yearly return is 45.57 percent.
4. VanEck Vectors Uranium + Nuclear Energy ETF (ARCA:NLR)
Total asset value: US$154.4 million
The VanEck Vectors Uranium + Nuclear Energy ETF launched in 2007 and tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the uranium and nuclear energy industries. Its expense ratio is 0.61 percent and its yearly return is 33.27 percent.
Large-cap companies account for nearly 43.9 percent of its holdings. Its top three holdings are Constellation Energy Group (NASDAQ:CEG) at a weight of 8.17 percent; PG&E (NYSE:PCG) at 7.76 percent; and Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG), which comes in at 7.55 percent.
5. Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF (TSX:HURA)
Total asset value: US$75.82 million
The Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF, created in 2019, was the first pure-play uranium ETF in Canada and provides exposure to uranium industry growth. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.99 percent and a yearly return of 58.9 percent.
Some of its top holdings are Cameco, which weighs in at 19.86 percent; Kazatomprom at a weight of 19.81 percent; and NexGen Energy, coming in at 7.23 percent.
Physical uranium investment funds
1. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U.U)
Total asset value: US$6.06 billion
Of all the uranium-focused funds, this one has created the most buzz. Launched in July 2021, the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust quickly made its mark on the space, stoking investor interest and prices for the commodity. This fund has an expense ratio of 0.72 percent and a yearly return of 96.73 percent.
2. Zuri-Invest Uranium AMC
Total asset value: US$1.65 billion
Launched in April 2023, Zuri-Invest’s product is directly linked to physical uranium, and is the first actively managed certificate (AMC) in the sector. According to Zuri-Invest, “an AMC is a security that can be managed on a discretionary basis enabling the active management of a chosen investment strategy.”
Qualified non-US institutional and professional investors can take part in this physical uranium AMC (Swiss ISIN code CH1214916533) through their bank. The custodian of the product is Cameco, which holds the physical uranium in a secure storage facility in Canada.
3. Yellow Cake (LSE:YCA)
Total asset value: US$1.65 billion
Founded in 2018, Yellow Cake provides investment exposure to the uranium spot price through its physical holdings of uranium and uranium-related commercial activities. Yellow Cake’s current holdings total 20.16 million pounds of U3O8.
Yellow Cake’s access to material volumes of uranium at prevailing market prices comes via its long-term partnership with Kazatomprom. Through this partnership, it has the option to purchase up to US$100 million of uranium annually.
One more fund on the horizon
Launched in 2021, ANU Energy is a privately owned physical uranium investment fund that boasts Kazatomprom as a seed investor. The fund is “planning a public or private placement of up to $500 million, but has not said when,” reported Reuters in February of this year.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2021.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Tisdale Clean Energy Completes First Two Drill Holes at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan
TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Tisdale ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV:TCEC ) , ( OTC: TCEFF ) , ( FSE: T1KC ) , is pleased to provide an update on the phase one diamond drill program recently conducted at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, which hosts the Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit.
The 12,464-ha South Falcon East Project lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine (Figure 1). Tisdale Clean Energy Corp entered into an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd in October of 2022 whereby the company can earn up to a 75% interest in the South Falcon East property.
This initial 2024 program is scheduled to complete up to 1500m of drilling in two phases, with the priority being the confirmation of existing mineralization. Follow-up drill programs will then be pursued to both facilitate expansion of the known Fraser Lake B deposit and to test multiple additional high-priority exploration targets at South Falcon East (Figure 2).
Phase one included 442m drilled in the first two drill holes. Hole SF-0059 was completed to a depth of 221m and intersected multiple zones of uranium mineralization over 13.5m, confirming the presence of mineralization in the vicinity of historical hole FP-15-05 (see below). Mineralization occurs within altered pelitic gneiss containing granitic pegmatites, overlying graphitic pelitic gneiss.
Highlights include:
- 0.02% eU over 5.6 m from 129.65 to 135.25 m, including:
- 0.07% eU over 1.1 m from 131.75 to 132.85 m. This included a 0.2 m interval grading 0.11% eU
- 0.03% eU over 4.1 m from 137.65 to 141.75 m, including:
- 0.11% eU over 0.2 m from 138.15 to 138.35m
- 0.05% eU over 0.2 m from 139.55 to 139.75m
- 0.06% eU over 0.2 m from 141.35. to 141.55m
The second drill hole of the program, SF-0060, was targeted to test for an extension of the mineralization in FP-15-05 along strike 25m to the Northeast of the mineralized intercept of FP-15-05. Hole SF-0060 was completed to a depth of 221m. Several zones of mineralization were also encountered, below 132m, with the best intersection occurring within altered pelitic gneiss containing graphite and granitic pegmatites.
