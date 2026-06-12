Tombill Mines Limited to Adopt Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

Tombill Mines Limited to Adopt Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

Tombill Mines Limited (TSXV: TBLL,OTC:TBLLF) (the "Company" or "Tombill"), announces that it intends to rely on the exemptions contained in Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order") adopted by the Canadian Securities Administrators on March 19, 2026, and in Ontario on Ontario Securities Commission Rule 51-507 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting of Certain Venture Issuers, to file interim financial reports and related management's discussion and analysis on a semi-annual rather than quarterly basis. This news release is being filed pursuant to CBO 51-933.

The Company intends to discontinue filing interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the reporting period ending July 31st 2026, and for subsequent applicable interim periods. Tombill will continue to comply with all timely disclosure and material change reporting obligations under applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company believes adoption of the Semi-Annual Reporting Exemption will reduce administrative burden and compliance costs, allowing management to focus additional time and resources on the Company's business and strategic objectives while continuing to provide investors with material information on a timely basis.

About Tombill

Founded 1935 by Newmont Mining and 'Tom' and 'Bill' Johnson, Tombill (TSXV: TBLL,OTC:TBLLF) owns 2 of the 11 past-producing and producing mines in Geraldton, Greenstone gold district (pop. 4300, about 225 km NE of Thunder Bay). Within this optimal local and mining infrastructure, our assets comprise 4 royalty-free claims groups, occupying the middle of the Geraldton gold district. The Greenstone Gold Mine (founded May 2024), which borders on our east boundary, is one of Canada's largest gold mines & mill by annual production. Our assets comprise 74 royalty-free claims (57 fully owned patent claims, 3 fully owned with easements, 9 fully owned patented mineral rights, and 5 leases) covering 3,168 acres. Of these, the 58 claim Main Group borders west of the Greenstone Gold Mine and straddles the Trans-Canada Highway; the 5-claim Ellis Group lies 4 km south of the town of Geraldton; and the original Tombill Old Mine group of 6-claims sits 10 km west-southwest of Geraldton.

The Tombill Old Mine produced 68,737 gold oz at a grade of 12.47gpt between 1938 -1942 and 1955 in the southeast part of that claim group. The Talmora Mine, located northeast on the Main Group, was built in 1942, but saw only very minor production before closing in 1948 (1,406 gold oz at 5.05 g/t). From the Greenstone open pit to Key Lake, the Geraldton camp is approximately 15 km in length over a defined corridor -- essentially along the Bankfield Tombill Fault & Trans-Canada Highway -- housing multiple shallow and deep gold zones.

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For more information, please visit www.tombillmines.com, and contact:

Athanasios Pythagoras
CFO
Email: ir@tombillmines.com
Tel: +1 647 493 8270

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to its exploration program. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301283

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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