www.SAP.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of www.SAP.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">SAP SE and Chief Customer Officer, has informed the Supervisory Board of his decision to pursue a new opportunity outside the company. All parties agreed that he will remain fully in charge of his current responsibilities until end of March 2027, ensuring a smooth and seamless transition, with a strong focus on executing the company's priorities and delivering a successful fourth quarter.
Beginning in January, Thomas will transition his responsibilities to Emmanuel Raptopoulos, who will assume the role on an interim basis. Raptopoulos, currently Global President for EMEA, MEE, and APAC, already overseeing key Customer Success functions, will ensure continuity across SAP's customer-facing organizations throughout the transition. The Supervisory Board has initiated the process of determining Saueressig's succession and will communicate further details in due course.
"Thomas Saueressig has been a valued member of the Executive Board and has made significant contributions to SAP's transformation. Over many years, he has helped sharpen SAP's focus on execution, customer value, and operational excellence. We thank him for his commitment and wish him all the best for the future," said Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SAP SE.
"Thomas has played an important role in strengthening how SAP supports customers across their transformation journeys," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. "With his deep operational expertise and strong execution mindset, he has helped advance our customer-focused transformation. We thank him for his leadership and his many contributions to SAP."
Saueressig most recently served as Chief Customer Officer, leading SAP's Customer Value Group, which brings together Sales, Customer Success, and Customer Services & Delivery. In this role, he held global responsibility for the entire customer value journey, including cloud operations and infrastructure. Previously, Saueressig oversaw Product & Engineering as a member of SAP's Executive Board, with global responsibility for all business applications, customer support, and cloud operations and infrastructure.
Thomas Saueressig joined SAP in 2004 and was appointed to the Executive Board in 2019.
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