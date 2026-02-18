Tier One Silver Commences Phase 2 Drilling at High-Grade Curibaya Project in Peru

Tier One Silver Commences Phase 2 Drilling at High-Grade Curibaya Project in Peru

Tier One Silver Inc. (TSXV: TSLV,OTC:TSLVF) (OTCQB: TSLVF) (FSE: TOV0) ("Tier One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at its Curibaya epithermal silver-gold-copper project in southern Peru, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Magma Minerals S.A.C.

San Jose Drilling, a well-established Peruvian drilling contractor, has been engaged to conduct the diamond drill program, the Company's first follow-up program since its successful inaugural drill campaign in 2021. The Phase 2 program will focus on the Cambaya 1 corridor, an undrilled, high-level portion of the epithermal system located more than 250 metres above the areas tested in Phase 1. With the access roads and drill platforms now complete, drilling has commenced from platform 1 to test beneath channel samples 55 and 80 which returned 20 metres (m) of 243 grams per tonne (g/t) silver (Ag) and 0.71 g/t gold (Au), including 7 m of 667 g/t Ag and 1.48 g/t Au, and 4.5 m of 408 g/t Ag and 1.48 g/t Au, including 1 m of 1,768 g/t Ag and 6.33 g/t Au, respectively (see news releases dated October 14, 2021 and September 26, 2022).

Peter Dembicki, President, CEO and Director of Tier One Silver, commented, "We are very excited to resume drilling at Curibaya with this Phase 2 program. This campaign marks our first opportunity to drill beneath some of the highest-grade silver mineralization we have uncovered to date through surface channel sampling."

He continued, "The Cambaya area represents a compelling, undrilled part of the system which also complements the preferred zonation of the identified epithermal system as indicated by first phase drilling results which improved as we moved towards Cambaya higher up in the system where less erosion has occurred. This program has the potential to significantly advance our understanding of the scale of the system and represents a potential preserved source of the multi kilogram silver samples we have collected from veins in a 20 square kilometer area."

The Phase 2 program is designed to test the vertical continuity of high-grade silver-gold mineralization identified through surface mapping and channel sampling, as well as high-resistivity geophysical targets associated with quartz-silica structures (Figure 1). The majority of the planned drilling will test beneath high-grade channel samples from the Cambaya 1 corridor (Figure 1), as noted above with respect to platform 1 and as follows:

  • Platform 2 to test under channel sample 34 which returned 11 m of 232 g/t Ag and 1.61 g/t Au, including 1 m of 1,660 g/t Ag and 13.95 g/t Au (see news release dated October 14, 2021)
  • Platform 3 to test under channel sample 56 which returned 8 m of 349 g/t Ag and 0.46 g/t Au, including 1 m of 2,680 g/t Ag and 3.14 g/t Au (see news release dated September 26, 2022)

The Company also plans to return to the Sambalay corridor, where Phase 1 drilling was conducted, to drill underneath hole 21CUR-016 that intercepted 1.5 m of 1,129 g/t Ag and 1.04 g/t Au (see news release dated February 14, 2022, and Platform 4 in Figure 2).

To start with, the program is planned to consist of approximately 1,150 m across seven diamond drill holes from four (4) platforms and is expected to be completed in Q1 2026 (Figure 2). The drill program is being conducted under the Company's existing drill permit, which is valid until October 2026 and allows for up to 200 drill holes from 22 drill pads, with the permitted area covering additional targets in the Cambaya 1 and 2 corridors. In parallel with drilling, Tier One plans to conduct additional channel sampling across the Cambaya 1 and Cambaya 2 corridors to further define structural geometry and mineralization potential. Subject to results and financing, further drilling may be considered.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11601/284256_105db4a5d4450a43_001.jpg

Figure 1: Illustrates correlation between resistors with Cambaya I and Cambaya II corridors and structures and reflects location of high-grade channel samples relative to the location of Phase 2 drill platforms. 

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11601/284256_105db4a5d4450a43_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11601/284256_105db4a5d4450a43_002.jpg

Figure 2: Illustrates a general location map of the four drill platforms for Phase 2 drilling at the Curibaya Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11601/284256_105db4a5d4450a43_002full.jpg

Qualified Person
Christian Rios (SVP of Exploration), P.Geo, is the Qualified Person who has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Tier One Silver Inc.

Peter Dembicki President, CEO and Director

For further information on Tier One Silver Inc., please contact the Company at (778) 729-0700 or visit the Company's website: www.tieronesilver.com

About Tier One Silver
Tier One Silver is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through the discovery of world-class silver, gold and copper deposits in South America. The Company is focused on its flagship exploration project, Curibaya, but continues to investigate other potential projects of merit. The Company's management and technical teams have a strong track record in raising capital, discovery and monetization of exploration success.

Channel Sampling
Analytical samples were taken from each 1-metre interval of channel floor resulting in approximately 2-3 kg of rock chips material per sample. Collected samples were sent to ALS Lab in Arequipa, Peru for preparation and then to Lima, Peru for analysis. All samples are assayed using 30 g nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA25) and multi-element four acid digest ICP-AES/ICP-MS method (ME-MS61). Where MS61 results were greater or near 10000 ppm Cu, 10000 ppm Pb or 100 ppm Ag the assay were repeated with ore grade four acid digest method (Cu, Pb, Ag-OG62). Where OG62 results were greater or near 1500 ppm Ag the assay were repeated with 30 g nominal weight fire assay with gravimetric finish (Ag-GRA21). QA/QC programs for channel samples using internal standard and blank samples; field and lab duplicates indicate good overall accuracy and precision.