This zone is highlighted by:
- 0.02% eU over 1.3 m from 142.15 to 143.45 m, including:
- 0.05% eU over 0.1 m from 142.55 to 142.65 m.
“We’re pleased to see uranium values comparable to the grades of the known resource in the first drill two drill holes completed on the property in nearly a decade,” said Alex Klenman, CEO. “This is what we need to see as we confirm then pursue expansion. We are starting with a historical resource of nearly 7 million pounds of uranium contained in a shallow deposit. The opportunity we have here is exceptional, certainly unique for a company with our market cap, and we believe we’re just scratching the surface in terms of what can be achieved at South Falcon East,” continued Mr. Klenman.
“We are encouraged to be intersecting the expected mineralization near the previous drilling at South Falcon East,” commented Trevor Perkins, Consulting Geologist for Tisdale. “This confirmation of existing mineralization is a necessary first step to expanding the Fraser Lakes B @hUranium Deposit,” continued Mr. Perkins.
Samples of the mineralized intervals within the drill core have been collected and shipped for analysis at the Geoanalytical Laboratory at the Saskatchewan Research Council in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The Company will provide more detailed results once geochemical analysis of the collected drill core samples is completed, reviewed, and confirmed.
The results of these two drill holes confirm the presence of mineralized pegmatites and pelitic paragneiss within the deposit and project area. Graphitic pelitic paragneiss are the key lithology associated with uranium deposits within the eastern Athabasca Basin and are a good indication that additional pegmatite deposits as well as basement hosted unconformity related uranium deposits may be present along the Way Lake Conductor, within the South Falcon East claim boundaries.
Drilling at South Falcon East is scheduled to resume later this spring. The Company will release details on the dates of mobilization and drill commencement once they are confirmed. Phase two drilling will again be conducted by Terralogic Exploration Inc. under the supervision of Laura Tennent, Project Manager with TerraLogic Exploration, and C. Trevor Perkins, lead geologist for Tisdale. The drill program is operating out of Skyharbour’s McGowan Lake Camp with helicopter support for the daily drilling operations.
Historical Drill Hole FP-15-05
Historical diamond drill hole FP-15-05 was drilled by Skyharbour Resources in 2015 and returned multiple zones of mineralization over a 14m interval, including 6m of .10% U308 (including a 2m interval of 0.165% U3O8 (from 135m) and 2.5m of 0.172% U3O8 (from 145m). This is the best intersection to date on the property and along the Way Lake conductive trend.
This hole, it should be noted, had to be abandoned due to equipment issues at 165m within the mineralized zone, leaving steel drill rods throughout the hole. Tisdale’s initial drill hole, SF-0059, was planned to twin historical hole FP-15-05. Modifications were made to accommodate the presence of the material left behind in the hole and adjustments made to mitigate a lack of precision in tracing of FP-105-05, as no downhole orientation surveys were able to be completed, and any potential downhole deviation was unable to be determined. As a result, a larger separation and step forward was required, as well as the use of non-magnetic downhole orientation survey equipment. SF-0059 was therefore located 2.0m forward (in front, up-dip) of FP-15-05 to ensure no interference.
Figure 1: South Falcon East Project Location – Eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada
Use of Radiometric Equivalent Grades
Drillholes are logged for in-situ radioactivity using a calibrated Mount Sopris Triple Gamma probe which collects continuous readings along the length of the drillhole. The probe records the amount of radioactivity present in the rock adjacent to the probe as it moves up and down the hole. Preliminary radiometric equivalent grades (% eU3O8) are then calculated from the downhole radiometric results using an algorithm derived from the calibration of the downhole probe equipment. The Triple Gamma probe was calibrated prior to the commencement of the current drill program at the Saskatchewan Research Council test pit facility in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
Using down-hole probes to calculate radiometric equivalent grades is a common practice used by uranium exploration and mining companies in the Athabasca Basin. Tisdale will report radiometric equivalent grades as a preliminary result indicative of intersected mineralization pending the receipt of definitive assay grades once geochemical analysis of collected drill core samples from the mineralized intervals are complete. The samples will be analyzed at the Geoanalytical Laboratory at the Saskatchewan Research Council in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
Figure 2: 2024 Drill Target areas at the south Falcon East Uranium Project
Figure 3: 2024 Drill location map in relation to FP-15-05 and the Way Lake Conductor.
About the South Falcon East Project
The South Falcon East Project is a uranium exploration project in the southeast Athabasca Basin and represents a portion of Skyharbour Resources Ltd.’s existing South Falcon Project. The project covers approximately 12,464 hectares and lies 18 kilometers outside the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 kilometers east of the Key Lake Mine.
