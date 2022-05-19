Life Science NewsInvesting News

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced that on May 18, 2022, its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable on July 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2022.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com .

TMO
Blackstone Signs MoU with Vietnam’s Son La Province

Cooperative Framework for the Development of the Ta Khoa Project in the Son La Province

Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Vietnam’s Son La Province, to promote a cooperative framework for the development of the Ta Khoa Project (the MoU). The Company’s Ta Khoa Project comprises the Ta Khoa Nickel Project (TKNP) and Ta Khoa Refinery (TKR), both intended to be developed in the Son La Province in northern Vietnam.

The MoU recognises the Australian and Vietnamese Governments have committed to deepening two-way trade and investment projects in Vietnam, including in the energy and resources sector to support energy security of both countries. Highlights of the MoU include:

CSE:VGW

Valens GroWorks Highlighted by AltaCorp Capital Executive Discussing Flourishing Cannabis Pharma Space

With the launch of a legal recreational cannabis market in Canada, as well as an established medical market, players in the financial and investment spaces have started to look favorably upon cannabis companies leading the industry. In a recent interview on MidasLetter Live, AltaCorp Capital Inc.’s Managing Director David Kideckel spoke about the launch of his company’s cannabis sector coverage, which includes recognizable names in Canada like Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSXV:XLY) and Valens GroWorks Corp. (CSE:VGW).

Speaking of Valens, a Kelowna, BC-based, research-driven, vertically-integrated Canadian cannabis company focusing on cannabis extraction, distillation as well as cannabinoid isolation and purification, Kideckel highlighted the steps the company has taken to deploy its business model.

Cannabis Investing

Valens Groworks Announces Strategic Collaboration

Valens GroWorks (CSE:VGW)(CSE:VGW.CN) (the “Company” or “Valens“) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Supra THC Services Inc. (“Supra“) are pleased to announce a collaboration between Supra and Thermo Fisher Scientific (Mississauga) Inc. to develop a “Centre of Excellence in Plant Based Medicine Analytics” centered in Kelowna, British Columbia. This agreement is the first of its kind between a Canadian cannabis company and a world leader in Health Science services, with an ability to deliver innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services to this emerging market.
Supra’s operations are located in the Company’s state-of-the-art 17,000 sq ft Kelowna facility, currently undergoing modifications ahead of a significant expansion. Supra will utilize a suite of Thermo Fisher Scientific sector-leading advanced analytical instrumentation to provide analytical services, research and development, forensic analysis and support for clinical trials as well as being a demonstration and training site for Thermo Fisher Scientific clients and third parties involved in this rapidly evolving sector. It will also be used as a regional resource center for universities and companies.
Dr. Rob O’Brien, CEO and Chief Science Officer of Supra THC Services Inc. stated; “There are many plants such as Cannabis that contain active ingredients which could be effective treatments for disease or provide critical health improvements. However, conducting proper clinical trials with materials that contain many active ingredients is challenging, particularly if the effective absorbed dose can vary significantly depending on how the material is consumed. For example, the effectiveness of absorption of active ingredients contained in an oil carrier is much different if that oil is placed under the patients tongue, then if the oil, or edible, is swallowedTo measure the amount of active ingredients and metabolites in blood, urine, hair and saliva, advanced instrumentation and a team of highly qualified personal is essential. With the Supra THC Services team and advanced instrumentation from Thermo Fisher Scientific, many significant advances are expected.”
Luc Dionne, Canadian Sales Manager with Thermo Fisher Scientific (Mississauga) Inc., states We welcome the opportunity to work with Dr. Rob O’Brien and the Supra THC Services team, an organization that conducts testing activities in plant based medicine. Dr. O’Brien has an extensive background in analytical chemistry and is a recognized authority in scientific circles. Dr. O’Brien has worked closely with Thermo Fisher Scientific in the past using several of our market leading technologies to successfully perform testing on natural products, pharmaceutical formulations and environmental samples. We are delighted that his team has selected Thermo Fisher Scientific‘s cost effective analytical testing solutions to promote the advancement of testing protocols to meet the rigorous and regulatory requirements of this market segment.
About Valens GroWorks Corp.
Valens GroWorks Corp. is a CSE-listed company with an aggressive buildout strategy in progress. The Company seeks to capture a broad spectrum of medical cannabis users and adult recreational users once legalized, as well as clinical trial and R&D clients, in pursuit of its ambitious seed-to-sale and farm-to-pharma objectives. The Company also provides management, consulting, testing and support services to domestic and international licensees, as well as financing and managing buildouts of fully-licensed 3rd party operations.
The Company has two wholly-owned subsidiaries based in the Okanagan Valley of British Columbia: 1) Valens Agritech Ltd. (“VAL”) which holds a Health Canada Dealer’s License, and 2) Supra THC Services Inc., a Health Canada licensed cannabis testing lab providing sector-leading analytical and proprietary services to Licensed Producers and ACMPR patients. For more information, please visit http:/valensgroworks.comhttp://www.valensagritech.com and http://www.suprathc.ca.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Mississauga) Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (Mississauga) Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than US$20 billion and approximately 65,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands — Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services — we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
VALENS GROWORKS CORP.
(signed) Tyler Robson
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Greg Patchell
Telephone: +1.250.860.8634
Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.
The CSE or other regulatory authority has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. We seek Safe Harbour.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Expands Global Footprint to Support Cell and Gene Therapy Clinical Trials in Japan

