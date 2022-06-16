Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for BA, KR, QCOM, TJX, and WMT.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-boeing-kroger-qualcomm-tjx-companies-or-walmart-301569693.html

QualcommQCOMMobile Investing
QCOM
Altech Chemicals

Altech Chemicals


Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Executives Attend Private Meeting with Brazilian Minister of Culture

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like announce that two of the Company´s top Executives attended a meeting on April 30th, with the Minister of Culture of Brazil, Mr. Sergio Sá Leitão and with the President of Ancine, Mr. Christian de Castro Oliveira, which is the government institution responsible for incentives for different media productions, such as Cinema and Games.

The meeting was organized by the XRBR Association, that is bringing to light the huge potential of the Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality industry in Brazil. The Association has Marcos Alves as the President. Mr. Alves is YDreams Global’s Director of Ventures and is currently responsible for the acceleration program that is bringing five highly innovative AR and VR companies to Vancouver to receive training and to gain a deeper understanding of the North America market. The Company will have early access to investment in the startups that have a sustainable and fast growth business model.

Cloud Investing

YDreams Continues to Develop Blockchain Integration for Expanding Arkave VR Locations

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) is continuing to work on blockchain integration for the Arkave VR segment of YDreams. The team is working to incorporate the acceptance of crypto currencies within the Arkave ecosystem. YDreams is a member of the Hyperledger Foundation, which is uniting visionary companies such as Intel and IBM to create and establish the future of blockchain technology.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global commented, “As bitcoin and altcoins become more integrated in the mainstream, we plan to incorporate new blockchain technology within the Arkave ecosystem to maximize our potential revenue streams. We are planning on expanding the Arkave/VR locations in 2018 and look forward to continue leading with cutting edge technology.”

Data Investing

YDreams Global Creates Educational Virtual Reality Platform for One of the Biggest Energy Companies in the World

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed a new contract to develop an educational game using Virtual Reality for one of the largest energy companies in the world.

The game is geared to educate children and young adults in respect to energy conservation and sustainability. The energy company will bring this game to schools, community associations and events, as part of a campaign to educate the general public.

Data Investing

YDreams Global Opens Exhibition Featuring Gaming YouTubers With LG Electronics Inc as a Significant Sponsor

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) will be launching the first edition of the Interactive Exhibition “Social Media Influencers: Game Edition” today. The exhibit is expected to receive at least 30,000 paid visitors per month and has booked 10 consecutive editions in 10 different shopping malls.

The Company also wishes to announce it has secured a significant sponsor for the series of events. The electronics company, LG Electronics Inc. (LGLD:LSE) has signed as a new sponsor for the event and will display their new Gaming Monitor for all of the events. The event also has Gameloft, Razer, DXRacer and the sports portal EI as partners with. Sonae Sierra Brasil as the main sponsor.

Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Signs New Project with the Emoji Company

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed on for a new project for the official Emoji Company. The project is an interactive playground with augmented reality that will bring YDreams Global technology to six shopping malls. Expansion is already in the negotiation stages.
The playground is themed after the iconic emoji’s universe and visitors will pay an affordable fee to gain access.
The new product is part of the Company’s strategy to bring new forms of entertainment to shopping malls. The Company has an established partnership with a leader in this segment and has many similar projects planned for 2018.
“Our interactive technology is very relevant to the retail industry and YDreams Global is fast becoming a reference in this space. We have strengthened our relationship with important chains of shopping malls and hope to launch many projects in the near future. It is a significant new source of revenues for the Company,” stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.
YDreams global also recently announced a private placement (December 04 and December 08, 2017). The non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 14,666,666 units at 15 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $2.2-million. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at 25 cents for a period of five years. If you would like to participate in this please contact us at hey@ydreamsglobal.com
On January 12th, 2018, YDreams Global signed a $515,000 CAD deal with major sponsor for new project.
On January 5th, 2018, YDreams Global Completed a New Augmented Reality Project for International Fashion Brand Schutz Stores.
On December 22, 2017, YDreams Global announced the opening of the first Arkave Store.
On December 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced a mutual collaboration with Ubique, a reference in eSports with the goal of including Blockchain technology in Arkave.
On December 12, 2017, YDreams Global signed a new Augmented Project for one of the biggest Media and Entertainment companies in the world.
On November 9, 2017, YDreams Global announced the creation of a new blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency division.
On October 5, 2017, YDreams Global was commissioned by Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM—NASDAQ) to create and design a project for them for Futurecom 2017.
On September 19, 201,7 YDreams Global announced it was commissioned by Octagon to create a project for the NBA.
About YDreams Global
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today’s users and consumers.
YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.
YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.
More Information:
Daniel Japiassu
Director and Chief Executive Officer
hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Apple and Major League Soccer to Present All MLS Matches Around the World for 10 Years, Beginning in 2023

Apple® and Major League Soccer (MLS) today announced that the Apple TV® app will be the exclusive destination to watch every single live MLS match beginning in 2023. This partnership is a historic first for a major professional sports league, and will allow fans around the world to watch all MLS, Leagues Cup, 1 and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches in one place — without any local broadcast blackouts or the need for a traditional pay TV bundle.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220614005502/en/

BlackBerry Strengthens QNX Advanced Virtualization Framework for Android Automotive OS

Automotive manufacturers now able to simplify and accelerate development timelines and reduce costs when building Android Automotive OS-based IVI systems

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced an updated version of QNX® Advanced Virtualization Frameworks (QAVF) and support for Google's latest Android Automotive OS (AAOS) reference implementation ( Trout 1.0 ). Already in use by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across multiple production programs, this new version of QAVF will further enable embedded automotive software developers to simplify development, accelerate time to market and reduce costs when building Android Automotive OS-based IVI systems. This new development strengthens BlackBerry's leadership position within the embedded automotive software market by providing a foundation on which safety and non-safety applications can be easily developed.

Friendable's Fan Pass Live and 360 Indie Music Artist Offering Announces Key Metrics & Market Penetration Data to Support Its Next Phase of Expansion, Exposure, & Service Offerings, to Include VIP Backstage Streaming, Metaverse Land & More

Key Metrics include: Press campaign and placements recap, social media & top performing posts, engagements, impressions, followers and estimated media value of all initiatives over nine months


June 14, 2022 - Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the "Company"), a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce results and initial trends of brand messaging, awareness and social media campaigns running over the previous nine (9) months as the Company prepares new initiatives based on its continued growth and market opportunity.

BlackBerry Named as a 'Leader' for Third Year in a Row in the 2022 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide UEM Software

BlackBerry UEM recognized for protection, security and productivity

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it has been positioned as a 'Leader' in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UEM Software 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48325122, May 2022 ), and the IDC MarketScape Worldwide UEM Software for RuggedizedInternet of Things Device Deployments (Doc # US48325322, May 2022 ), both of which provide an in-depth analysis of worldwide unified endpoint management (UEM) software providers.

BlackBerry and BiTECH Build Digital LCD Instrument Cluster for Changan's Next-Generation High-End UNI-V Coupe

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and BiTECH Automotive (Wuhu) Co., Ltd today announced that their jointly developed advanced digital LCD cluster incorporating the QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) has been deployed in Changan Automobile's new high-end coupe, the UNI-V. The collaboration marks a significant expansion, following an earlier announcement made in 2021 , when the company's digital instrument cluster was first mass-produced in Changan's mid-to-high-end SUV, the UNI-K.

BlackBerry and BiTECH Build Digital LCD Instrument Cluster for Changan's Next-Generation High-End UNI-V Coupe

As the first coupe in the UNI series, the UNI-V integrates Changan's comprehensive range of advanced intelligent technologies, including its Interactive Monitoring System, Intelligent Voice Interaction System, and Game-loaded Cockpit, among others. The newly launched UNI-V mirrors the technology and intelligent configuration of the UNI-K, with its LCD digital instrument cluster comprising three distinct parts. Highlighting essential information such as the vehicle's speed, engine revs and fuel level, the cluster also incorporates Augmented Reality (AR) real-world navigation, as well as a multimedia interface and additional entertainment information. With a rich and vivid display, the instrument cluster can also be personalized to provide users with an intelligent, safe and comfortable driving experience.

By leveraging the QNX Neutrino RTOS, the advanced LCD digital instrument cluster incorporates best-in-class BlackBerry security technologies that safeguard users against system malfunctions, malware and cybersecurity breaches. The QNX Neutrino RTOS provides the necessary technology to power the industry's next generation of products, while also supporting 64-bit ARMv8 computing platforms and Intel x86-64 architecture. ISO 26262 ASIL D certification by TÜV Rheinland also guarantees that OEMs and manufacturers can utilize the QNX Neutrino RTOS to accelerate product launches and develop connected cars with proven safety and reliable performance.

"The next generation of digital instrument clusters developed by BiTECH using BlackBerry® QNX® technology provides advanced features such as Augmented Reality, key vehicle data, infotainment options and personal customization to the Chinese customer," said Dhiraj Handa , VP, Asia-Pacific , BlackBerry Technology Solutions. "We are pleased to join forces with BiTECH to continue delivering the reliability, functional safety, and cybersecurity that Changan Automobile and other automotive OEMs need."

"The QNX Neutrino RTOS provides a safe and reliable software foundation for our product development, and its safety-critical software solutions shorten the time-to-market," said Zuo Shuangwen, CTO of BiTECH Automotive (Wuhu) Co., Ltd. "We are encouraged by the adoption of our next generation of digital LCD instrument cluster with advanced features being deployed in the Changan UNI-V model and look forward to empowering more automotive OEMs by creating safe and reliable automotive electronics."

With a pedigree in functional safety, cybersecurity and continuous innovation, BlackBerry QNX provides OEMs and Tier 1s around the world with state-of-the-art foundational software and cybersecurity technologies. BlackBerry QNX technology is used in more than 195 million vehicles including in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), digital instrument clusters, connectivity modules, handsfree applications, and infotainment systems.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 195M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About BiTECH
BiTECH Automotive (Wuhu) Co., Ltd is a Sino-foreign joint venture company established in 2012, with more than 500 employees and 20 assembly lines. Its production capacity reaches to more than 4.5 million sets per annum. The company is mainly engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of high quality automotive electronic products, such as ICU, TFT display terminals, T-Box, smart cockpit domain controllers and AR-HUD. At present, the products are used by Audi, Volvo Group, Great Wall Motors, Changan, Geely, SAIC -GM- Wuling Automotive , Chery and other major manufacturers both in China and abroad.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
(519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

BlackBerry to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results on June 23, 2022

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will report results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday June 23, 2022.  The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 400-4403 or live streamed on the Company's website at BlackBerry.comInvestors .

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on June 23, 2022 , by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 and entering Conference ID #1566649.  It will also be available at the link above.

The following table gives target dates for quarterly earnings announcements for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2023.


Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Quarter start

Jun 1, 2022

Sep 1, 2022

Dec 1, 2022

Quarter end

Aug 31, 2022

Nov 30, 2022

Feb 28, 2023

Planned Earnings Date

Sep 27, 2022*

Dec 20, 2022*

Mar 30, 2023*

* The dates given are for planning purposes only and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately 2 weeks before.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 195M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.
For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@BlackBerry.com

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