The South Falcon East Project contains the Fraser Lakes B Uranium/Thorium Deposit with a historic mineral resource* of 6.9 Mlbs U3O8 inferred at a grade of 0.03% U3O8 and 5.3 Mlbs ThO2 inferred at a grade of 0.023 % ThO2. Uranium and thorium mineralization discovered to date is shallow classic Athabasca-style basement mineralization associated with well-developed EM conductors. The exploration potential of the Fraser Lakes target area is considered exceptional, including the historical resource expansion potential of the current deposit at Zone B.
About Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.
Tisdale Clean Energy is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, which holds a 6.96M pound inferred uranium resource within the Fraser Lakes B uranium/thorium deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada.
Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., Lead Geologist for the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
* The historical resource is described in the Technical Report on the South Falcon East Property, filed on sedar.com on February 9, 2023. The Company is not treating the resource as current and has not completed sufficient work to classify the resource as a current mineral resource. While the Company is not treating the historical resource as current, it does believe the work conducted is reliable and the information may be of assistance to readers.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP.
“Alex Klenman”
Alex Klenman, CEO
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.
For further information please contact:
Alex Klenman, CEO
Tel: 604-970-4330
Tisdale Clean Energy Corp
Suite 2200, HSBC Building, 885 West Georgia St.
Vancouver, BC V6C 3E8 Canada
Click here to connect with TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (TSXV:TCEC ) , ( OTC: TCEFF ) , ( FSE: T1KC ) to receive an Investor Presentation
Denison Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 40-F
Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has filed its 2023 Annual Report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'). Denison's Form 40-F includes its management discussion and analysis and audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 . The Form 40-F will be available on Denison's website at www.denisonmines.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.govedgar.shtml . View PDF version
Denison's Annual Information Form has also been filed with Canadian regulatory authorities and will be available on Denison's website at www.denisonmines.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .
Holders of Denison's securities may receive a free printed copy of the Company's most recent Form 40-F and Annual Report, including the audited financial statements, by sending an email request to info@denisonmines.com or by writing to Denison Mines Corp., 1100 - 40 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 1T1.
About Denison
Denison is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada . Denison has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan . In mid-2023, a Feasibility Study was completed for Wheeler River's Phoenix deposit as an ISR mining operation, and an update to the previously prepared PFS was completed for Wheeler River's Gryphon deposit as a conventional underground mining operation. Based on the respective studies, both deposits have the potential to be competitive with the lowest cost uranium mining operations in the world. Permitting efforts for the planned Phoenix ISR operation commenced in 2019 and have advanced significantly, with licensing in progress and a draft Environmental Impact Statement ('EIS') submitted for regulator and public review October 2022.
Denison also has a large exploration portfolio and interests in various mining and development projects, including a 22.5% ownership interest in the McClean Lake Joint Venture, which comprises several uranium deposits and the McClean Lake uranium mill that is contracted to process the ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a toll milling agreement, plus a 25.17% interest in the Midwest Main and Midwest A deposits and a 69.35% interest in the Tthe Heldeth Túé ("THT") and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake property. The Midwest Main, Midwest A, THT and Huskie deposits are located within 20 kilometres of the McClean Lake mill. Taken together, the Company has direct ownership interests in properties covering ~385,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.
Additionally, through its 50% ownership of JCU ( Canada ) Exploration Company, Ltd. ('JCU'), Denison holds further interests in various uranium project joint ventures in Canada , including the Millennium project (JCU, 30.099%), the Kiggavik project (JCU, 33.8118%) and Christie Lake (JCU, 34.4508%).
Certain information contained in this press release constitutes 'forward-looking information', within the meaning of the applicable United States and Canadian legislation concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Denison.
Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'plans', 'expects', 'budget', 'scheduled', 'estimates', 'forecasts', 'intends', 'anticipates', or 'believes', or the negatives and/or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'could', 'would', 'might' or 'will be taken', 'occur', 'be achieved' or 'has the potential to'.
In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to: projections with respect to exploration, development and expansion plans and objectives, including the results of the Phoenix feasibility study and the Gryphon PFS update; expectations regarding regulatory applications and approvals and the elements thereof, including the EIS; expectations regarding Denison's joint venture ownership interests; and expectations regarding the continuity of its agreements with third parties.
Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Denison to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Denison believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be accurate and results may differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information. For a discussion in respect of risks and other factors that could influence forward-looking events, please refer to the factors discussed in Denison's Annual Information Form under the heading 'Risk Factors'. These factors are not, and should not be, construed as being exhaustive.
Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking information and the assumptions made with respect thereto speaks only as of the date of this press release. Denison does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this press release to conform such information to actual results or to changes in Denison's expectations except as otherwise required by applicable legislation.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denison-announces-filing-of-annual-report-on-form-40-f-302103189.html
SOURCE Denison Mines Corp.
News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia
