Tier One Silver Grants Stock Options

Tier One Silver Inc. (TSXV: TSLV,OTC:TSLVF) (OTCQB: TSLVF) ("Tier One" or the "Company") announces the grant of incentive stock options, subject to customary stock exchange approvals, for the purchase of 4,813,000 common shares, of which 3,553,000 were granted to directors and officers of the Company. The options are exercisable at $0.12 and expire five years from the date of grant. The options will vest as to 25% on the date of grant and 12.5% every three months thereafter.

The Company also announces that it has renewed its contract with Strike Communications Inc. ("Strike"), for a more limited suite of services to include corporate communications support and media management. Led by Julia Becker, Strike is a boutique capital markets, investor relations and corporate communications firm with extensive experience across various industries. The agreement has a six-month term, effective immediately. As compensation for its services, Strike will receive a monthly fee of C$3,500 and a total of 150,000 options, subject to TSX Venture approval, exercisable at $0.12 for up to 5 years, but subject to earlier expiry at the time the service agreement is terminated. The options will vest as to 25% on each of the dates that are 3 and 6 months after the date of grant, and 12.5% every three months thereafter.

About Tier One Silver

Tier One Silver is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through the discovery of world-class silver, gold and copper deposits in South America. The Company is focused on its flagship exploration project, Curibaya, but continues to investigate other potential projects of merit. The Company's management and technical teams have a strong track record in raising capital, discovery and monetization of exploration success.

Forward Looking Information and General Cautionary Language

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events in connection with the Offering. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and therefore may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be heavily relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements in regard to the receipt of regulatory approval.

Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

