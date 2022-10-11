Base MetalsInvesting News

Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV:TK)(BVL:TK)(OTCQB:TKRFF) is pleased to announce results for five holes in the Company's ongoing 2022 drill program at the Ayawilca project in Central Peru. Results reported are for three resource extension holes at South Ayawilca (A22-192, 194 and 195), and two exploration holes at Central Ayawilca (A22-190 and 191). Results are pending for two holes (A22-193 and 196) and the eighth drill hole in the program, A22-197, is in progress. Approximately 10 to 12 more drill holes are planned in the zinc resource definition program

Drill hole A22-195 returned very high-grade zinc results (6 metres grading 18.8% zinc) within a repeated section of favourable limestone, approximately 10 metres below the main contact with the basement phyllite. This high-grade zinc discovery is expected to extend the Zinc Zone indicated resource at South Ayawilca by around 60 metres to the northeast, with mineralization remaining open in that direction. Previous holes in the vicinity may have been stopped prematurely and did not test the lateral continuity of the repeated limestone in the basement.

In another positive development for the program, strong tin-copper mineralization was also intersected underneath zinc mineralization in hole A22-190 at Central Ayawilca (32 metres grading 0.36% tin, 0.33% copper and 13 g/t silver), confirming the tenor of a previous drill hole intersection (48 metres grading 0.47% tin and 0.20% copper in hole A15-043). The tin-copper mineralization (or "Tin Zone") occurs as cassiterite and chalcopyrite in massive iron sulphide replacement bodies hosted in limestone, and as vein-style stockwork mineralization in underlying phyllite. Tin Zone mineralization at Central Ayawilca is interpreted to plunge northwards at a shallow angle and is open at depth.

Key highlights:

South Ayawilca Zinc Zone resource extensions

  • A22-195: 6.0 metres at 18.8% zinc from 392.6 metres depth including 3 metres at 27.7% zinc from 395.9 m.
  • A22-194: 26.8 metres at 4.2% zinc from 293.0 metres depth including 1.0 metre at 31.6% zinc from 310.1 m.
  • A22-192: 16.7 metres at 3.2% zinc, 0.4% lead and 18 g/t silver from 312.3 metres depth.

Central Ayawilca zinc exploration

  • A22-191: 36.8 metres at 3.6% zinc from 264.0 metres depth including 6.3 metres at 6.0% zinc from 264.0 m.
  • A22-190: 17.9 metres at 3.1% zinc, 0.2% lead and 10g/t silver from 330.4 metres depth.

Tin Zone exploration:

  • A22-190: 32.0 metres at 0.36% tin, 0.33% copper and 13 g/t silver from 398 metres depth, including 9.4 metres at 0.52% tin, 0.28% copper and 11 g/t silver from 412.7 m.

The mineralization in the above holes is associated with sulphide bodies interpreted to be gently-dipping. True thicknesses of the mineralized intercepts are estimated to be at least 80% of the downhole thicknesses.

Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO, stated: "The zinc grades intercepted in drill hole A22-195 are exceptional, backing up our belief that the Zinc Zone at South Ayawilca remains open along strike to the northeast. Drilling for the rest of 2022 will target additional high-grade zinc mineralization and an increase in the Measured and Indicated zinc resources at South and West Ayawilca. A second drill rig, which we expect to mobilize within the next few days, will speed up the drilling and enable the Company to drill simultaneously at both South and West Ayawilca."

"While the Tin Zone was not incorporated into the 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Ayawilca project, the tin-copper-silver mineralization has the potential to add significant value to the project if it can be shown to be economic. An inferred mineral resource of 8.4 Mt at 1.0% tin was estimated for the Ayawilca Tin Zone in August 2021. An important next step for the Tin Zone mineralization will be the results of key metallurgical test work being completed at a specialist laboratory in Australia, which will be available in Q4 2022", Dr. Carman concluded.

Discussion of 2022 drill program results

The main objectives of the 2022 drill program at Ayawilca are to target additional high-grade zinc mineralization and to expand the measured and indicated zinc mineral resources. Indicated resources are currently estimated at 19.0 Mt grading 7.2% Zn, 17 g/t Ag & 0.2% Pb and inferred resources are 47.9 Mt @ 5.4% Zn, 20 g/t Ag & 0.4% Pb (dated August 30th, 2021). Figure 1 highlights the location of the 2022 drill holes at the Ayawilca project.

