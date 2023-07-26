Brunswick Exploration Announces Restart of Exploration at Mirage Project

Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Second quarter revenue was $10.69 billion, 3% lower versus the same quarter last year. Core organic revenue growth was 2%.
  • Second quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $3.51.
  • Second quarter adjusted EPS was $5.15.
  • The macroeconomic environment was more challenging in the second quarter and our PPI Business System helped the company to effectively navigate the environment.
  • Strong execution of our proven growth strategy, launching a range of high-impact, innovative new products, including the groundbreaking Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Astral™ mass spectrometer , a significant advancement in mass spectrometry offering high resolution and speed to enable the discovery of new proteins and advance precision medicine; the Thermo Scientific Metrios 6 , a fully automated scanning transmission electron microscope incorporating advanced machine learning to accelerate semiconductor development; the Gibco™ OncoPro™ Tumoroid Culture Medium Kit , to accelerate development of novel cancer therapies; and the first FDA-cleared assays for risk assessment and clinical management of preeclampsia, a serious pregnancy complication.
  • Further strengthened our industry-leading commercial engine and trusted partner status with the opening of a state-of-the-art customer center of excellence in Milan, allowing us to consolidate capabilities from across the company to better serve our customers and enhance productivity.
  • Shortly after the quarter ended, announced a definitive agreement to acquire CorEvitas for approximately $0.9 billion. Highly complementary to our leading clinical research business, CorEvitas provides regulatory-grade, real-world evidence solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with objective data and clinical insights to improve patient care and clinical outcomes.
  • Building on our environmental, social and governance priorities, we published our 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report , highlighting our actions in these areas and reflecting our commitment to society and our stakeholders.

"The macroeconomic environment became more challenging in the second quarter. Economic activity in China slowed, and across the economy more broadly, businesses became more cautious in their spend," said Marc Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The team is leveraging our PPI Business System to effectively manage through this dynamic environment."

Casper added, "Our experienced management team has a long track record of successfully navigating and capitalizing on dynamic macro environments. We are incredibly well positioned to create value for all of our stakeholders and ensure a bright future for our company."

Second Quarter 2023

Revenue for the quarter declined 3% to $10.69 billion in 2023, versus $10.97 billion in 2022. Organic revenue was 3% lower, Core organic revenue growth was 2%, and COVID-19 testing revenue was $0.08 billion.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP diluted EPS in the second quarter of 2023 was $3.51, versus $4.22 in the same quarter last year. GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2023 was $1.58 billion, compared with $2.00 billion in the year-ago quarter. GAAP operating margin was 14.8%, compared with 18.2% in the second quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS in the second quarter of 2023 was $5.15, versus $5.51 in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2023 was $2.37 billion, compared with $2.61 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 22.2%, compared with 23.7% in the second quarter of 2022.

Annual Guidance for 2023

Given the macroeconomic environment, Thermo Fisher is revising revenue and adjusted EPS guidance for the full year. The company now expects 2023 revenue to be a range of $43.4 billion to $44.0 billion, with Core organic revenue growth of 2% to 4%, and adjusted EPS of $22.28 to $22.72.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EPS, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, organic revenue growth and Core organic revenue growth are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed after the tables that accompany this press release, under the heading "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures." The reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables that accompany this press release.

Conference Call

Thermo Fisher Scientific will hold its earnings conference call today, July 26, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen, dial (833) 470-1428 within the U.S. or (404) 975-4839 outside the U.S. The access code is 852304. You may also listen to the call live on the "Investors" section of our website, www.thermofisher.com . The earnings press release and related information can also be found in that section of our website under the heading "Financials". A replay of the call will be available under "News, Events & Presentations" through Friday, August 11, 2023.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

The following constitutes a "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: the COVID-19 pandemic; the need to develop new products and adapt to significant technological change; implementation of strategies for improving growth; general economic conditions and related uncertainties; dependence on customers' capital spending policies and government funding policies; the effect of economic and political conditions and exchange rate fluctuations on international operations; use and protection of intellectual property; the effect of changes in governmental regulations; any natural disaster, public health crisis or other catastrophic event; and the effect of laws and regulations governing government contracts, as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which are on file with the SEC and available in the "Investors" section of our website under the heading "SEC Filings." While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if estimates change and, therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to today.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

July 1,

% of

July 2,

% of

(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

2023

Revenues

2022

Revenues

Revenues

$

10,687

$

10,970

Costs and operating expenses:

Cost of revenues (a)

6,323

59.2

%

6,240

56.9

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses (b)

1,673

15.7

%

1,740

15.9

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

585

5.4

%

600

5.5

%

Research and development expenses

345

3.2

%

365

3.3

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

183

1.7

%

24

0.2

%

Total costs and operating expenses

9,109

85.2

%

8,969

81.8

%

Operating income

1,578

14.8

%

2,001

18.2

%

Interest income

178

36

Interest expense

(326

)

(148

)

Other income/(expense) (d)

28

Income before income taxes

1,430

1,917

Provision for income taxes (e)

(52

)

(198

)

Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities

(16

)

(51

)

Net income

1,362

1,668

Less: net income/(losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest

1

4

Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

$

1,361

12.7

%

$

1,664

15.2

%

Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.:

Basic

$

3.53

$

4.25

Diluted

$

3.51

$

4.22

Weighted average shares:

Basic

386

392

Diluted

388

394

Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin

GAAP operating income

$

1,578

14.8

%

$

2,001

18.2

%

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

18

0.2

%

8

0.1

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

6

0.1

%

(28

)

-0.3

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

183

1.7

%

24

0.2

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

585

5.4

%

600

5.5

%

Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure)

$

2,370

22.2

%

$

2,605

23.7

%

Reconciliation of adjusted net income

GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

$

1,361

$

1,664

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

18

8

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

6

(28

)

Restructuring and other costs (c)

183

24

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

585

600

Other income/expense adjustments (d)

(1

)

(18

)

Provision for income taxes adjustments (e)

(171

)

(127

)

Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities

16

51

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure)

$

1,997

$

2,174

Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share

GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

$

3.51

$

4.22

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

0.05

0.02

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

0.01

(0.07

)

Restructuring and other costs (c)

0.47

0.06

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

1.51

1.52

Other income/expense adjustments (d)

0.00

(0.05

)

Provision for income taxes adjustments (e)

(0.44

)

(0.32

)

Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities

0.04

0.13

Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)

$

5.15

$

5.51

Reconciliation of free cash flow

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

$

1,540

$

1,528

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(284

)

(506

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

4

12

Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)

$

1,260

$

1,034

Business Segment Information

Three Months Ended

July 1,

% of

July 2,

% of

(Dollars in millions)

2023

Revenues

2022

Revenues

Revenues

Life Sciences Solutions

$

2,463

23.0

%

$

3,292

30.0

%

Analytical Instruments

1,749

16.4

%

1,607

14.6

%

Specialty Diagnostics

1,109

10.4

%

1,101

10.0

%

Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services

5,831

54.6

%

5,537

50.5

%

Eliminations

(465

)

-4.4

%

(567

)

-5.1

%

Consolidated revenues

$

10,687

100.0

%

$

10,970

100.0

%

Segment income and segment income margin

Life Sciences Solutions

$

817

33.2

%

$

1,327

40.3

%

Analytical Instruments

432

24.7

%

344

21.4

%

Specialty Diagnostics

297

26.7

%

243

22.1

%

Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services

824

14.1

%

691

12.5

%

Subtotal reportable segments

2,370

22.2

%

2,605

23.7

%

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

(18

)

-0.2

%

(8

)

-0.1

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

(6

)

-0.1

%

28

0.3

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

(183

)

-1.7

%

(24

)

-0.2

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

(585

)

-5.4

%

(600

)

-5.5

%

Consolidated GAAP operating income

$

1,578

14.8

%

$

2,001

18.2

%

(a) Adjusted results in 2023 and 2022 exclude charges for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition. Adjusted results in 2023 also exclude $2 of charges for inventory write-downs associated with large-scale abandonment of product lines and $5 of accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations.

(b) Adjusted results in 2023 and 2022 exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs related to recent acquisitions, and charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration.

(c) Adjusted results in 2023 and 2022 exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, abandoned facility, and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations. Adjusted results in 2023 also exclude $26 of contract termination costs associated with facility closures.

(d) Adjusted results in 2023 and 2022 exclude net gains/losses on investments.

(e) Adjusted provision for income taxes in 2023 and 2022 excludes incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes, and the tax impacts from audit settlements.

Note:

Consolidated depreciation expense is $270 and $236 in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Organic and Core organic revenue growth

Three months ended

July 1, 2023

Revenue growth

-3 %

Acquisitions

1 %

Currency translation

0 %

Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure) *

-3 %

COVID-19 testing revenue

-5 %

Core organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure) *

2 %

* Results may not sum due to rounding.

Note:

For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Six months ended

July 1,

% of

July 2,

% of

(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

2023

Revenues

2022

Revenues

Revenues

$

21,397

$

22,788

Costs and operating expenses:

Cost of revenues (a)

12,760

59.6

%

12,454

54.7

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses (b)

3,319

15.5

%

3,548

15.6

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

1,191

5.5

%

1,209

5.3

%

Research and development expenses

691

3.2

%

729

3.2

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

295

1.4

%

26

0.1

%

Total costs and operating expenses

18,256

85.3

%

17,966

78.8

%

Operating income

3,141

14.7

%

4,822

21.2

%

Interest income

324

54

Interest expense

(626

)

(284

)

Other income/(expense) (d)

(46

)

(135

)

Income before income taxes

2,793

4,457

Provision for income taxes (e)

(98

)

(499

)

Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities

(41

)

(70

)

Net income

2,654

3,888

Less: net income/(losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest

4

9

Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

$

2,650

12.4

%

$

3,879

17.0

%

Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.:

Basic

$

6.86

$

9.90

Diluted

$

6.83

$

9.83

Weighted average shares:

Basic

386

392

Diluted

388

394

Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin

GAAP operating income

$

3,141

14.7

%

$

4,822

21.2

%

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

59

0.3

%

19

0.1

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

14

0.1

%

(21

)

-0.1

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

295

1.4

%

26

0.1

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

1,191

5.5

%

1,209

5.3

%

Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure)

$

4,700

22.0

%

$

6,055

26.6

%

Reconciliation of adjusted net income

GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

$

2,650

$

3,879

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

59

19

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

14

(21

)

Restructuring and other costs (c)

295

26

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

1,191

1,209

Other income/expense adjustments (d)

45

149

Provision for income taxes adjustments (e)

(342

)

(296

)

Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities

41

70

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure)

$

3,953

$

5,035

Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share

GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

$

6.83

$

9.83

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

0.15

0.05

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

0.03

(0.05

)

Restructuring and other costs (c)

0.76

0.06

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

3.07

3.06

Other income/expense adjustments (d)

0.11

0.38

Provision for income taxes adjustments (e)

(0.88

)

(0.75

)

Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities

0.11

0.18

Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)

$

10.18

$

12.76

Reconciliation of free cash flow

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

$

2,269

$

3,730

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(742

)

(1,146

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

10

14

Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)

$

1,537

$

2,598

Business Segment Information

Six months ended

July 1,

% of

July 2,

% of

(Dollars in millions)

2023

Revenues

2022

Revenues

Revenues

Life Sciences Solutions

$

5,075

23.7

%

$

7,523

33.0

%

Analytical Instruments

3,472

16.2

%

3,125

13.7

%

Specialty Diagnostics

2,217

10.4

%

2,583

11.3

%

Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services

11,594

54.2

%

10,979

48.2

%

Eliminations

(961

)

-4.5

%

(1,422

)

-6.2

%

Consolidated revenues

$

21,397

100.0

%

$

22,788

100.0

%

Segment income and segment income margin

Life Sciences Solutions

$

1,653

32.6

%

$

3,503

46.6

%

Analytical Instruments

853

24.6

%

645

20.6

%

Specialty Diagnostics

577

26.0

%

596

23.1

%

Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services

1,617

14.0

%

1,311

11.9

%

Subtotal reportable segments

4,700

22.0

%

6,055

26.6

%

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

(59

)

-0.3

%

(19

)

-0.1

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

(14

)

-0.1

%

21

0.1

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

(295

)

-1.4

%

(26

)

-0.1

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

(1,191

)

-5.5

%

(1,209

)

-5.3

%

Consolidated GAAP operating income

$

3,141

14.7

%

$

4,822

21.2

%

(a) Adjusted results in 2023 and in 2022 exclude charges for the sale of inventories revalued at the date of acquisition. Adjusted results in 2023 also exclude $33 of charges for inventory write-downs associated with large-scale abandonment of product lines and $5 of accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations.

(b) Adjusted results in 2023 and 2022 exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs related to recent acquisitions and charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration.

(c) Adjusted results in 2023 and 2022 exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations. Adjusted results in 2023 also exclude $26 of contract termination costs associated with facility closures and $18 of net charges for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters.

(d) Adjusted results in 2023 and 2022 exclude net gains/losses on investments. Adjusted results in 2022 also exclude $26 of losses on the early extinguishment of debt.

(e) Adjusted provision for income taxes in 2023 and 2022 excludes incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes and the tax impacts from audit settlements.

