Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. has granted 700,000 stock options to officers, advisers and consultants at an exercise price of seven cents for a 10-year term.

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV:AWE) (the "Company") has granted 700,000 stock options to officers, advisors and consultants at an exercise price of .07 for a 10 year term.

Thunderstruck Announces Conclusion of Earn-In Agreement Return to 100% Ownership of Korokayiu Zinc/Copper Asset

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (The "Company") PresidentCEO Bryce Bradley announces the conclusion of Thunderstruck's earn-in agreement (the "Agreement") with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation ("JOGMEC") on the Company's Korokayiu VMS prospect in Fiji.

Thunderstruck and JOGMEC announced on February 28, 2019 a joint venture agreement to explore Thunderstruck's Korokayiu base metals asset, with CDN$3.5 million in exploration expenditures by JOGMEC to earn 70% of the Company's zinc/copper prospect.

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. Announces $2.5 Million Strategic Financing Closed

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (OTC: THURF) (the "Company") advises, further to its press release dated February 14, 2022, that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Placement").

Gross proceeds of CAD$2,500,000 were raised through the sale of 35,714,285 units at a price of $0.07 per unit. Each unit comprised one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase a further common share at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of five years. The warrants are subject to accelerated exercise provisions such that if the closing price of the Company's common shares exceeds $0.30 per share for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may give notice of the acceleration of the warrants' term to a period of 30 days following such notice.

Thunderstruck Announces Strategic Investment by Australian Mining Entrepreneur

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) ("Thunderstuck" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Australian Businessman Ian Gandel has made a strategic investment into Thunderstruck Resources and looks to play an integral role in the company as it continues to advance its Fijian precious and base metal assets to bring value to shareholders.

"We are humbled to have attracted an investor with serial success such as Mr. Gandel. His investment confirms the view that Thunderstuck and Fiji are on the radar of some big players. The strategic relationship, whereby Mr. Gandel will attain a 25% stake in the Company post raising, is one that looks to benefit all shareholders going forward." Thunderstruck President and CEO Bryce Bradley commented. "Adding a proven company builder at this stage of the company's life cycle is invaluable. We look forward to Ian's active involvement as we continue to efficiently grow Thunderstruck through drilling, strategic partnerships and the addition of accretive Fijian land packages."

Thunderstruck Targets Large Mineralized System on Liwa / Rama / Nakoro Licenses; Appoints Nicol as Technical Director to Oversee Exploration

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (The "Company") is pleased to announce the following updates on its exploration projects in Fiji:

  • Preliminary results from Liwa indicate the presence of a large mineralized system interpreted to be the top of a porphyry copper-gold system.
  • Full assays from the 2021 exploration program are pending. Initial results are encouraging and demonstrate the presence of anomalous gold in the system.
  • The Company has appointed Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol to Thunderstruck's Board of Directors and as Senior Exploration Manager, in which role he will oversee the Company's exploration programs.

Nicol Appointed to the Board to Oversee Exploration

Thunderstruck Resources Announces Exploration Program Results in 50% Expansion of Liwa Gold/Silver Prospect

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (The "Company") is pleased to report the following updates on the exploration work being done on its prospects in Fiji.

"We are wrapping up an encouraging and active year of exploration on our high-grade Liwa gold/silver prospect. We have a great video recently taken from the camp; it really drives home the challenges of exploration in remote areas like Fiji," stated Thunderstruck's President/CEO Bryce Bradley. "Also, in addition to the work done on our Korokayiu copper/zinc property this year, a team has just been deployed to a third property, our Nakoro copper/zinc asset, to conduct a short mapping program on this promising high-grade VMS prospect. They'll be in the field for about two weeks, while the other teams shut down the Liwa and Korokayiu camps in preparation for rainy season, which typically starts in December until April. This schedule provides adequate time to assess the results in preparation for the 2022 exploration season."

GCM Mining Corp. Acquires 3,430,000 Common Shares in Denarius Metals Corp. and Files Early Warning Report

GCM Mining Corp. (" GCM Mining " or the " Company ") (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced that it filed an early warning report in connection with its acquisition today over the Chi-X Market of an aggregate of 3,430,000 common shares (the " Denarius Shares ") of Denarius Metals Corp. (" Denarius ") (TSXV:DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF). The Denarius Shares were acquired at a price of $0.475 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $1,645,545 and was effected through a block trade.

The 3,430,000 Denarius Shares represent approximately 1.65% of the issued and outstanding shares of Denarius. Prior to the acquisition of the Denarius Shares, GCM Mining held 55,888,889 common shares, representing approximately 26.92% of the issued and outstanding shares of Denarius. After completion of the acquisition, the Acquiror will own or control 59,318,889 common shares of Denarius, representing approximately 28.57% of Denarius' outstanding common shares.

Thunderstruck Resources' Nicol resigns as director

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. TSVX:AWE (the company) announces the resignation of Dorian (Dusty) Nicol, from the board of directors effective today, March 29, 2022. The company wishes Mr Nicol all the best in his future endeavors.

MAG Silver Announces Senior Management Change

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or "MAG Silver") is pleased to announce the appointment of Fausto Di Trapani as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective May 20, 2022. Fausto replaces Larry Taddei, who, after 12 years of service with the company, will step down from the CFO role to pursue other opportunities. Larry will assist in the orderly transition of his duties following Fausto's appointment.

"I would like to thank Larry for his considerable contribution to MAG over the past 12 years," said George Paspalas, President and Chief Executive Officer of MAG. "Larry has been instrumental in the growth of MAG and forming good working relationships with Fresnillo at the Juanicipio Project. I genuinely wish Larry all the very best in his future endeavors."

SilverCrest Reports 2021 Annual Financial Results

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to report the Company's audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for 2021 are available under the Company's SEDAR profile on www.sedar.com or on SilverCrest's website www.silvercrestmetals.com . All amounts herein are presented in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Silver Dollar Reports 361.8 g/t AgEq over 8.37 Metres and Resumes Exploration Drilling at the La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico

Additional assay results are pending, and the Company is fully funded for 2022

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report initial exploration results for the fall and winter drilling program completed at the La Joya Silver Project (the "Property") located in the state of Durango, Mexico (See Figure 1).

Fortuna Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) ("Fortuna" or the "Company") today reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

