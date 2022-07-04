TimeShuffle Drops Exclusive Founders Pass With Pre-alpha Game Tournament

GamingInvesting News

TimeShuffle, a play-and-earn turn-based tactical RPG, backed by renowned names like Blizzard Fund, Shima Capital, NEXO, is pleased to announce the drop of the exclusive Founders Pass NFTs and pre-alpha off-chain game access.

In TimeShuffle, players battle together and against each other in procedurally generated battlefield arenas. One faction of players is aiming to protect the current timeline whereas the other faction is fighting to rewrite history and change the future.

The pre-alpha launch will feature the game's battle grid along with a selection of attacks and defenses from some of the game's heroes, such as Leonardo DaVinci , Salvador Dali and Cleopatra. This pre-alpha sneak peek will be off-chain and will be made available to selected members of the TimeShuffle community for testing purposes. More details about the tournament will be provided on TimeShuffle's official Discord channel .

TimeShuffle Battlefield

The team has taken a gameplay-first approach with development, ensuring that TimeShuffle is entertaining and engaging on its own, as opposed to using blockchain technology as a crutch.

Summarizing this vision, TimeShuffle CEO, Konstantin Dinev says, " We want to give players the experience of uniquely challenging but rewarding gameplay elements, where the whole game experience is supplemented by the Web3 model. This is definitely something that sets us apart from what is currently on the market".

The team behind TimeShuffle has worked extensively in the gaming space and understands the balance between accessibility and engaging gameplay. TimeShuffle will always remain free-to-play and is being developed for mass appeal, where players do not need to be familiar with Web 3.0 or related concepts in order to start playing the game and benefiting from blockchain and NFT integrations.

The game is being launched on the Avalanche network. As mentioned earlier, the pre-alpha release will be made available to the TimeShuffle community for testing purposes before the game's alpha release later this year.

TimeShuffle Founders Pass NFT goes on sale at 05/07/2022 4 PM UTC with a limited supply of 5,500 passes, giving holders a host of perks and benefits apart from pre-alpha access, including exclusive skins, in-game consumables, profile badges, rare NFTs, a life-time supply of monthly treasure chests and more.

To stay updated about the Founders Pass sale and the pre-alpha game release, visit TimeShuffle.io

About TimeShuffle

TimeShuffle is a Free-to-Play-and-Earn Turn-Based Tactical RPG with heroes from across history battling together and against each other in procedurally generated battlefield arenas.

Each player can start their conquest with a Free-to-Play hero and progress their heroes as they play, unlocking the full potential of Blockchain gaming and TimeShuffle's Play and Earn model made possible by Avalanche's scalability and proven track record.

Website | Discord | Twitter | Telegram (Discussion) | Telegram (Announcements) | Whitepaper

Contact: Masha Beetroot , Head of PR and Communications at TimeShuffle, masha@timeshuffle.io

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Internet Vikings Are Transitioning to The Next Chapter Under New Management

Global iGaming hosting services provider Internet Vikings has appointed Rickard Vikström as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. As of July 1, 2022 the award winning hosting provider will continue its journey towards further global expansion under new leadership.

Rickard has over 20 years of experience in the hosting industry and is one of Internet Vikings' founders. Rickard takes on his new responsibilities having established a number of successful businesses throughout his 15-year entrepreneurial career. He is also an active board member of several other companies.

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Dream Championship 2022 Worldwide Tournament Begins in September & the Official Website Opens Today

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2022 tournament starting Friday, September 9th . Additionally, the official website ( https:www.tsubasa-dreamteam.comdcsen ) is now open. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

The Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team worldwide tournament Dream Championship 2022 will begin Friday, September 9, 2022. Be sure to check out the in-app notifications and Dream Championship 2022 official website (https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/). The previous tournament, Dream Championship 2021, was held online from September to December 2021. The champion from 2021 will also participate in the Dream Championship 2022 Final Tournament.

The Dream Championship is an official tournament for Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team hosted by KLab Inc. for players 18 years old and above. The tournament will use the mobile game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team, which is available on the App Store, Google Play Store, and HUAWEI AppGallery.

The first Dream Championship was held in 2019 and this year marks its fourth installment which will be held exclusively online. The tournament was created as the ultimate chance for players to face off against strong opponents from all over the world to decide who is number one.

Dream Championship 2022 Overview

The Online Qualifiers will be held in-game from Friday, September 9th . After that, the Final Regional Qualifiers will be held online and will consist of 4 blocks representing different regions of the world.