Three holes were drilled to test the potential expansion of zinc mineralization at South Ayawilca to the east and northeast. Hole A22-192 is believed to have intersected the southern edge of the high-grade zinc mineralization at South, while A22-194 and A22-195 both intersected zones of high-grade zinc. Hole A22-195 intersected 6 metres grading 18.8% zinc within a repeated limestone, the favoured lithology for sulphide replacement, approximately 10 metres below the main contact with the basement phyllite. The upper contact with the repeated limestone is interpreted as a low angle thrust, and the possibility exists for more extensive limestone beneath the main phyllite contact. Previous drill holes nearby may have been stopped too soon, without testing the lateral continuity of the repeated limestone in drill hole A22-195 (see Figure 2 - longitudinal section).

Holes A22-190 and A22-191 were drilled at Central Ayawilca to test for the lateral extensions of a previous zinc intercept (19 metres grading 9.0% zinc in hole A12-08) and to confirm the extent of the tin mineralization at depth. Both holes intersected moderate grade zinc mineralization, while the strong tin grades in hole A22-190 confirmed good continuity with previous drill holes (see Figure 3 - cross section).

Table 1. Summary of drill hole geochemical results for 2022 drill program

HoleFrom (m)To (m)Interval (m)Zn %Pb %Ag g/tIn ppmSn %Cu %
A22-190

298.30

306.70

8.40

3.0

0.40

6

14

and

330.40

348.25

17.85

3.1

0.23

10

20

and

361.50

450.00

88.50

7

0.22

0.21

incl

363.00

371.35

8.35

2

0.45

0.07

incl

398.00

430.00

32.00

13

0.36

0.33

incl

412.65

422.00

9.35

11

0.52

0.28

A22-191

115.30

115.70

0.40

5.5

2.53

212

5

and

264.00

300.80

36.80

3.6

0.02

3

58

incl

264.00

270.30

6.30

6.0

0.07

5

13

incl

298.00

300.80

2.80

8.0

0.00

6

314

A22-192

312.30

329.00

16.70

3.2

0.44

18

17

incl

324.00

324.90

0.90

8.5

0.04

14

101

A22-194

196.15

197.35

1.20

33.9

0.03

29

145

and

293.00

319.80

26.80

4.2

0.02

8

131

incl

310.10

311.05

0.95

31.6

0.01

21

381

A22-195

392.60

398.60

6.00

18.8

0.01

8

91

incl

395.85

398.60

2.75

27.7

0.01

10

130

Notes on sampling and assaying

Drill holes are diamond HQ size core holes with recoveries generally above 80% and often close to 100%. The drill core is marked up, logged, and photographed on site. The cores are cut in half at the Company's core storage facility, with half-cores stored as a future reference. Half-core was bagged on average over 1 to 2 metre composite intervals and sent to ALS and SGS laboratories in Lima for assay in batches. Standards and blanks were inserted by Tinka into each batch prior to departure from the core storage facilities. At the laboratory samples are dried, crushed to 100% passing 2mm, then 500 grams pulverized for multi-element analysis by ICPMS using multi-acid digestion. Samples assaying over 1% zinc, lead, or copper and over 100 g/t silver were re-assayed using precise ore-grade AAS techniques. Samples within massive sulphide zones were also assayed for tin using XRF techniques.

Figure 1. Drill hole map highlighting 2022 drill hole locations and Zinc Zone indicated resources

Tinka Resources Ltd., Monday, October 10, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 2. Southwest-Northeast longitudinal section through South Ayawilca with new holes and selected past drill hole intersections (looking north)

Tinka Resources Ltd., Monday, October 10, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 3. North-South cross section through South and Central Ayawilca (looking west)

Tinka Resources Ltd., Monday, October 10, 2022, Press release picture

Table 2. Drill hole details for 2022 drill program

Drill hole

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Depth m

Area

Comment

A22-190

333281

8845755

4167

180

-50

498.95

Central

Results HERE

A22-191

333169

8845799

4182

180

-55

478.80

Central

Results HERE

A22-192

333345

8845195

4208

232

-74

385.90

South

Results HERE

A22-193

332766

8845659

4237

068

-65

365.40

West

Results pending

A22-194

333143

8845231

4226

135

-73

380.20

South

Results HERE

A22-195

333149

8845353

4221

148

-65

426.90

South

Results HERE

A22-196

333035

8845307

4235

174

-45

382.10

South

Results pending

A22-197

332912

8845693

4220

264

-55

400.00

West

Drilling in progress

Total

3318.25

Notes: Datum for coordinates: WGS84 18S. Azimuth is true azimuth

The Qualified Person, Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed and verified the technical contents of this release.

