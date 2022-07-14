GamingInvesting News

Former 100 Thieves executive focused on profitability across their apparel, content creators and esports teams as XSET celebrates its 2nd anniversary

XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, announced the new hire of sales expert, Tim Mulligan to their team as XSET's new Head of Sales.

Tim Mulligan

Mulligan is joining XSET with a plan to develop forecasts and strategies to achieve sales at price levels to ensure profitability across their apparel, content creators, and esports teams, including its VALORANT team who was recently crowned North American champions beating FaZe Clan and OpTic at the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers Grand Final. XSET has curated a platform that is the perfect combination of esports and cultural content for everyone to enjoy on a global scale.

"I'm beyond thrilled to join XSET as this is a huge opportunity to work with one of the best up-and-coming lifestyle/esports organizations in the world!" said Tim Mulligan . "I joined XSET, specifically, to have the opportunity to work with one of the most exciting lifestyle/gaming companies that truly is shaping and redefining pop culture -- which is focusing on inclusion, equality, creative expression, and cultural diversity. XSET is at the forefront of elevating that messaging."

With over two decades of experience in the lifestyle and gaming industry, Mulligan comes from 100 Thieves where he was the Head of Strategic Accounts. At 100 Thieves Mulligan led the charge in securing long and short-term partnerships for the esports teams and content creators. He secured their first gaming apparel collection with Halo: Infinite, created a campaign with Vistaprint focused on helping small businesses rebrand at the peak of the pandemic, and has worked on partnerships with celebrities like Channing Tatum . Mulligan has a vast amount of experience in PR, marketing, and sales that will help to elevate XSET as they continue to grow their organization as the leading lifestyle and gaming brand.

"Since starting XSET two years ago, we have been putting business decisions into play to help further the growth of the XSET brand." Said Clinton Sparks , Co-Founder and CBDO of XSET. "We are on a mission to build a culturally inclusive and diverse community and are bringing like minded people to our team to help build on that mission. Tim's presence and experience in the gaming world is important to the development of XSET and we are excited to bring on such a valuable player."

"XSET is growing and reaching completely new heights coming into its second year," said Co-Founder and CEO of XSET, Greg Selkoe . "With brand growth, comes team growth. We are excited for Tim to join our team and bring his ability to create profitable growth to help our development as a brand that is breaking down barriers in the esports industry."

About XSET
Founded in 2020 in Boston by gaming and pop culture veterans Greg Selkoe , Marco Mereu , Clinton Sparks and Wil Eddins , XSET is the fastest growing gaming organization and lifestyle brand in history. XSET fields some of the world's top competitive esports teams in titles including Valorant, Rocket League, Rainbow Six, Fortnite, Warzone, Apex Legends, eNASCAR and more. Built on a foundation of a diverse and inclusive gaming culture, XSET is building the preeminent brand for today's growing Gen Z audience of gamers. The organization continues to grow at a breakneck pace, partnering with high-profile brands such as Ghost Lifestyle, SCUF Gaming, Roots Canada, HyperX, Quality Control Music, Respawn, Fanshark and Wahlburgers and is working with socially positive causes including Big Brother Big Sister of America. Since its launch, XSET has attracted top-tier, world famous talent across music, sports and entertainment to its shared vision, including Grammy-nominated hip-hop artists Swae Lee and Ozuna, NFL superstar Ezekiel Elliot , BMX legend Nigel Sylvester , Rapper and GTA streamer Tee Grizzley, 14-year-old female Olympic skateboarding phenom Minna Stess , and professional athletes such as NFL star Ezekiel Elliot of the Dallas Cowboys. Sitting at the intersection of gaming and culture, XSET's robust merchandise offerings are some of the most sought-after in the industry, featuring high-profile collaborations and exclusive pieces fans can't find anywhere else. XSET is defining what it means to be cultural leaders in the space for future generations to come. For more information visit XSET.com #reptheset

XSET

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tim-mulligan-joins-xset-as-the-head-of-sales-301586835.html

SOURCE XSET

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

CLUB Closes $3.1M Seed Round for the First Free-to-Play and Play-and-Earn Soccer Ownership game

Zee Prime Capital Leads Funding of Company Formed by Soccer, Web3 & AAA Video Game Execs

Former Bungie Video Game Executive, Jonty Barnes ,
Joins Founding Team

STERN PINBALL ANNOUNCES RETURN TO SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL 2022

Stern's Biggest SDCC to Date with New Booth, Return of the Pop-Up Arcade and Brand New Partners: the Nerdist, Toho, Rebellion Republic, Ozzy Osbourne and MORE!

