Tocvan Strengthens Board with Appointment of Anna Ladd-Kruger

Tocvan Strengthens Board with Appointment of Anna Ladd-Kruger

HERMOSILLO, MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / TOCVAN Ventures Corp. (the "Company" or "Tocvan") (CSE:TOC,OTC:TCVNF)(OTCQB:TCVNF)(WKN:TV3/ A2PE64) is pleased to announce the appointment of Anna Ladd-Kruger as an independent director to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Ladd-Kruger brings over 25 years of executive leadership in the mining industry, with a proven track record in scaling junior exploration companies to mid-tier producers, capital markets engagement, and financial management.

Ms. Ladd-Kruger has held key board and executive roles at several prominent mining companies, including current Chair of the Board and Audit Chair at Integra Resources Corp. (ITR:TSXV & ITRG:NYSE). She also served as Independent Director and Audit Chair at SilverCrest Metals Inc., and on the special committee that led to its US$1.7 billion acquisition by Coeur Mining in February 2025. Previously, as Chief Financial Officer at McEwen Mining Inc. (TSX & NYSE), Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX & NYSE Amex), and Trevali Mining Corporation (TSX), she managed significant financings exceeding US$1 billion, acquisitions, and operational growth, expanding Trevali from a $50 million to over $1 billion market cap.

Her expertise spans capital markets, debt and equity financing, treasury management, ESG governance, M&A, corporate development, and technical mining operations across Canada, Africa, Latin America, and the United States. Ms. Ladd-Kruger holds a Master's in Economics from Queen's University, a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) from the University of British Columbia, and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CMA). She is also certified in ICD.D from the Institute of Corporate Directors and holds a CPA Sustainability and ESG Professional Certificate.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anna to Tocvan's Board of Directors," said Brodie Sutherland, President and CEO of TOCVAN Ventures Corp. "Her deep financial acumen, experience in guiding junior miners through growth phases, and strong focus on governance and ESG will be instrumental as we advance our flagship Gran Pilar and El Picacho gold projects in Sonora, Mexico, toward resource definition and potential production."

Option Allocation

The Company announces that its Board of Directors has approved a grant of stock options to Anna Ladd-Kruger pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. A total of 300,000 stock options have been granted to acquire common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $1.18 per share. Of these stock options, a total of 150,000 vest immediately and 150,000 vest twelve months from the grant date. All options issued will expire January 14, 2031. The Company has also granted 200,000 stock options to consultants with the same terms listed above.

100% CONTROLLED PRIORITY TARGETS FOR TRENCHING & DRILLING

  1. South Block Main Zone Expansion

    1. Follow-up on 2025 Drill Success

      1. 19.4 g/t Au over 3.1 meters within 106.6 meters of 0.6 g/t Au (February 25, 2025 News Release)

      2. 5.4 g/t Au over 6.1 meters within 41.2 meters of 1.0 g/t Au (May 7, 2025 News Release)

      3. 136 g/t Ag over 10.7 meters within 42.7 meters of 41 g/t Ag (June 25, 2025 News Release)

  2. South Block (November 12, 2024 News Release)

    1. Placer Corridor (900-meter strike length)

      1. Soil samples up to 21.2 g/t Au and >2,000 g/t

    2. Placer Source Area

      1. Soil samples up to 2.4 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag

      2. Rock samples up to 7.3 g/t Au and 389 g/t Ag

  3. North Block

    1. North Alteration Zone (3.2 km by 1.5 km area)

      1. 2-meter chip sample, 5.6 g/t Au and 106 g/t Ag (October 19, 2023 News Release)

      2. Historic mine working sample, 3.2 g/t Au and 1,225 g/t Ag (March 8, 2024 News Release)

Figure 1. Gran Pilar Project Overview, > 22km2 of prospective ground with two primary targets: South Block, the direct extension and expansion of the historic Main Zone defined by an expanding vein field of untested drill targets; North Block a 3.2-km by 1.5-km pyrite and clay alteration zone that coincides with high-grade gold-silver, the area remains largely untested

Gran Pilar Drill Highlights:

  • 2025 Diamond Drilling Highlights include:

    • 83.5m @ 1.3 g/t Au, including 9.7m @ 10.3 g/t Au (March 11, 2025 News Release)

