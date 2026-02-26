ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Update To Its YouTube Channel

ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Update To Its YouTube Channel

ThreeD Capital Inc. ("ThreeD" or the "Company") (CSE:IDK OTCQX:IDKFF) a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is excited to announce additional YouTube interviews with certain portfolio companies of ThreeD.

Already uploaded on ThreeD's YouTube channel are several recent interviews with companies such as AI/ML Innovation Inc. (CSE: AIML), Neurable Inc., Hypercycle, and TODAQ Micro Inc,. to name a few.

In the coming weeks ThreeD plans to complete additional interviews with portfolio companies, including with Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte Minerals") (CSE: CUAU,OTC:FOMNF). Forte Minerals is a Canadian exploration company with copper and gold assets in Peru. Forte Minerals recently provided updates on its operations referenced in its press release dated November 26, 2025 and its press release dated February 24, 2026.

The companies noted above do not represent all of ThreeD's portfolio holdings. The holdings of securities of investees by ThreeD are managed for investment purposes. ThreeD could increase or decrease its investments in these companies at any time, or continue to maintain its current position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors.  ThreeD's investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company's ecosystem.

For further information:


Jakson Inwentash
Vice President Investments
jinwentash@threedcap.com
Phone: 416-941-8900 ext 107

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "believes", "hopes", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, risks relating to the prospectivity of the Company's investments, determinations of the Company to increase or decrease its investment in any given investee from time to time, and such risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.


Forte Minerals
Forte Minerals (CSE: CUAU)

Forte Minerals

Developing a portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru

Developing a portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru
Forte Minerals
