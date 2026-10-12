TI unveils new ADC to enable nanosecond-level telemetry and minimize downtime in AI data centers

As AI workloads increase in volume and complexity, Texas Instruments is delivering the essential solutions needed to power, monitor and optimize AI data centers
News highlights:
- TI's ADC34DSO75 is the industry's highest performance 3 gigasamples per second ADC, enabling 24/7, low-power, event-based remote monitoring at nanosecond resolution – thousands of times faster than what current solutions offer.
- The LMI800PS is the industry's first 800V isolated hot-swap controller, replacing a complex discrete solution requiring five integrated circuits with a single high-density package that delivers in-rush current and power path protection.
- The LMK6B is a bulk acoustic wave-based oscillator that delivers best-in-class jitter performance and power-supply rejection ratio.
At the Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit, Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) debuted the first analog-to-digital converter (ADC) to enable 247, low-power, event-based remote monitoring at nanosecond resolution.
As AI workloads rapidly increase, data center operators face significant challenges around power instability, inadequate real-time monitoring and signal degradation, all of which can lead to costly downtime. TI is addressing these challenges through its new ADC device and other analog solutions designed to tackle the challenges of scaling artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructures. Demonstrations on display in TI's booth, No. E45, at OCP include:
- Real-time nanosecond-level telemetry: TI's ADC34DSO75 is the industry's highest performance 3 gigasamples per second (GSPS) ADC, enabling 24/7, low-power, event-based remote monitoring at nanosecond resolution – thousands of times faster than what current solutions offer. Existing monitoring solutions often fail to detect the nanosecond-level power-rail glitches that cause costly, unplanned downtime in data centers. By combining ultra-high-speed sampling with advanced on-chip digital signal processing in a small form factor, the ADC34DSO75 detects and captures transient fault events in real time.
As the industry's first solution to offer fully remote, event-based telemetry, the device eliminates the need for on-site debugging and oscilloscopes. By providing continuous, high-resolution monitoring of low-voltage, high-current power rails, the ADC34DSO75 helps data centers minimize downtime – which can cost operators hundreds of thousands of dollars an hour – while optimizing grid power efficiency. This compact, efficient solution offers hyperscalers unmatched remote diagnostic capabilities at a fraction of the size and cost of conventional monitoring methods.
- Reliable high-voltage power delivery: The LMI800PS is the industry's first 800V isolated hot-swap controller, replacing a complex discrete solution requiring five integrated circuits with a single high-density package that delivers in-rush current and power path protection. The integration of an isolated bias supply and PMBus telemetry reduces board area by more than 60% and simplifies high-voltage designs. The LMI800PS enables safe power insertion and fast fault isolation, meeting safety standards with 5kVrms reinforced isolation and more than 8mm creepage. This prevents a single load failure from disrupting the shared power bus and maximizes data center stability. Supporting both ±400V and 800V distributions, the device provides a scalable solution for diverse rack architectures, accelerating the deployment of high-efficiency power systems required for next-generation AI infrastructures.
- Ultra-low jitter signal integrity: The LMK6B is a bulk acoustic wave (BAW)-based oscillator that delivers best-in-class jitter performance and power-supply rejection ratio (PSRR). As data center transmission rates approach 3.2Tbps, the margin for timing error shrinks significantly, and even minute jitter can increase bit error rates and cause system instability. The LMK6B provides industry-leading jitter performance of 9.6fs at 625MHz, ensuring reliable performance and preserving signal integrity for next-generation, AI-driven networking infrastructures.
"As AI workloads drive massive scale, the need for real-time visibility and architectural stability has never been greater," said Karthik Vasanth, vice president and general manager for TI's Data, Converters and Clocks business unit. "By delivering industry-leading solutions for high-speed telemetry, advanced power protection and precision timing, TI is enabling hyperscalers and operators to design the next generation of AI data centers with optimized performance and minimal downtime."
More details
Also at OCP, TI Power Electronics Engineer David Reusch will present "800V Data Center DC/DC Design Considerations, Topology Comparisons and Trade-Offs," on Oct. 15 at 2:45 p.m. in room 230A. See ti.com/ocp for more information.
For more information on the ADC34DSO75, read the technical article "The power glitches AI data centers can't see."
About Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, data center, personal electronics and communications equipment. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI.com.
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SOURCE Texas Instruments