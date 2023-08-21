Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Toggle3D.ai Approved and Now Trading on the OTCQB Exchange Under the Ticker TGGLF

Toggle3D.ai Approved and Now Trading on the OTCQB Exchange Under the Ticker TGGLF

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares are now available for trading in the USA on the OTCQB Venture Market under the stock symbol: TGGLF

Uplifting to the OTCQB Venture Market requires the Company to meet higher financial standards and disclosure requirements. Investors should have full confidence as the uplift indicates that the Company has achieved a certain level of financial and operational success and is committed to maintaining transparency and good governance practices.

After spinning-out from Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) on June 14, 2023, Toggle3D.ai was directly listed in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TGGL), and then duel listed shortly after in the US on the OTC Pink Sheet Open Market on July 5, 2023. At the time, CEO Evan Gappelberg stated the Company's goal of moving to the OTCQB to ​​attract additional shareholders and bring enhanced liquidity for Toggle3D.ai. Today the Company is pleased to announce that the Company has executed this goal.

CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "We are thrilled to announce that Toggle3D.ai is now officially trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the USA. This milestone represents a significant step forward for our company and investors. This marks a significant step forward in our goal to enhance shareholder liquidity and awareness in the USA. The OTCQB provides increased visibility, awareness, accessibility, and liquidity for our stock, allowing investors to actively participate in our growth and innovation."

Toggle3D.airecently announced a significant milestone of surpassing 10,000 users, with a total of over 12,900 3D projects. This is an outstanding achievement in user adoption since the Company's June IPO, positioning Toggle3D.ai as a frontrunner in the estimated $160 billion Global GGI Application Software market.

About the OTCQB
The OTCQB® Venture Market offers investors transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that may not yet quality for OTCQX. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and must undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

Recent Toggle3D.ai News

  • Toggle3D.ai Integrates With Sketchfab Offering New Unlimited AI-Generated 3D Model Texturing Options & One-Click Account Access
  • Toggle3D.ai Experiences Exponential User Growth, Surpassing 10,000 Mark Since June IPO, a 300% Surge
  • Toggle3D.ai Announces New Key Hire of Anita Matte as Director of Growth Marketing

About Toggle3D.ai

Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL) (OTC:TGGLF) is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.

Toggle3D.ai Investor Relations

Visit the Toggle3D Investor Relations website and sign up for the investor mailing list to receive the latest news, press releases, investor presentations, CEO interviews, financial information and more.

Sign up for the investor mailing list -click here

Follow Toggle3D.ai on Social Media
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Toggle3D
Insta: https://www.instagram.com/Toggle3D.ai/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Toggle3D
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/toggle3d-ai/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Toggle3Dai

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact(s)
Julia Viola, Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@toggle3D.ai

Toggle3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Toggle3D.ai Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/774996/Toggle3Dai-Approved-and-Now-Trading-on-the-OTCQB-Exchange-Under-the-Ticker-TGGLF

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Toggle3D.aiTGGL:CCCSE:TGGLEmerging Tech Investing
TGGL:CC
Toggle3D.ai Launches Exclusive AI-Powered Material Creation Template as a Paid For Monthly Subscription

Toggle3D.ai Launches Exclusive AI-Powered Material Creation Template as a Paid For Monthly Subscription

Company is launching a series of AI enhancements Exclusively For paying subscribers

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models is pleased to announce it has released a new exclusive set of AI Powered tools for Pro subscribers ($29month) that enables users to make PBR (physics based rendering) materials from just images or text prompts. This is a significant competitive differentiator for Toggle3D.ai in the industry of 3D design and texturing. This new pay to use functionality gives users a massive increase in speed, efficiency and quality when creating materials for texturing 3D

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai Experiences Exponential User Growth, Surpassing 10,000 Mark Since June IPO, a 300% Surge

Toggle3D.ai Experiences Exponential User Growth, Surpassing 10,000 Mark Since June IPO, a 300% Surge

Gaining Traction in $160 Billion Global CAD-3D

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is pleased to announce a significant milestone of surpassing 10,000 users, with a total of over 12,900 3D projects. This is an outstanding achievement in user adoption since the Company's June IPO, positioning Toggle3D.ai as a frontrunner in the estimated $160 billion Global GGI Application Software market - which is up for grabs

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai Announces New Key Hire of Anita Matte as Director of Growth Marketing