On behalf of the Board,

"Graham Carman"
Dr. Graham Carman, President & CEO

Further Information:
www.tinkaresources.com

Mariana Bermudez 1.604.685.9316
info@tinkaresources.com

About Tinka Resources Limited

Tinka is an exploration and development company with its flagship property being the 100%-owned Ayawilca zinc-silver-tin project in central Peru. The Zinc Zone deposit has an estimated Indicated Mineral Resource of 19.0 Mt @ 7.15% Zn, 16.8 g/t Ag & 0.2% Pb and Inferred Mineral Resource of 47.9 Mt @ 5.4% Zn, 20.0 g/t Ag & 0.4% Pb (dated August 30, 2021 - see news release). The Ayawilca Tin Zone has an estimated Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.4 Mt grading 1.0% Sn. Tinka holds 46,000 hectares of mining claims in Central Peru, one of the largest holders of mining claims in the belt. Tinka is actively exploring for copper-gold skarn mineral deposits at its 100%-owned Silvia project.

Forward Looking Statements: Certain information in this news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of Tinka as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Tinka's management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including, without limitations: timing of planned work programs and results varying from expectations; delay in obtaining results; changes in equity markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions; imprecision in resource estimates or metal recoveries; success of future development initiatives; competition and operating performance; environmental and safety risks; the Company's expectations regarding the Ayawilca Project PEA; the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the novel COVID-19 virus; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from local authorities; community agreements and relations; and, other development and operating risks. Should any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although Tinka believes that assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Tinka disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Tinka Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719814/Tinka-Drills-6-Metres-Grading-19-Zinc-at-Ayawilca-Expands-Tin-Zone

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Tinka ResourcesTK:CATKRFFZinc Investing
TK:CA,TKRFF

Trevali Announces Application for Judicial Liquidation of 90%-Owned Burkina Faso Subsidiary; Extension of CCAA Stay of Proceedings

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") announced that its 90%-owned subsidiary Nantou Mining Burkina Faso S.A. ("Nantou Mining") has filed an application for liquidation with the Judicial Tribunal of Commerce in Burkina Faso . Under applicable Burkinabe law, a liquidator is expected to be appointed by the Judicial Tribunal in the coming days, and such liquidator will assume responsibility for the management of the affairs of Nantou Mining.

Trevali Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

Upon appointment, the liquidator will carry out or exercise, as applicable, all acts, rights, and obligations of Nantou Mining, and will be required to perform all acts necessary for the preservation of Nantou Mining's rights against its debtors and creditors.

Nantou Mining's liquidity position has deteriorated significantly in the months following the flooding event that occurred at its Perkoa Mine on April 16, 2022 . This, together with the substantial funding requirements to carry out a restart of operations and the continued geopolitical uncertainty in Burkina Faso , including the coup d'état carried out on September 30, 2022 , has resulted in Nantou Mining being unable to restart operations at the Perkoa Mine at this time, or to effectively carry on its business or meet its obligations as they become due.

The Perkoa Mine had been previously placed into care and maintenance to preserve the value of the mineral resource and mine assets and protect the environment in the mine's vicinity while Nantou Mining explored its available options, before ultimately determining that it was necessary to proceed with the application for judicial liquidation. Employees dedicated to environmental compliance and general maintenance activities at the mine site will continue, while the majority of the approximate 350-person workforce was terminated and paid severance entitlements.

Funds remain on deposit in a segregated environmental reclamation fund administered by the Government of Burkina Faso in order to support future closure and reclamation work. Funds have also been placed in trust to fund a financial settlement with the families of the workers that died in the flooding event on April 16, 2022 .

Following appointment of the liquidator, further information will be communicated to affected parties in accordance with applicable legislation.

CCAA proceedings

Pursuant to the Initial Order under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA"), the Company obtained protection from its creditors for an initial period of ten (10) days (the "Stay Period") and FTI Consulting Canada Inc. was appointed as monitor of the Company (in such capacity, the "Monitor"). The Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") issued an order in August approving an initial extension of the Stay Period until October 6, 2022. The Court has today issued an order for a second extension of the Stay Period until October 18, 2022.

