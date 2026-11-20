(TSX: TWM)
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSX: TWM) ("TWM", "Midstream" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its notice of meeting, management information circular (the "Circular") and related documents (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") with applicable securities regulators in connection with a special meeting of TWM shareholders (the "TWM Shareholders"), to be held on Monday, December 14, 2026 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, TWM Shareholders will be asked to consider an ordinary resolution (the "Share Issuance Resolution") to approve the issuance of TWM common shares ("TWM Shares") issuable pursuant to a proposed arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta), pursuant to which TWM will acquire all of the common shares ("TWR Shares") of Tidewater Renewables Ltd. ("TWR" or "Renewables") not already owned by TWM.
- The Directors of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. eligible to vote unanimously recommend that the Company's shareholders vote FOR the Share Issuance Resolution
- Your vote is important no matter how many shares you own. Vote today!
The Arrangement
Under the terms of the arrangement agreement between TWM and TWR dated November 1, 2026 (the "Arrangement Agreement"), holders of TWR Shares (other than TWM) will receive 0.88 of a TWM Share for each TWR Share (the "Consideration").
Unanimous Board Recommendation and Reasons for the Board's Recommendation
The Arrangement is the result of an extensive and thorough arm's-length negotiation process between the special committee of independent directors (the "TWM Special Committee") of the board of directors of TWM (the "TWM Board") and the special committee of independent directors of the board of directors of TWR and their respective advisors.
The TWM Board, having undertaken a thorough review of, and having carefully considered, among other things, the unanimous recommendation of the TWM Special Committee, information concerning TWR, TWM, the Arrangement and its impact on TWM and affected stakeholders, unanimously recommends (with two directors, one of whom is an officer and both of whom are directors of TWR, abstaining and recusing themselves prior to the vote of the independent directors) that TWM Shareholders vote FOR the Share Issuance Resolution at the Meeting.
In making their determinations and recommendations that TWM Shareholders vote FOR the Share Issuance Resolution, the TWM Special Committee and the TWM Board considered and relied upon a number of factors, including the following:
- Simplified Corporate Structure: The Arrangement will combine two closely integrated public companies under a unified governance structure to better execute on the combined company's growth strategy
- Capital Markets Positioning: The increased scale and larger combined market capitalization are expected to improve access to capital markets, with combined company shareholders benefitting from increased public float and trading liquidity. Together with a simplified structure and streamlined messaging, the combined company is expected to be better positioned to attract institutional investors and to have enhanced alternatives for any future financing requirements.
- Improved Financial Strength and Financing Flexibility: An improved credit profile and capital allocation are expected to build on the optimization potential of each company's existing balance sheet and create additional flexibility to finance future growth opportunities. TWM has received fully underwritten commitments from National Bank of Canada and ATB Financial for secured credit facilities to enhance the financing flexibility of the combined company, refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes, subject to completion of the Arrangement, which are expected to provide the combined company with enhanced liquidity and refreshed committed tenor.
- Scale and Diversification: The combined company will have an enhanced strategic position and a more diversified asset base, better positioning it for value-enhancing commercial opportunities across midstream, conventional and renewable fuels.
- Value Creation Opportunities: The combined company is expected to benefit from operating efficiencies and corporate synergies through public company cost savings, reduced administrative burden and potential tax synergies.
Based on the TWR Shares outstanding as of November 5, 2026, TWM expects to issue approximately 12.8 million TWM Shares to TWR shareholders (other than TWM) under the Arrangement, representing approximately 37% of the outstanding TWM Shares immediately following the Arrangement. Including TWM Shares issuable on the exercise or settlement of TWR equity-based awards and for rounding, the Share Issuance Resolution will authorize the issuance of up to 13,843,838 TWM Shares.
The foregoing is a summary only and is qualified by the more detailed description of the reasons for the recommendation, and of the risks and other factors considered by the TWM Special Committee and the TWM Board, contained in the Circular.
We encourage TWM Shareholders to read the Circular for more detailed information. The Circular is available under TWM's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on TWM's website at www.tidewatermidstream.com.
Required Approvals
In order to become effective, the Share Issuance Resolution must be approved by: (a) a simple majority of the votes cast by TWM Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting, including on a disinterested basis, excluding the votes cast by TWM insiders who will receive TWM Shares under the Arrangement, as required by the TSX; and (b) a simple majority of the votes cast by TWM Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting, excluding the votes attached to TWM Shares held by any "interested party", any "related party" of an "interested party" or any "joint actor" of the foregoing as required under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. Completion of the Arrangement is also subject to, among other things, approval by TWR shareholders of the Arrangement, the approval of the Court of King's Bench of Alberta, and other customary closing conditions. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of such conditions, the Arrangement is expected to be completed on or about December 18, 2026.
Voting and Support Agreements
Directors and executive officers of TWM holding TWM Shares and other key TWM Shareholders, collectively holding approximately 41% of the outstanding TWM Shares have entered into support agreements with TWR (the "TWM Support Agreements"). Pursuant to the TWM Support Agreements, each holder agreed, among other things, to vote or cause to be voted all TWM Shares of which such holder is the registered and/or beneficial owner, or over which it exercises control or direction (including, subject to limited exceptions, any such securities acquired after the date of the applicable TWM Support Agreement), in favour of the Share Issuance Resolution and any other matter that could reasonably be expected to facilitate the Arrangement, and against any matter that could reasonably be expected to delay, prevent or frustrate the successful completion of the Arrangement.
Vote Today
The proxy voting deadline is 9:00 a.m. (Calgary time) on Thursday, December 10, 2026. TWM Shareholders are encouraged to vote well in advance of the proxy voting deadline to ensure their vote is submitted in a timely manner. TWM Shareholders may vote online, by telephone or by any other methods provided in the form of proxy or voting instruction form included in the Meeting Materials.