The top 7 rated players as of November 2022 will advance to the Finals in addition to the top 8 players who win the Final Regional Qualifiers and the winner of Dream Championship 2021. There will be a total of 16 players who will compete in the Finals to decide this year's champion.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+


Genre:

Head-to-head football simulation game


Price:

Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)


Supported Regions:

Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)


Official Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en


Official Twitter Account:

@tsubasaDT_en


Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen


Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/


Official Discord Channel:

https://discord.gg/6tyEs48


Copyright:

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA



©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

The first regulated crypto fund BELOBABA invests 1MEuro in Team Queso

  • BELOBABA becomes lead investor after the tokenisation of the club last March in a round of security token financing
  • The agreement was presented this Friday at the Ubeat Live festival, which served to detail Team Queso's new strategic alliance in its commitment to GameFi
  • This joint venture opens up a range of opportunities for collaboration between the two organisations through the creation of new lines of business

Team Queso, a leading esports club in mobile gaming, takes a step forward in its business strategy by incorporating BELOBABA, the leading investment fund in the tokenised video game industry and member of the Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA), as a lead investor, with a contribution of €1M.

The co-founder and CEO of Team Queso, Álvaro González de Buitrago, and the co-founder and Chairman of BELOBABA, Lluís Mas. (PRNewsfoto/BELOBABA)

Beyond the financial investment, BELOBABA will bring its proven expertise in the field of decentralised finance as the first hedge fund with a regulated security token (KHAN). In March of this year, the esports club opened a financing round through the issuance of security tokens that gave investors the right to participate in the company. In part, the sale of these is aimed at acquiring 20% of the club's equity.

BELOBABA and the Blockchain division of Team Queso, TQ Olympo, revealed the details of their strategic alliance that will lead the way in the tokenisation of esports, facilitating access to Blockchain Gaming to investors and fans; and that will also be a definitive step in the tokenisation of the club, a benchmark in mobile gaming and in its commitment to GameFi.

All of this was part of the opening day of the Ubeat Live esports, freestyle and urban art festival, which took place this Friday, 1 July, at Fira de Barcelona and will run until Sunday, 3 July. This event brings together the main esports clubs of the scene and is presented as a reference event for Gen Zers.

The co-founder and CEO of Team Queso, Álvaro González de Buitrago, explained during the presentation that the agreement reached with BELOBABA is "a fundamental strategic step in the trajectory of the club. To be backed by the first regulated crypto fund as a lead investor consolidates the project we started a few months ago with the tokenisation of the club and, secondly, makes us see that we are heading in the right direction. We want to revolutionise the esports sector with this step forward and having BELOBABA as a partner is the best guarantee of success".

"Being able to invest in a leading project with TQ Olympo is great news for the growth of BELOBABA. This strategic alliance will reaffirm the company's position as a benchmark investment fund in the sector of tokenised video games and their integration into esports, which are key for the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies," said the company's founder and chairman, Lluís Mas.

A pioneering agreement in the esports sector

With this agreement, BELOBABA will directly participate in Team Queso's business which, according to BELOBABA, is a "groundbreaking project in gaming and esports with great projection".

Thanks to this joint venture, the regulated crypto fund will have access to the entire community of one of the best teams in the world in terms of competition in mobile gaming, which opens up a wide range of possibilities for collaboration to grow both organisations through the opening of new lines of business such as cross-marketing actions; educational programmes in gaming, esports, blockchain and cryptocurrencies; or the creation of a venture capital area for joint investment and exploitation in new tokenised gaming projects.

For its part, the esports club, through the partnership with BELOBABA, receives in return a significant investment that will allow it to improve the different divisions of the club, its content creation and to invest in technology.

Team Queso not only offers content for entertainment, but also intends to provide extra value to its entire community and to this end will provide free training courses for all Team Queso investors, as well as boot camps for all those related to the gaming and esports sector. In addition, it will have a blockchain games research team that will promote the professionalisation of these blockchain games given that they are the games content creators play on a daily basis.

About Team Queso

Team Queso is a Spanish esports organisation founded in February 2017 by YouTuber Álvaro "Alvaro845" González de Buitrago and Alicia "Alimorol" Morote Oliver. It features teams competing via mobile, PC and console. The club was Clash Royale world champion in 2020, as well as several times European and South American champion in other titles such as Rocket League or PUBG Mobile. As part of its strategy to expand into new business areas, Team Queso acquired the esports information platform Appgrade and the Patographics studio, which is integrated into the audiovisual content department; in addition to the video game company Metaworld, from which Chili Cheese Games, a mobile and blockchain video game studio, originated.

About BELOBABA

BELOBABA is the first multi-strategy cryptocurrency hedge fund with a regulated security token. Endorsed by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, the KHAN token provides its holders with rights to capital growth from multiple trading strategies on specialised exchanges and a transparent governance regime, which enables investment decisions to be made with the advice of a team of specialist and experienced advisors who provide insight based on technical, fundamental, on-chain and sentiment analysis. BELOBABA also has a native utility token for its BBCN community, powered by the BELOBABA Academy training centre and available through the BELOBABA Launchpad incubator.

Gaming Innovation Group signs with a new online operator in Spain

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has signed an agreement with a brand new partner in Spain to provide its award winning platform, powering their move online.

The new partner already has an established retail business in the region, and the partnership will allow the new licensed brand to expand its operations online by the end of this year. It is expected that their digital transformation will take advantage of the substantial experience and knowledge that GiG can offer.