All inquiries regarding the CCAA proceedings of the Company should be directed to the court-appointed monitor, FTI Consulting Inc. (email: Trevali@fticonsulting.com or telephone: +1-877-294-8998). Information about the Company's CCAA proceedings, including all court orders made and the Monitor's reports, are available on the Monitor's website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/trevali/ .

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a base-metals mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

His news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management of the Company as of the date the statement are published, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "outlook", "guidance", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements with respect to the judicial liquidation process in Burkina Faso , including the appointment of a liquidator by the judicial tribunal and the conduct of such liquidation proceeding, the placing of the Perkoa Mine on care and maintenance and the activities to be carried out during such care and maintenance program. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the judicial liquidation of Nantou Mining and the care and maintenance program at the Perkoa Mine. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the filing of the application for judicial liquidation by Nantou Mining; the placement of the Perkoa mine into a care and maintenance program; operating in foreign jurisdictions with risk of changes to governmental regulation; compliance with governmental regulations; compliance with environmental laws and regulations; maintaining ongoing social license to operate; limitations inherent in our insurance coverage; litigation; and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in the Company's annual information form, interim and annual audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Trevali provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Trevali Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/06/c7715.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trevali Announces Director Resignations

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") announced today that Jill Gardiner and Jeane Hull have each resigned as directors of the Company, effective immediately.

Trevali Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation) (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

Russell Ball will remain on the Company's board of directors going forward to support the Company's ongoing restructuring efforts.

All inquiries regarding the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA") proceedings of the Company should be directed to the court-appointed monitor, FTI Consulting Inc. (email: Trevali@fticonsulting.com or telephone: +1-877-294-8998). Information about the Company's CCAA proceedings, including all court orders made and the Monitor's reports, are available on the Monitor's website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/trevali/ .

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management of the Company as of the date the statement are published, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "outlook", "guidance", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the CCAA proceedings and creditor protection and the restructuring process, including the outcome thereof. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, operating in foreign jurisdictions with risk of changes to governmental regulation; compliance with governmental regulations; compliance with environmental laws and regulations; maintaining ongoing social license to operate; limitations inherent in our insurance coverage; litigation; and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in the Company's annual information form, interim and annual audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Trevali provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Trevali Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/29/c7257.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trevali Announces Director Resignation

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") announces that Richard Williams has resigned as a director of the Company, effective September 23, 2022 .

Trevali Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

All inquiries regarding the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA") proceedings of the Company should be directed to the court-appointed monitor, FTI Consulting Inc. (email: Trevali@fticonsulting.com or telephone: +1-877-294-8998). Information about the Company's CCAA proceedings, including all court orders made and the Monitor's reports, are available on the Monitor's website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/trevali/ .

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc and lead concentrate production. The Company has three primary assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso , the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia , and the wholly owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada . In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada . Trevali also owns an effective 44% interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia . Trevali is committed to socially responsible mining, working safely, ethically, and with integrity.

For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management of the Company as of the date the statement are published, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "outlook", "guidance", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the CCAA proceedings and creditor protection and the restructuring process, including the outcome thereof. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, operating in foreign jurisdictions with risk of changes to governmental regulation; compliance with governmental regulations; compliance with environmental laws and regulations; maintaining ongoing social license to operate; limitations inherent in our insurance coverage; litigation; and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in the Company's annual information form, interim and annual audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Trevali provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Trevali Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/26/c6855.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trevali Receives Court Approval of Sales and Investment Solicitation Process; Announces Organizational Departures

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") announced that the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court"), on application of the Company as well as its wholly owned subsidiary Trevali Mining ( New Brunswick ) Ltd. ("Trevali NB" and, together with Trevali Corp., "Trevali"), has granted a Sales and Investment Solicitation Process Order (the "SISP Order").

Trevali Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation) (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

The SISP Order, among other things: (i) approves a sales and investment solicitation process for Trevali's 90%-interest in the Rosh Pinah Mine and 100%-interest in the Caribou Mine (the "SISP"); and (ii) approves an engagement letter between Trevali and National Bank Financial Inc. ("NBF") appointing NBF as Trevali's Sales Agent for the purposes of the SISP.