Notes:

Consolidated depreciation expense is $523 and $486 in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Note:

For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

July 1,

December 31,

(In millions)

2023

2022

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,133

$

8,524

Accounts receivable, net

8,019

8,115

Inventories

5,655

5,634

Other current assets

3,188

2,956

Total current assets

19,995

25,229

Property, plant and equipment, net

9,292

9,280

Acquisition-related intangible assets, net

17,437

17,442

Other assets

4,108

4,007

Goodwill

43,273

41,196

Total assets

$

94,105

$

97,154

Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity

Current liabilities:

Short-term obligations and current maturities of long-term obligations

$

4,814

$

5,579

Other current liabilities

9,298

11,431

Total current liabilities

14,112

17,010

Other long-term liabilities

6,884

7,087

Long-term obligations

29,194

28,909

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

113

116

Total equity

43,802

44,032

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity

$

94,105

$

97,154

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Six months ended

July 1,

July 2,

(In millions)

2023

2022

Operating activities

Net income

$

2,654

$

3,888

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

1,714

1,695

Change in deferred income taxes

(328

)

(601

)

Other non-cash expenses, net

480

472

Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions

(2,251

)

(1,724

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

2,269

3,730

Investing activities

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(2,751

)

(40

)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(742

)

(1,146

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

10

14

Other investing activities, net

(102

)

83

Net cash used in investing activities

(3,585

)

(1,089

)

Financing activities

Repayment of debt

(1,000

)

(375

)

Net proceeds from issuance of commercial paper

1,620

1,032

Repayment of commercial paper

(1,441

)

(3,490

)

Purchases of company common stock

(3,000

)

(2,000

)

Dividends paid

(252

)

(220

)

Other financing activities, net

24

3

Net cash used in financing activities

(4,049

)

(5,050

)

Exchange rate effect on cash

(19

)

(177

)

Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(5,384

)

(2,586

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

8,537

4,491

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

3,153

$

1,905

Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)

$

1,537

$

2,598

Note:

For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.

Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures such as organic revenue growth, which is reported revenue growth, excluding the impacts of revenues from acquired businesses and the effects of currency translation. We also report Core organic revenue growth, which is reported revenue growth, excluding the impacts of COVID-19 testing revenue, and excluding the impacts of acquisitions and currency translation. We report these measures because Thermo Fisher management believes that in order to understand the company's short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of acquisitions, foreign currency translation and/or COVID-19 testing on revenues. Thermo Fisher management uses these measures to forecast and evaluate the operational performance of the company as well as to compare revenues of current periods to prior periods.

We report adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net income, and adjusted EPS. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, helps investors to gain a better understanding of our core operating results and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the company's core operating performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods, forecasts, and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by management in their financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. To calculate these measures we exclude, as applicable:

  • Certain acquisition-related costs, including charges for the sale of inventories revalued at the date of acquisition, significant transaction/acquisition-related costs, including changes in estimates of contingent acquisition-related consideration, and other costs associated with obtaining short-term financing commitments for pending/recent acquisitions. We exclude these costs because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs.
  • Costs/income associated with restructuring activities and large-scale abandonments of product lines, such as reducing overhead and consolidating facilities. We exclude these costs because we believe that the costs related to restructuring activities are not indicative of our normal operating costs.
  • Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities; impairments of long-lived assets; and certain other gains and losses that are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability, including gains/losses on investments, the sale of businesses, product lines, and real estate, significant litigation-related matters, curtailments/settlements of pension plans, and the early retirement of debt. We exclude these items because they are outside of our normal operations and/or, in certain cases, are difficult to forecast accurately for future periods.
  • The expense associated with the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets because a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets that have lives of up to 20 years. Exclusion of the amortization expense allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both our newly acquired and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.
  • The tax impacts of the above items and the impact of significant tax audits or events (such as changes in deferred taxes from enacted tax rate/law changes), the latter of which we exclude because they are outside of our normal operations and difficult to forecast accurately for future periods.

We report free cash flow, which is operating cash flow excluding net capital expenditures, to provide a view of the continuing operations' ability to generate cash for use in acquisitions and other investing and financing activities. The company also uses this measure as an indication of the strength of the company. Free cash flow is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures since we have certain non-discretionary obligations such as debt service that are not deducted from the measure.

Thermo Fisher Scientific does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort items such as the timing and amount of future restructuring actions and acquisition-related charges as well as gains or losses from sales of real estate and businesses, the early retirement of debt and the outcome of legal proceedings. The timing and amount of these items are uncertain and could be material to Thermo Fisher Scientific's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures of Thermo Fisher Scientific's results of operations and cash flows included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for Thermo Fisher Scientific's results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the tables above.

Media Contact Information:
Sandy Pound
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1223
E-mail: sandy.pound@thermofisher.com

Investor Contact Information:
Rafael Tejada
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1356
E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com

×