Stern Pinball, Inc ., announces the company's triumphant return to San Diego Comic-Con International. Making its biggest SDCC splash yet, Stern will be unveiling a new booth (#3721), exciting new partnerships, and of course its beloved Pop-up Arcade at the Marriott Marquis.

North Park University New Varsity Esports Team Complements Diverse Student Population

Looking to work alongside an already booming gaming industry located in Chicago North Park University ( North Park ) is excited to add Esports as the institution's first coed and 19 th overall sport. Recruiting for incoming student-athletes will begin immediately, with competition to start Fall of 2023.

North Park University is an urban, intercultural, and Christian university located in Chicago. Visit northpark.edu/about.

"We are excited to add Esports to the athletic department," said John Born , North Park Assistant Vice President, Director of Athletics. "It is a great opportunity to meet current demand and add to the diversity of the institution. The combination of an emerging sport and the resources of Chicago is a definite win-win scenario."

Esports, a form of competitive, organized video gaming, is most often used in a "multiplayer" setting. As a fan-friendly sport when it comes to viewership and streaming, Esports is expected to net 29.6 million monthly viewers this year, up 11.5% from 2021 according to estimates done by Insider Intelligence .

Chicago has been a hotspot for Esports for many years and North Park is well-situated with its Chicago campus to be in the epicenter of this growing sport. The League Championship Series for high level League of Legends players will take place at the United Center September 10 th and 11 th . Additionally, Chicago's City Council approved a $30 million dollar arena, "Surge" Esports Stadium, to be built in Bronzeville. Investments like these will provide North Park students ample opportunity to expand their abilities and purse longer-term career options in the field.

Though exploding in popularity, including the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Collegiate Athletic Association has not officially sponsored Esports for intercollegiate competition. However, North Park will join the National Association of College Esports, the largest member association of college and university sponsored Esports programs that promotes student education and development through intercollegiate Esports.

"Meeting students where they are at is what we aim to do at North Park and offering Esports as an official varsity program is no exception. As a university, we are fortunate to have the resources to have this dream come to fruition. This is a great day for North Park ."

North Park will immediately begin a nationwide search for a full-time Esports coach.

ABOUT NORTH PARK UNIVERSITY

North Park University is city-centered, intercultural, and emerging as the model for Christian higher education in 21 st Century America.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-park-university-new-varsity-esports-team-complements-diverse-student-population-301585464.html

SOURCE North Park University

The Hundred brings kids' dream cricket stadium to life in Minecraft

With the help of 10 imaginative children, The Hundred, cricket's newest competition which fuses blockbuster entertainment with world-class cricket, has unveiled an immersive stadium build in the world's biggest sandbox video game, Minecraft .

Minecraft-loving kids across the country were invited to take part in The Hundred's 'Every Block Counts' competition, tasked with designing their ultimate cricket stadium experience with no limits on what it could contain.

The aspiring young Minecrafters' entries were imaginative and the top 10 designs included everything required for the virtual stadium. Built in Minecraft space, the world features a see-through wicket, rollercoaster, rainbow arch, sea creature moat and rooftop nature garden. This is the first ever sports stadium built in the world-famous gaming platform through a kids competition.

The virtual stadium world is now open for everyone to explore and interact with on PC. To download the stadium visit www.thehundred.com/every-block-counts .

