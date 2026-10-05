TNR Gold Announces Date of Annual General and Special Meeting and Discontinuance of Petition

  • TNR Gold schedules annual general and special meeting of shareholders for December 8, 2026.
  • TNR Gold and Eucalyptus Resources have agreed to discontinue the petition commenced in the Supreme Court of British Columbia.
  • TNR Gold's board of directors will proceed with its ongoing strategic review process.

TNR Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNR,OTC:TRRXF) ("TNR Gold", "TNR" or the "Company") announces that it has scheduled an annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on December 8, 2026. Further details regarding the Meeting will be provided in due course.

The Company also announces that the Company and Eucalyptus Resources Opportunities Fund 1, LP ("Eucalyptus") have agreed to discontinue the previously announced petition in the Supreme Court of British Columbia. The Company and Eucalyptus have agreed to allow TNR's current board of directors a period of time to complete the Company's ongoing strategic review process. The Company intends to keep the market updated as appropriate.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Kirill Klip

Executive Chairman

www.tnrgoldcorp.com

For further information concerning this news release please contact Kirill Klip +1 604-229-8129

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "will", "could" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "could" occur, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Specifically, forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements made in relation to: the anticipated date of the Meeting, the Company's strategic review process, the discontinuance of the petition and the Company's intention to provide updates to the market. Such forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the sections entitled "Risks" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's interim and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis which are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca. While management believes that the assumptions made and reflected in this news release are reasonable, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. In particular, there can be no assurance that: the Meeting will be held on December 8, 2026, that the petition will be discontinued as agreed by the Company and Eucalyptus, or that the strategic review process will result in any transaction or other outcome. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements included herein are not guarantees of future performance, and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied on.

In formulating the forward-looking statements contained herein, management has assumed that business and economic conditions affecting TNR, and its royalty partners, McEwen Inc., Ganfeng Lithium and Lundin Mining will continue substantially in the ordinary course, including without limitation with respect to general industry conditions, general levels of economic activity and regulations. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information herein and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317534

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TNR:CCTSXV:TNRgold investing
TNR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Ronald-Peter Stoeferle, gold bars.

Ronald-Peter Stoeferle: Gold's Key Triggers, Plus Final Price Target

Ronald-Peter Stoeferle of Incrementum shares his thoughts on gold, identifying several price triggers that he believes will drive the yellow metal higher. Those include a change in messaging from the US Federal Reserve and a US dollar bear market. "I think we've got still two, three, four good... Keep Reading...
Frederick Bell, gold bars.

Gold's Top Drivers, Plus New US$190 Million Deal | Elemental Royalty's Frederick Bell

Frederick Bell, CEO of Elemental Royalty (TSX:ELE,NASDAQ:ELE), shares his outlook for gold and discusses recent company developments, including Elemental's US$290 million acquisition of a royalty and streaming portfolio. "I think overall there will be short-term movement in the oil price, in... Keep Reading...
Blue Jay Gold CEO Geordie Mark.

Blue Jay Gold Adds Antimony Potential at High-grade Steller Project

Speaking at the Beaver Creek Precious Metals Summit, Blue Jay Gold (TSXV:JAY,OTCQB:JAYGF) CEO and Director Geordie Mark said, "We see the opportunity to expand this resource aggressively over the next few campaigns." Mark discussed the company's Steller gold project in the Yukon. Recently, the... Keep Reading...
Hands holding a tablet displaying Barrick logo on a desk.

Barrick Secures 15 Year License Renewal for Tanzania Mine

The Tanzanian government has renewed Barrick Mining's (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) special mining licenses for the North Mara gold mine for 15 years, securing the company's operating rights at the site through 2041.Barrick operates North Mara through Twiga Minerals, a joint venture established in 2019 that... Keep Reading...
Gold bars in stacks with words "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week" on top.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: 55 North Gold Gains 89 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian news impacting the resource sector.Statistics Canada released Canada’s gross domestic product by industry data for July on Tuesday... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Silver and Gold (TSXV:PINN)

Pinnacle Closes Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement

(TSXV: PINN, OTCQB: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) – Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the “ Company ") has closed a second and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement first announced on July 17, 2026 (the “Offering”), subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Pursuant to the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Managing Director Transition

Apex Extends Trinity Zone 200 m with 3.55% REO over 116.0 m and 2.35% over 171.5 m in Western Step-out Drilling at Rift

Corcel Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

Oreterra CEO Letter to Shareholders Provides Forward Guidance on Trek South Drill Results in Advance of Assays

Related News

precious metals investing

Managing Director Transition

zinc investing

Nuvau Minerals CEO: Thundermine Gold Adds Upside to Matagami Restart

critical minerals investing

Metlen Inks Second Major Gallium Deal with Japanese Firm

critical minerals investing

Apex Extends Trinity Zone 200 m with 3.55% REO over 116.0 m and 2.35% over 171.5 m in Western Step-out Drilling at Rift

base metals investing

Corcel Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

base metals investing

Oreterra CEO Letter to Shareholders Provides Forward Guidance on Trek South Drill Results in Advance of Assays

base metals investing

Goldera Expands High-Grade E1 Gold Discovery with Two New Parallel Structures Ahead of Planned Q4 Drilling at Egan Gold Project