Toggle3D.ai Announces New Key Hire of Anita Matte as Director of Growth Marketing

New Hire Will Accelerate Subscriber Growth & SaaS Revenue

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Anita Matte as the Company's new Director of Growth Marketing. With an impressive background in B2B subscription business models and a proven track record of success, Anita joins Toggle3D.ai from Amazon, where she played a key role in driving marketing strategies for one of the world's largest corporations. Her new role at Toggle3D.ai will be to drive subscriber growth and to drive SaaS revenue

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai Announces +125% Jump in New Users Crossing 6000+ in First Month After IPO

Toggle3D.ai Announces +125% Jump in New Users Crossing 6000+ in First Month After IPO

Toggle3D Gaining Traction in $160 Billion Global CAD-3D, Sees Adoption Accelerating in 2023

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is delighted to announce a significant milestone of surpassing 6000 users since its product launch in June. This remarkable achievement represents a 125% surge in user adoption, positioning Toggle3D.ai as a frontrunner in the estimated $160 billion Global GGI Application Software market. The rapid growth not only demonstrates the market's strong demand for Toggle3D.ai's cutting-edge technology but also highlights the Company's commitment to driving innovation and delivering substantial value to its shareholders

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai Unveils Revolutionary AI-Powered Image Analysis and 3D Texturing Tools

Toggle3D.ai Unveils Revolutionary AI-Powered Image Analysis and 3D Texturing Tools

Platform Can Now Perform Photo Segmentation Dramatically Increasing the Productivity of Toggle3D

Join Toggle3D.ai Investor Livestream with AI Tech Demo on July 13 at 1pm ET / 10am ET

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Partnership MOU with Senseta, a deep tech, AI and big data-driven cybersecurity & intelligent drone services company

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Partnership MOU with Senseta, a deep tech, AI and big data-driven cybersecurity & intelligent drone services company

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - August 16, 2023 Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:AETHF) (Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN# A2N8RH) ("Aether Global", "AETH", or the "Company"), a drone management and automation company, today announced the Company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a  Strategic Partnership with Grupo Senseta Inc. ("Senseta"), a deep tech, AI and big data-driven cybersecurity and intelligent drone services company. The Strategic Partnership MOU is non-binding until finalized and will focus initially on collaborative product  development focused on critical infrastructure and security applications for monitoring, surveillance and data collection of government facilities, critical infrastructure and pipelines, electrical grids and waterways.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday , August 24th

European Q&A Session on August 25th at 8:30am ET

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Enters Pilot With One of The Largest Shopping Malls in California

ARway.ai Enters Pilot With One of The Largest Shopping Malls in California

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces a new paid for pilot contract with one of Southern California's most popular shopping, dining and entertainment lifestyle destinations. The paid pilot is for navigation and augmented reality experiences in the Centre comprising 1.2 million square feet, more than 130 stores, restaurants. The pilot is expected to last 90-days and upon the successful completion of the pilot a full rollout and annual six figure contract would ensue

Watch video showcases of ARway's technology in retail locations:

Video - Discover the Future of Retail: Unleashing the Power of ARway Automation!

Video - ARway.ai - AR and Indoor Navigation Mall in Dubai Use Case

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces New Production Record Having Delivered More Than 50,000 3D Models

Nextech3D.ai Announces New Production Record Having Delivered More Than 50,000 3D Models

Company is experiencing accelerating 3D Model Demand in Q3,2023

Join Proactive News & CEO Evan Gappelberg for an Investor Livestream TODAY at 12 p.m ET / 9 a.m PT

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces New Production Record Having Delivered More Than 50,000 3D Models

Nextech3D.ai Announces New Production Record Having Delivered More Than 50,000 3D Models

Company is experiencing accelerating 3D Model Demand in Q3,2023

Join Proactive News & CEO Evan Gappelberg for an Investor Livestream TODAY at 12 p.m ET / 9 a.m PT

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HealthTab Signs Reseller Agreement With Abbott to Support UK Expansion

HealthTab Signs Reseller Agreement With Abbott to Support UK Expansion

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) ("Avricore Health" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a reseller agreement between HealthTab™ Inc. and Abbott Rapid Dx UK & Ireland.

This agreement provides a foundation for HealthTab to purchase and distribute the Afinion™ 2 and associated tests for diabetes and heart disease screening in community pharmacies in the UK.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×