Todd M. Schneider joins PPG board of directors

Todd M. Schneider joins PPG board of directors

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that Todd M. Schneider, president and chief executive officer of Cintas, has been elected to join PPG's board of directors, effective Jan. 14, 2026. Schneider will serve on the Nominating and Governance and Sustainability and Innovation committees of PPG's board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251210784668/en/

PPG announced that Todd Schneider, president and chief executive officer at Cintas, has been elected to join PPG's board of directors, effective Jan. 14, 2026. Schneider will serve on the Nominating and Governance and Sustainability and Innovation committees of PPG's board.

PPG announced that Todd Schneider, president and chief executive officer at Cintas, has been elected to join PPG's board of directors, effective Jan. 14, 2026. Schneider will serve on the Nominating and Governance and Sustainability and Innovation committees of PPG's board.

Schneider has been with Cintas for more than 35 years, serving in a variety of leadership roles. He was appointed president and chief executive officer and a member of the Cintas board of directors in June 2021. Prior to that, he served as executive vice president and chief operating officer, responsible for operations and marketing.

"PPG's board of directors continuously seeks to strengthen its experience and membership to drive PPG's long-term growth strategy," said Michael W. Lamach, PPG lead independent director. "Todd's success growing Cintas and his deep knowledge of sales, service and operations will be valuable in guiding PPG's strategic priorities."

"We're pleased to welcome Todd to the board and look forward to leveraging his proven track record of driving organic growth," said Timothy M. Knavish, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. "Todd's understanding and experience in providing top-tier technical and other services to customers will be a great asset to me and the PPG team in this important role."

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.8 billion in 2024. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Media Contact:
Greta Edgar Borza
Corporate Communications
+1 724 316 7552
edgar@ppg.com

Investor Contact:
Alex Lopez
Investor Relations
+1 412 434 3466
alejandrolopez@ppg.com
investor.ppg.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

PPG IndustriesPPGNYSE:PPG
PPG
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

- Cardiex Limited (ASX: CDX), a global health technology company focused on cardiovascular diagnostics and arterial health solutions, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study validating its innovative method for measuring central aortic pressure—an important indicator of heart... Keep Reading...
Cardiex Limited

Biomarker Technologies for Cardiovascular Health

Corporate Update Webinar - 6 Aug 2024

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation. June 2024 Quarterly Highlights Record annual company revenues – $12.4m.Initial Pulse units arrived in USA & Australia.Marketing and demand generation campaigns driving awareness and demand.New partnerships... Keep Reading...

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Quarterly Giving Series: Q1 2024

DICK'S Sporting GoodsWritten by Hilary Totin.Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline ReportToday we're bringing you the latest quarterly giving series from The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation to highlight the great work being done in support of our mission to help inspire and... Keep Reading...
Cardiex March 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex March 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (Cardiex, the Company) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report. Highlights:On track for record annual company revenues (>$11m).Inventory/production update and marketing activities ahead of commercial launch of the Pulse biometric monitor.CONNEQT Pulse accepted for... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Silver Dollar Completes Sale of Ranger-Page Silver-Zinc-Lead Project to Bunker Hill Mining

Standard Uranium Retains 100% Unencumbered Ownership of the Sun Dog Project Through Conclusion of Property Option Agreement

Providence Gold Mines Inc. La Dama de Oro Gold, Bulk Sample and Financing Update

Locksley Commences Engineering Partner Selection Process for Its Desert Antimony Mine

Related News

Copper Investing

Top 5 ASX Copper Stocks of 2025

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Dollar Completes Sale of Ranger-Page Silver-Zinc-Lead Project to Bunker Hill Mining

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Retains 100% Unencumbered Ownership of the Sun Dog Project Through Conclusion of Property Option Agreement

Precious Metals Investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. La Dama de Oro Gold, Bulk Sample and Financing Update

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Commences Engineering Partner Selection Process for Its Desert Antimony Mine

Cleantech Investing

RZOLV Technologies Appoints Mary Ellen Thorburn to the Board of Directors; Announces the Retirement of Darryl Yea

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Ideally Positioned for Significant Explorer-to-Producer Transition