Silver equivalent grades (AgEq), which were use for interval selection only, were calculated using a $1300/oz gold price and $18/oz silver price. AgEq = Ag (ppm) + Au (ppm) * (Ag $/troy oz/Au $/troy oz). No metallurgy recoveries were used for the AgEq calculation.

Main Interval - AgEq (Ag, Au) intervals at 25 ppm (minimum 5 m, max consecutive dilution 6 m)
Sub-Interval - AgEq (Ag, Au) intervals at 75 ppm (minimum 1 m, max consecutive dilution 2 m).

True widths of mineralization are unknown due to the unknown mineralized zones orientation.

Drilling
Analytical samples were taken by sawing HQ or NQ diameter core into equal halves on site and sent one of the halves to ALS Lab in Arequipa, Peru for preparation and then to Lima, Peru for analysis. All samples are assayed using 30 g nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA25) and multi-element four acid digest ICP-AES/ICP-MS method (ME-MS61). Where MS61 results were greater or near 10,000 ppm Cu, 10,000 ppm Pb or 100 ppm Ag the assay were repeated with ore grade four acid digest method (Cu, Pb, Ag-OG62). Where OG62 results were greater or near 1,500 ppm Ag the assay were repeated with 30 g.

QA/QC programs for 2021 core samples using company and lab duplicates, standards and blanks indicate good accuracy and precision in a large majority of standards assayed.

Silver equivalent grades (AgEq), which were used for interval selection only, were calculated using silver price of US$18/oz and gold price of US$1,300/oz. Metallurgical recoveries were not applied to the silver equivalent calculation.

Main Interval - AgEq (Ag, Au) intervals at 25 ppm (minimum 5 m, max consecutive dilution 6 m)
Sub-Interval - AgEq (Ag, Au) intervals at 75 ppm (minimum 1 m, max consecutive dilution 2 m) 
True widths of mineralization are unknown due to the unknown mineralized zones orientation.

Forward-Looking Information and General Cautionary Language

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events in connection with the drill program. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and therefore may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be heavily relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284256

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

tier-one-silver-inctslv-cctsxv-tslvgold-investing
TSLV:CC
The Conversation (0)
Tier One Silver Inc.

Tier One Silver Inc.

Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver Named to 2026 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Blackrock Silver Named to 2026 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2026 TSX Venture 50™ list of top performing companies.2026 TSX Venture 50™To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please... Keep Reading...
One kilogram gold bars spilling out of safe in central bank vault.

Top 10 Central Bank Gold Reserves

Global central banks own about 17 percent of all the gold ever mined, with reserves topping 36,520.7 metric tons (MT) at the end of November 2025. They acquired the vast majority after becoming net buyers of the metal in 2010.Central banks purchase gold for a number of reasons: to mitigate risk,... Keep Reading...
Réservoir La Grande and power lines, James Bay, Northern Québec, Canada.

Why Québec’s La Grande and Opinaca Subprovinces are Gaining Attention from Gold Explorers

The James Bay region of Northern Québec sits within the Superior Province, one of the world’s oldest and most metal-endowed Archean crustal blocks. While iconic gold districts like the Abitibi have seen generations of exploration and mine development, other Archean terrains in Québec — notably... Keep Reading...
Earthwise Minerals (CSE:WISE)

Earthwise Minerals

Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Metallurgical Testwork Commences at Oaky Creek High Grade Antimony Prospect

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the commencement of metallurgical testing work for the... Keep Reading...
Boundiali extends strike and depth at BDT3 and BST1

Boundiali extends strike and depth at BDT3 and BST1

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali extends strike and depth at BDT3 and BST1Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Graphite One Announces Closing of Public Offering for C$35 Million

LaFleur Minerals Progressing Towards Gold Pour at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

Cartier Extends Mineralized System 4 km East of Main; Cuts 23.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m at Nordeau ; Expands High-Grade Gold Near Surface at East Nordeau Zone

NevGold Drills 8.51 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 10.6 Meters Within 2.32 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 86.8 Meters ; Discovers High-Grade Oxide Gold-Antimony "Armory Fault" Structure At Bullet Zone

Related News

uranium-investing

Niger’s Seized Uranium Remains in Geopolitical Limbo

graphite-investing

US Slaps Higher Tariffs on Chinese Graphite Imports After Final Commerce Determination

energy-investing

Ormat Signs 150MW Geothermal Deal to Power Google Data Centers in Nevada

copper-investing

BHP Reports Strong Half-Year Copper Results, Boosts Guidance for 2026

precious-metals-investing

LaFleur Minerals Progressing Towards Gold Pour at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

precious-metals-investing

Cartier Extends Mineralized System 4 km East of Main; Cuts 23.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m at Nordeau ; Expands High-Grade Gold Near Surface at East Nordeau Zone

precious-metals-investing

NevGold Drills 8.51 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 10.6 Meters Within 2.32 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 86.8 Meters ; Discovers High-Grade Oxide Gold-Antimony "Armory Fault" Structure At Bullet Zone