About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. is traded on the TSX under the symbol "TWM". Midstream's business objective is to build a diversified midstream and infrastructure company across the North American gas processing, natural gas liquids ("NGL"), petroleum refining, and renewables markets. Midstream's strategy is to profitably grow and create shareholder value by acquiring and building high quality, strategically located infrastructure. To achieve its business objective, Midstream is focused on providing customers with a full service, vertically integrated value chain through the acquisition and development of energy infrastructure, including downstream facilities, natural gas processing facilities, NGL infrastructure, pipelines, storage, and various renewable initiatives. To complement its infrastructure asset base, Midstream also markets crude oil, refined products, natural gas, NGLs and renewable products and services to customers across North America.
Midstream's downstream assets supply refined products to a niche market and provide an asset base for renewables initiatives. The key downstream assets include the PGR, the sole light oil refinery within the interior British Columbia market, and the Renewable Diesel and Renewable Hydrogen Complex (the "HDRD Complex") owned by Renewables. The PGR refines crude oil feedstock into gasoline and diesel and is where Midstream's co-processing activities take place. The HDRD Complex is also located in Prince George, adjacent to the PGR.
Midstream's key midstream assets include: the Brazeau River Complex, a full-service natural gas and NGL processing facility with natural gas storage pools, and the Ram River Gas Plant, a sour natural gas processing facility with sulfur handling solutions and rail connections.
Additional information relating to Midstream is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.tidewatermidstream.com.
About Tidewater Renewables Ltd.
Tidewater Renewables Ltd. is an energy transition company. Renewables is focused on the production of low carbon fuels, primarily renewable diesel. Renewables was created in response to the growing demand for renewable fuels in North America and to capitalize on its potential to efficiently turn a wide variety of renewable feedstocks (such as canola oil, tallow, used cooking oil, distillers corn oil, soybean oil, and other biomasses) into low carbon fuels. Renewables' objective is to become a leading Canadian renewable fuel producer. Renewables is pursuing this objective through the ownership, development, and operation of clean fuels projects and related infrastructure that utilize existing proven technologies.
Additional information relating to Renewables is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.tidewater-renewables.com.
Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, conditions or future financial performance based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of any words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "continue", "forecast", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "will likely result", "are expected to", "will continue", "is anticipated", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "projection", "outlook" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Midstream believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon.
In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to but not limited to the following: the Consideration to be received by TWR shareholders and the exchange of TWR Shares pursuant to the Arrangement; the receipt of the required shareholder, court and TSX approvals and the satisfaction of the other conditions to closing of the Arrangement; the anticipated benefits of the Arrangement; expectations respecting the secured credit facilities; the anticipated date of the Meeting; the anticipated timing and completion of the Arrangement and the rights of the parties to terminate the Arrangement Agreement; and the voting of TWM Shares by the parties to the voting and support agreements.
Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions which management of Midstream believes to be reasonable, Midstream cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Midstream has made assumptions regarding, but not limited to: the receipt on a timely basis of the government and regulatory approvals, TSX approval, shareholder approvals and court approvals for the completion of the Arrangement; the satisfaction of closing conditions for the completion of the Arrangement; the Arrangement Agreement not being terminated; the expected benefits from the Arrangement and the time it may take for such benefits to be realized; and the successful integration of the businesses of TWM and TWR.
Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors including but not limited to: the Arrangement may not be completed on the terms anticipated, or at all; the conditions to and approvals for the completion of the Arrangement, including receiving all required shareholder approvals, third-party approvals, regulatory approvals, court approval, and TSX approval for the listing of the TWM Shares issuable pursuant to the Arrangement, may not be satisfied or waived; the Arrangement Agreement may be terminated in certain circumstances; the Consideration is fixed and will not be adjusted for changes in the market price of the TWM Shares or the TWR Shares; if the Arrangement is not completed, TWM's and TWR's businesses could be disadvantaged or challenged; TWM and TWR will incur costs in connection with the Arrangement even if the Arrangement is not completed; the interim operating covenants in the Arrangement Agreement may restrict TWM's operational flexibility; uncertainty surrounding the Arrangement may adversely affect relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other stakeholders; required third-party consents may not be obtained; the Arrangement may give rise to litigation; TWR shareholders may exercise dissent rights in respect of a significant number of TWR Shares; directors and officers of TWM have interests in the Arrangement that may differ from those of TWM Shareholders generally; the secured credit facilities may not be completed on the terms anticipated, or at all; there are risks related to the integration of TWM's and TWR's existing businesses; some or all of the expected benefits of the Arrangement may not be realized within the expected timeframes or at all; if the expected benefits are not realized in their entirety or at all, the market price of the TWM Shares may be adversely affected; the costs of the Arrangement may exceed the amount currently anticipated and such increase may be significant; the risk that TWM may lose key employees of TWR following completion of the Arrangement; changes in tax laws or their interpretation may have adverse consequences for TWM, TWR or their securityholders; and risks of owning TWM Shares following completion of the Arrangement, including volatility in the market price of the TWM Shares and dilution from future equity issuances. The foregoing lists are not exhaustive. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do occur, what effects will be derived therefrom.
Readers are therefore cautioned not to unduly rely on the forward-looking statements included in this press release. Midstream does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities law. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof.
Forward-looking statements are provided herein for the purpose of giving information about the Arrangement. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Further information about factors affecting forward-looking statements and the assumptions and analysis of management of TWM is available in filings made by TWM with Canadian securities commissions available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
SOURCE Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.
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