In order to participate in the SISP and obtain access to a virtual data room, all interested parties must comply with the terms and conditions set forth in the SISP Order and other related documents, which are available on the Monitor's website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/trevali/ . Parties interested in participating in the SISP should contact Morten Eisenhardt and Andrew Armstrong at NBF at the following email addresses: morten.eisenhardt@nbc.ca and andrew.armstrong@nbc.ca .

Organizational Departures

Trevali also announced that Ricus Grimbeek has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company. Mr. Grimbeek joined Trevali as President and CEO in April 2019 and was appointed to the Board of Directors in March 2020 . With the SISP Order obtained and the sales process underway for the Company's interests in the Rosh Pinah and Caribou mines, the Board and Mr. Grimbeek determined that it was the appropriate time for him to step away from Trevali.

In addition, Derek du Preez has resigned as Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective October 14, 2022 . Mr. du Preez joined Trevali in July 2019 and held a number of roles since that time. Mr. du Preez will remain with the Company until October 14, 2022 to support a transition of operational, technical, and other aspects of the business, as well as the initial phase of the SISP.

Dan Isserow has resigned as a director of the Company. Mr. Isserow was first appointed to the Board of Directors in October 2017 following the acquisition by the Company of the Perkoa and Rosh Pinah mines.

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc and lead concentrate production. The Company has three primary assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso , the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia , and the wholly owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada . In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada . Trevali also owns an effective 44% interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia . Trevali is committed to socially responsible mining, working safely, ethically, and with integrity.

For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management of the Company as of the date the statement are published, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "outlook", "guidance", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements with respect to: the SISP and the outcome thereof; and with respect to the changes to senior management of the Company, including plans for transition. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the outcome of the SISP, and the continued involvement of Derek du Preez in the transition of operational, technical and other aspects of the business and the initial phase of the SISP. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, operating in foreign jurisdictions with risk of changes to governmental regulation; compliance with governmental regulations; compliance with environmental laws and regulations; maintaining ongoing social license to operate; limitations inherent in our insurance coverage; litigation; and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in the Company's annual information form, interim and annual audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Trevali provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Trevali Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/16/c6955.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Understanding the Zinc Spot Price and Zinc Futures (Updated 2022)

Understanding the Zinc Spot Price and Zinc Futures (Updated 2022)

The zinc market may have had a few rough patches in recent years, but supply disruptions and economic recovery promise to spur a revival for the zinc spot price and zinc futures.

The underdog of the base metals family is appealing in large part because its fundamentals remain strong, with many analysts optimistic about the long-term outlook for zinc.

With that in mind, it's worthwhile for investors interested in zinc to understand how zinc pricing works. Here's a brief overview of what market participants need to know about the zinc spot price and zinc futures.

Keep reading...Show less

Trevali Announces Delisting of Common Shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) announces that following a delisting review by the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), the Company's common shares will be delisted effective close of market on October 3, 2022 .

Trevali Mining Corporation logo (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

Trading of the Company's shares has been suspended since August 22, 2022 as a result of the Company filing for protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA") and this suspension will continue until the delisting takes effect. In addition to the TSX delisting, the Company expects its common shares will also be delisted in due course from the other exchanges on which the common shares currently trade.

Shareholders retain their legal rights and equity interest and are advised to contact their brokerage where shares are held regarding retention policies for unlisted shareholdings and potential for shares to trade in over-the-counter markets.

Additional Information

A copy of the Initial Order and all materials related thereto, as well as any other information regarding the CCAA proceedings, are available on the Monitor's website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/trevali/ . For additional information, contact the Monitor via email: Trevali@fticonsulting.com or telephone: +1-877-294-8998. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc and lead concentrate production. The Company has three primary assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso , the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia , and the wholly owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada . In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada . Trevali also owns an effective 44% interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia . Trevali is committed to socially responsible mining, working safely, ethically, and with integrity.

For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management of the Company as of the date the statement are published, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "outlook", "guidance", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the potential for shares to trade in over-the-counter markets, and the expected delisting of the Common Shares and the timing thereof. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, operating in foreign jurisdictions with risk of changes to governmental regulation; compliance with governmental regulations; compliance with environmental laws and regulations; maintaining ongoing social license to operate; limitations inherent in our insurance coverage; litigation; and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in the Company's annual information form, interim and annual audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Trevali provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Trevali Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/06/c1907.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×