    • 97.4m @ 0.7 g/t Au, including 36.3m @ 1.6 g/t Au (March 19, 2025 News Release)

    • 64.9m @ 1.2 g/t Au, including 3.0m @ 21.6 g/t Au and 209 g/t Ag (March 26, 2025 News Release)

    • 46.9m @ 0.5 g/t Au, including 2.6m @ 7.2 g/t Au and 80 g/t Ag (April 16, 2025 News Release)

  • 2025 RC Drilling Highlights include:

    • 106.8m @ 0.6 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 19.4 g/t Au (February 25, 2025 News Release)

    • 41.2m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 6.1m @ 5.4 g/t Au (May 7, 2025 News Release)

  • 2024 RC Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses):

    • 42.7m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 10.9 g/t Au

    • 56.4m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 14.7 g/t Au

    • 16.8m @ 0.8 g/t Au and 19 g/t Ag

  • 2022 Phase III Diamond Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses):

    • 116.9m @ 1.2 g/t Au, including 10.2m @ 12 g/t Au and 23 g/t Ag

    • 108.9m @ 0.8 g/t Au, including 9.4m @ 7.6 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag

    • 63.4m @ 0.6 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag, including 29.9m @ 0.9 g/t Au and 18 g/t Ag

  • 2021 Phase II RC Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses):

    • 39.7m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 1.5m @ 14.6 g/t Au

    • 47.7m @ 0.7 g/t Au including 3m @ 5.6 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag

    • 29m @ 0.7 g/t Au

    • 35.1m @ 0.7 g/t Au

  • 2020 Phase I RC Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses):

    • 94.6m @ 1.6 g/t Au, including 9.2m @ 10.8 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag;

    • 41.2m @ 1.1 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 6.0 g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag ;

    • 24.4m @ 2.5 g/t Au and 73 g/t Ag, including 1.5m @ 33.4 g/t Au and 1,090 g/t Ag

  • 15,000m of Historic Core & RC drilling. Highlights include:

    • 61.0m @ 0.8 g/t Au

    • 21.0m @ 38.3 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag

    • 13.0m @ 9.6 g/t Au

    • 9.0m @ 10.2 g/t Au and 46 g/t Ag

Pilar Bulk Sample Summary:

  • 62% Recovery of Gold Achieved Over 46-day Leaching Period

  • Head Grade Calculated at 1.9 g/t Au and 7 g/t Ag; Extracted Grade Calculated at 1.2 g/t Au and 3 g/t Ag

  • Bulk Sample Only Included Coarse Fraction of Material (+3/4" to +1/8")

  • Fine Fraction (-1/8") Indicates Rapid Recovery with Agitated Leach

    • Agitated Bottle Roll Test Returned Rapid and High Recovery Results: 80% Recovery of Gold and 94% Recovery of Silver after Rapid 24-hour Retention Time

Additional Metallurgical Studies:

  • Gravity Recovery with Agitated Leach Results of Five Composite Samples Returned

    • 95 to 99% Recovery of Gold

    • 73 to 97% Recovery of Silver

    • Includes the Recovery of 99% Au and 73% Ag from Drill Core Composite at 120-meter depth.

About TOCVAN Ventures Corp.

TOCVAN Ventures Corp. is a dynamic exploration and near-term producer advancing high-potential gold and silver projects in the mine-friendly jurisdiction of Sonora, Mexico. At its flagship Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project, Tocvan holds a 100% interest in over 21 km² of prospective ground, bolstered by the pivotal 2023 land acquisition that provides ample space for scalable mine infrastructure, including a planned 50,000-tonne pilot production facility. The Company also maintains a 51% interest in a 1 km² joint venture area with Colibri Resources, further expanding its footprint. Recent exploration successes, including near surface 3.1 meters at 19.4 g/t Au, underscore Gran Pilar's potential as a premier gold-silver asset. Additionally, Tocvan's 100% owned Picacho Gold-Silver Project, located in the prolific Caborca Trend-home to some of Mexico's largest gold deposits-positions the Company for further growth. With robust metallurgical results (up to 99% gold and 97% silver recovery) and a strategic capital to bolster growth, Tocvan is poised to deliver significant shareholder value in a market buoyed by record-high gold prices. With approximately 66 million shares outstanding, Tocvan is committed to unlocking the full potential of its assets through innovative exploration, strategic development, and investor-focused initiatives.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Rock and Drill samples were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was analyzed using 50-gram nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Over limits for gold (>10 g/t), were analyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Silver and other elements were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Soil Samples were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold and multi-element analysis of soils was completed by aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS finish using a 50-gram nominal weight. Over limit gold values greater than 1 g/t were re-assayed with a more robust aqua regia digestion ad ICP-MS finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising blank samples and certified reference materials were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Brodie A. Sutherland, CEO for TOCVAN Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company's business, the Company's formative stage of development and the Company's financial position. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

