Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Chris Blasi: Gold's Price Move is Real, Long-awaited Returns Coming

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Galan Secures Agreement with Glencore for Offtake & Financing Prepayment Facility for the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Lithium Project

Helium Evolution Confirms Additional Drilling of Up to 9 New Wells on Joint Land and Provides Operations Update

Pilot Plant Commences First Phase of Operations

Atlantic Lithium Applies for Listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Edison Lithium

EDDY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Toro Energy Limited (‘TOE’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of TOE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 8 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Toro Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.


asx stocksuranium explorationnickel explorationuranium stocksnickel stocksasx:toeuranium investingUranium Investing
TOE:AU
Toro Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Toro Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Toro Energy

Toro Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Boss set for first drum of uranium after commissioning the Ion Exchange circuit

Boss set for first drum of uranium after commissioning the Ion Exchange circuit

IX columns working precisely to plan, marking completion of the final technical milestone in the Honeymoon re-start strategy

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF) is pleased to announce that it has successfully passed the final technical milestone in its Honeymoon re-start strategy, paving the way for the first drum of uranium to be filled in the next two weeks.

As part of this critical phase, uranium-rich lixiviant from the wellfields has filled the processing plant Ion-Exchange (IX) column, where loaded resin will result in production of concentrated high-grade eluate.

Keep reading...Show less

Global Uranium Production to Increase as Prices Are Expected to Hit a 15 Year High

FN Media Group News Commentary - Production of Uranium globally is projected to increase and also to reach all time highs. A recent report from Mining.com said that Global uranium production is expected to grow by 11.7% to more than 60.3 kilotonnes (kt) in 2024, according to estimates by UK-based analytics firm GlobalData, with the production rise predominantly coming from key producers such as Kazakhstan and Canada. It added: "Kazakhstan is expected to deliver the highest uranium production growth in 2024, GlobalData says, driven by the planned higher output from the country's largest uranium producer Kazatomprom. The continuous ramp-up of Canada's McArthur River uranium mine will also contribute to the global increase, it adds. Kazakhstan accounted for 37.3% (20.1kt) of total global uranium supply in 2023. Despite a 5.1% dip in output in 2023 due to planned lower production from Kazatomprom, its output is expected to recover in 2024, with forecast production of 23.2kt. This will be supported by the company's plan to produce between 21.2-21.6kt on a 100% basis, while production is expected to increase to between 25.9-26.7kt with no restrictions in 2025." It continued: "Meanwhile, global uranium production in 2024 will be further bolstered by continuous ramp-up of Canada's McArthur River, which is aiming to produce 6.9kt of uranium (8.2kt of U3O8) for 2024. In October 2023, the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission renewed the licences for McArthur River for a further 20 years, allowing the mine to continue operations until October 2043. Global uranium production is expected to grow with a compound annual growth rate of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030, as output reaches 76.8kt in 2030." Active mining companies in the markets this week include Stallion Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: STLNF) (TSX-V: STUD), NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE), F3 Uranium Corp (OTCQB: FUUFF) (TSX-V: FUU), FISSION URANIUM CORP. (OTCQX: FCUUF) (TSX: FCU), Cameco (NYSE: CCJ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gladiator Resources

Preparations for Drilling at the Mkuju Uranium Project

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to announce it is on track for commencement of drilling at its key uranium targets at the Mkuju Project during May. The program will include the first core drilling at the SWC target where 2023 trenches intersected up to 7139ppm U3O8. At Mtonya and Likuyu North the Company’s drilling will test potential extensions and new zones to the existing uranium deposits. The geological team has been established, key equipment orders made, and the drilling contractor selection process is proceeding well.

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear power plant in Gundremmingen, Germany.

How to Invest in Uranium ETFs (Updated 2024)

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are one of the fastest-growing investment vehicles, and as uranium's rebound continues to build, investors are becoming increasingly interested in uranium ETFs and related products.

After years of dormancy, the uranium spot price zoomed past the US$100 per pound level in early 2024 on supply risks and a strong outlook for long-term demand. Although it's since pulled back, bulls believe it still has room to run.

Supporting factors include the lack of new uranium mines coming online, Russia’s dominance in uranium conversion and enrichment, rising demand for low-carbon energy sources and the continued development and deployment of small modular reactors. There is also increasing demand for uranium from China and India as both these countries grapple with air pollution in the face of growing electricity demand. China is working to expand its nuclear power capacity, and although it ranks among the top 10 uranium-producing countries, it relies heavily on uranium imports.

Keep reading...Show less
Tisdale Clean Energy Completes First Two Drill Holes at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Tisdale Clean Energy Completes First Two Drill Holes at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Tisdale ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV:TCEC ) , ( OTC: TCEFF ) , ( FSE: T1KC ) , is pleased to provide an update on the phase one diamond drill program recently conducted at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, which hosts the Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit.

The 12,464-ha South Falcon East Project lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine (Figure 1). Tisdale Clean Energy Corp entered into an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd in October of 2022 whereby the company can earn up to a 75% interest in the South Falcon East property.

Keep reading...Show less

Denison Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 40-F

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has filed its 2023 Annual Report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC').  Denison's Form 40-F includes its management discussion and analysis and audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 .  The Form 40-F will be available on Denison's website at www.denisonmines.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.govedgar.shtml . View PDF version

Denison's Annual Information Form has also been filed with Canadian regulatory authorities and will be available on Denison's website at www.denisonmines.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Toro Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Toro Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Spodumene Bearing Pegmatite Swarm Mapped with Samples up to 3.01% Li20 – West Spargoville Project

Partially Underwritten Renounceable Rights Issue to Raise up to $2.5 Million

Rights Issue Prospectus

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Spodumene Bearing Pegmatite Swarm Mapped with Samples up to 3.01% Li20 – West Spargoville Project

Gold Investing

Partially Underwritten Renounceable Rights Issue to Raise up to $2.5 Million

Gold Investing

Rights Issue Prospectus

Copper Investing

Capital Raising to Progress Bangemall Exploration and Drilling

Resource Investing

RC Drill Program Commenced at Ti-Tree Project

Gold Investing

Gold Price Reaches New All-time High of Over US$2,300, Experts Say it's Not Done

×