Winning Children and their Entries:

  • Polly, New Malden, featuring a boundary moat and glass floors
  • Ethan, Broadstairs, featuring a spaceship stadium with fireworks
  • Samuel, Broadstairs, featuring a pool with sea creatures
  • Rosie, Castleford , featuring disco lights
  • Joe, Poulton-Le-Fylde, featuring a giant scoring hand
  • Ben, Carnforth, featuring a rooftop nature garden
  • Joseph, Notting Hill, featuring a huge main stage for entertainment
  • Samuel, Leeds, featuring funfair elements including a rollercoaster
  • Thea, Newmarket , featuring a rainbow-coloured arch
  • Isaac, Bexleyheath, featuring cricket ball VIP boxes

The shortlisted winners impressed a judging panel, including Birmingham Phoenix player and gaming aficionado Issy Wong and Minecraft wiz and Founder of BlockWorks, James Delaney .

Commenting on the launch of the world, Issy Wong said: "We've seen submissions beyond our wildest expectations and the final build truly is a blockbuster cricket stadium. It's been incredible to be part of this initiative; another first for The Hundred as it continues to push the limits in sport and entertainment."

"As soon as I read the brief, I knew that I had to do something colourful. The arch over the stadium is a rainbow to celebrate diversity" said 12-year-old winner Thea. 8-year-old winner Rosie commented "In Minecraft your imagination can run wild! I've gone for sea creatures swimming around the pitch."

The Hundred is back for its second year, with family-friendly blockbuster entertainment and fast-paced cricket. Men's and women's games kick off on the 3 rd and 11 th August. For more information, visit thehundred.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1858449/The_Hundred_Moat.jpg
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1858453/The_Hundred_Space_Bowl.mp4

A boundary moat filled with sea creatures was a popular design element, inspired by Samuel, aged 12. (PRNewsfoto/The Hundred)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hundred-brings-kids-dream-cricket-stadium-to-life-in-minecraft-301585771.html

SOURCE The Hundred

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/14/c7003.html

SKILLGIGS LEVELS UP WITH VIDEO GAME TOURNAMENT PARTNERSHIP

SkillGigs and Drop-In Gaming Partner to Connect Tech Talent to Opportunity

SkillGigs Inc., a leading talent marketplace for skilled professionals, announces an esports and video gaming tournament partnership with Drop-In Gaming, a competitive and social tournament gaming platform that brings gamers of all abilities together to compete and win cash prizes. The partnership tournament series known as SkillBash, is set to launch on July 18 th . It will kick off with a 5-day tournament series with daily competitive cash prizes available across a variety of games.

AGS Named A 2022 Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation and Atlanta for the Sixth Consecutive Year

AGS (NYSE: AGS) is pleased to announce its recognition as one of the 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation and Atlanta by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). The commercial gaming supplier, which provides high-performing slot, table, and interactive products to casino operators has received honors in the employee-nominated award consecutively since 2017.

AGS Headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada

"AGS is honored to be recognized once again as a Best and Brightest company," said AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez . "We have remained steadfast in our effort to provide a welcoming workplace and create a culture of people that care about each other. It's the 850 individual employees that make AGS a great place to work and has made it into what it is today. This accolade is a testament to that effort, and we continue to strive to create an experience where employees feel more like family than coworkers."

Over a thousand companies were nominated through an employee survey in both the national and Atlanta categories. AGS was one of 139 winners nationwide and the only company in Nevada to win. Among the 102 Atlanta winners, AGS is the only gaming company named.

In addition to the employee survey, which is weighed heavily in scoring, winning companies are assessed by an independent research firm, which reviews companies on several benchmarks related to human resource practices ranging from employee offerings to the company's overall commitment to employee wellness.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com .

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For ® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta , Boston , Chicago , Dallas , Detroit , Grand Rapids , Houston , Milwaukee , San Diego and San Francisco . Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

AGS Media Contact:
Julia Boguslawski , Chief Marketing Officer
Jboguslawski@PlayAGS.com

Nikki Davis , Director of Marketing & Communications
Ndavis@PlayAGS.com

AGS Investor Contact:
Brad Boyer , Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Operations
Bboyer@PlayAGS.com

AGS named Best & Brightest Companies to Work For 2022

AGS Logo (PRNewsfoto/AGS)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ags-named-a-2022-best-and-brightest-company-to-work-for-in-the-nation-and-atlanta-for-the-sixth-consecutive-year-301586005.html

SOURCE AGS