For more information, please contact:

TOCVAN Ventures Corp.
Brodie A. Sutherland, CEO
1150, 707 - 7 Ave SW
Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H6
Telephone: 1 888 772 2452
Email: ir@tocvan.ca

STAY CONNECTED:

LinkedIn: TOC LinkedIn

X: TOC X

Facebook: TOC Facebook

YouTube: TOC YouTube

Web: tocvan.com

SOURCE: TOCVAN Ventures Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOCVAN VenturesCSE:TOCPrecious Metals Investing
TOC:CC
The Conversation (0)
TOCVAN Ventures

TOCVAN Ventures

Acquiring and Exploring Early-Stage Mineral Properties in BC and Mexico

Acquiring and Exploring Early-Stage Mineral Properties in BC and Mexico Keep Reading...
Mining Approvals Received for Lady Shenton Mine in Menzies

Mining Approvals Received for Lady Shenton Mine in Menzies

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Mining Approvals Received for Lady Shenton Mine in MenziesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Provides Progress Update for El Potrero Gold-Silver Project

Pinnacle Provides Progress Update for El Potrero Gold-Silver Project

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, January 13, 2026 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on progress at the high-grade El Potrero gold-silver project in Durango,... Keep Reading...
Strong Initial Silver-Gold-Manganese Mineralization at Prince Silver Project

Strong Initial Silver-Gold-Manganese Mineralization at Prince Silver Project

Including Intersecting: 3.05 Metres at 1,331.00 g/t Ag, 0.16 g/t Au,14.17% Mn, 2.19% Pb, and 4.45% Zn VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Prince Silver Corp. (CSE:PRNC,OTC:PRNCF)(OTCQB:PRNCF)(Frankfurt:T130) ("Prince Silver" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce assay... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Commences Drilling At Its Langis Silver Project

Brixton Metals Commences Drilling At Its Langis Silver Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce the launch of drilling activities at its wholly owned Langis Silver Project, located in the historic, silver rich Cobalt Camp of Ontario, approximately 500km north of Toronto (Figure 1). The... Keep Reading...
Rio Silver Launches New Corporate Website and Expands Digital Presence as Silver Reaches Record Highs

Rio Silver Launches New Corporate Website and Expands Digital Presence as Silver Reaches Record Highs

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned corporate website and the expansion of its official social media platforms, marking an important step forward as the Company advances its high-grade silver... Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Reports 11 Metres Grading 7.33 g/t Gold Including 4 Metres at 14.59 g/t Gold at Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Sranan Gold Reports 11 Metres Grading 7.33 g/t Gold Including 4 Metres at 14.59 g/t Gold at Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces continued positive diamond drill results from the Randy's Pit target. The 4.5 kilometre Poeketi mineralized shear trend, which hosts the Poeketi and Randy's Pit targets, is... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

CoTec to Host Investor Update

High Grade Assays up to 1.3% WO​3 from Linka Tungsten Project, USA

Sankamap Provides Update on Late Filing of Financial Statements and Extension of MCTO

Mining Approvals Received for Lady Shenton Mine in Menzies

Related News

Tech Investing

CoTec to Host Investor Update

tungsten investing

High Grade Assays up to 1.3% WO​3 from Linka Tungsten Project, USA

Base Metals Investing

Sankamap Provides Update on Late Filing of Financial Statements and Extension of MCTO

Silver Investing

Andy Schectman: Silver Price Breaking Out, Room to Run by Every Metric

Silver Investing

China's New Export Policies Boost Silver's Strategic Metal Status

Cobalt Investing

Cobalt Market 2025 Year-End Review

Iron Investing

Iron Ore Price Forecast: Top Trends for Iron Ore in 2026