TI celebrates 70 years of innovation in Europe alongside leading customers to engineer next-generation systems

Companies including ABB Robotics, Porsche, Schneider Electric and Husqvarna Group are working with TI to enable advancements in how the world moves, lives and works
News highlights:
- TI is celebrating 70 years of operations in Europe, underscoring its commitment to helping customers across the continent and around the world solve their most complex engineering challenges.
- From early automotive electronics to today's AI-driven infrastructure, TI has supported seven decades of technological advancement across Europe's key industries.
- Through partnerships with key European companies, TI is shaping the future of mobility, automation and sustainable energy management.
Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) is celebrating 70 years of operations in Europe, demonstrating its long history of semiconductor innovation, research and development, manufacturing and customer partnership in the region. This milestone is a key part of TI's near 100-year legacy of driving the technological advancements that power the modern world. The anniversary coincides with TI's participation at electronica 2026, November 10-13, in Munich, Germany.
"Our 70-year commitment to Europe is a significant part of our story, but it is also a reflection of TI's passion – creating a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors," said Robert Berghoff, president of TI EMEA. "Our focus remains on empowering engineers in Europe and around the world as they navigate the transition toward more autonomous, AI-driven and intelligent systems. Whether through our local engineering or our global manufacturing scale, we are dedicated to providing reliable, high-performance semiconductors that help our customers solve their most complex design challenges."
Innovating what's next in intelligent systems
With the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of more than 80,000 analog and embedded processing semiconductors, TI enables efficient power management, precise sensing, seamless connectivity and AI processing at the edge. Globally, TI helps more than 100,000 customers, including leading companies in Europe, accelerate innovation across key markets, from industrial automation systems that increase productivity to safer, more advanced vehicles.
Transforming industrial automation with ABB Robotics
As ABB Robotics advances the next generation of Autonomous Versatile Robotics (AVR™), physical AI is enabling robots to perceive, reason and act in increasingly dynamic industrial environments. Achieving this requires innovation across the technology stack, from sensing and computing to control and power management. TI semiconductor technology helps support the performance, efficiency and real-time control requirements of intelligent robotic systems. Technologies including real-time control microcontrollers, sensing solutions and motor-control components play an important role in enabling increasingly autonomous, adaptive and connected automation solutions.
"The transition toward physical AI and with it autonomous versatile robotics depends on advances across the entire technology ecosystem," said Johan Ernlund, Global R&D Manager - Platform, ABB Robotics. "TI's leadership in real-time processing, sensing and motor control provides important building blocks for the next generation of industrial automation. Together, we are helping create robotic systems that can operate safely, intelligently and efficiently in increasingly complex environments."
Architecting next-generation vehicles with Porsche
As the automotive industry shifts toward vehicles that are more intelligent and immersive, the need for advanced, efficient semiconductor solutions has never been more critical. In partnership with Porsche, TI is enabling a new era of automotive excellence through industry-leading audio and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies.
"Bringing next-generation vehicle experiences to our customers means that we are not just adopting technology, but actively driving it forward," said Lars Heuken, Strategic Semiconductor Management, Porsche. "By working with TI to integrate GaN technology, we can achieve more efficient and compact designs without compromising on performance. This collaboration also allows us to define the next step in high-end audio performance, ensuring an exceptional experience inside the cabin."
Powering AI from grid to gate with Schneider Electric
As AI infrastructure and sustainable energy drive unprecedented power demands, TI is partnering with Schneider Electric to solve critical design challenges and enable the next generation of AI data centers. By combining TI's semiconductor innovations – including advanced power conversion, improved energy efficiency and scalable infrastructure – with Schneider Electric's power management expertise, the two companies are enabling higher power density in increasingly compact footprints.
"At Schneider Electric, we're focused on building a more sustainable and resilient future," said Ard Verboon, Chief Procurement Officer, Schneider Electric. "As an enabler of the energy transition, we're constantly seeking the high-efficiency power solutions that today's critical design challenges demand. TI's technologies provide the building blocks for systems that require resilience and efficiency, from energy management systems to industrial automation."
Accelerating innovation in intelligent outdoor systems with Husqvarna Group
As consumers demand greater convenience and reduced maintenance through more autonomous and connected outdoor products, engineers must accelerate the transition from concept to implementation at unprecedented speeds. TI and Husqvarna Group have been collaborating to bring next-generation products to market, from smart watering solutions to robot lawn mowers. By leveraging TI's advanced development tools, Husqvarna Group engineers can optimize every stage of the development cycle, allowing them to focus on high-value innovation: building the smart, connected solutions that set new standards for precision and ease of use.
TI at electronica 2026
At electronica 2026, TI will showcase how its analog and embedded processing products are helping innovate what's next in intelligent systems. Demonstrations include the latest advancements in automation, automotive, sustainable energy and more. Visit ti.com/electronica for more information.
About Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, data center, personal electronics and communications equipment. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI.com.
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SOURCE Texas Instruments