To help meet increasing demand for cell and gene therapy clinical trial support around the globe, Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced the expansion of its Fisher BioServices cryogenic service capabilities in Japan.
This expansion enables its customers to seamlessly conduct clinical trials across multiple
geographies and provides patients around the world with access to life
changing therapies. As a leading service provider to the cell and gene
therapy community, Fisher BioServices is uniquely positioned with the
experience, resources, and global expertise to support its customers on
their path towards commercialization.
The facility in Tokyo was expanded to include cryogenic storage and
logistics by utilizing a combination of proven components and validated
procedures developed with years of experience in the cell and gene
therapy business. The new modules within this facility allow Fisher
BioServices to configure and replicate each site to meet the specific
requirements of individual clinical trials with minimal variation,
regardless of volume or geographic location. The facility is also
supported by a global comprehensive and integrated Quality System based
on regulatory requirements, industry best practices and trained
personnel.
“Japan is an increasingly important market for cell and gene therapy
companies conducting clinical trials,” said Dennis Barger, Fisher
BioServices vice president and general manager. “The addition of
cryogenic services to this facility in Japan, combined with our existing
capabilities in Europe and the US, enables us to seamlessly support our
customers’ global trials as they develop and commercialize their
therapies.”
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
(NYSE: TMO) is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of $17
billion and more than 50,000 employees in 50 countries. Our mission is
to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.
We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex
analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics and increase
laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific,
Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services
– we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies,
purchasing convenience and comprehensive support. For more information,
please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Premier Health Reports FY2022 Second Quarter Results

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA ) (the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces it has filed its Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for its second quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Summary

Salix Pharmaceuticals To Share New Data At Digestive Disease Week® 2022

XIFAXAN® (rifaximin), TRULANCE® (plecanatide) and PLENVU ® Research Posters Will Be Presented

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and disorders, today announced seven posters on behalf of XIFAXAN® (rifaximin), TRULANCE® (plecanatide) and PLENVU® (polyethylene glycol 3350, sodium ascorbate, sodium sulfate, ascorbic acid, sodium chloride and potassium chloride for oral solution), will be shared at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) 2022 which is being held virtually and in-person in San Diego, Calif. from May 21-24, 2022 . The posters will be accessible on DDW's ePoster's website beginning Saturday, May 21, 2022 .

EuroPCR: Medtronic renal denervation system shows better blood pressure control with significantly more time in target range

Medtronic adds to SPYRAL HTN Global Clinical Program with late breaking clinical data for SPYRAL HTN-ON MED and GSR-DEFINE

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced data showing the benefits of the Symplicity Blood Pressure Procedure with the Symplicity Spyral™ Renal Denervation (RDN) system on achieving target blood pressure level ranges. As part of the SPYRAL HTN Global Clinical Program, three-year data from SPYRAL HTN-ON MED and GSR-DEFINE were presented at EuroPCR 2022 as late-breaking clinical trials on May 17, 2022.

Abbott Enters into Consent Decree with U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Sturgis, Mich., Plant; Agreement Creates Pathway to Reopen Facility

  • After FDA approval, Abbott could restart the site within two weeks; from the time of restart it would take six to eight weeks before product is available on shelves
  • Abbott will continue to import formula from FDA-registered facility in Ireland to help alleviate near-term supply shortage
  • CDC concluded its investigation with no findings of a link between Abbott formulas and infant illnesses

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) has agreed to enter into a consent decree with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to its Sturgis, Mich. infant formula plant. The decree is an agreement between FDA and Abbott on the steps necessary to resume production and maintain the facility. This does not affect any other Abbott plant or operation. The decree is subject to court approval.

"Our number one priority is getting infants and families the high-quality formulas they need, and this is a major step toward re-opening our Sturgis facility so we can ease the nationwide formula shortage. We look forward to working with the FDA to quickly and safely re-open the facility," said Robert B. Ford , chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We know millions of parents and caregivers depend on us and we're deeply sorry that our voluntary recall worsened the nationwide formula shortage. We will work hard to re-earn the trust that moms, dads and caregivers have placed in our formulas for more than 50 years."

Viemed Provides Update Concerning Successful Appeal of Office of Inspector General Findings

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the " Company " or " Viemed ") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a home medical equipment supplier and the nation's largest independent provider of ventilation that provides post-acute respiratory care services, is providing an update concerning the Company's appeal of claims related to findings from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General ("OIG") in a May 2021 report ("Report"). Based on an objective and independent review of patients' medical records, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' ("CMS") Qualified Independent Contractor ("QIC") responsible for evaluating the Company's Reconsideration appeals determined that approximately 77% of the claims it reviewed were medically necessary and properly payable under Medicare rules and regulations, overturning OIG's and CMS's initial recommendations and determinations.

"The success of our latest round of appeals is an extremely positive development for patients and their families who depend on payors to hold up their end of the health care delivery network," said Casey Hoyt, Viemed's CEO. "We wholeheartedly believe in protecting and advancing the rights of these patients to have access to the care prescribed by qualified licensed physicians. As a leader in the respiratory care industry, we will continue to support responsible rulemaking and other initiatives to ensure that the best care remains available to those in need."

Applied UV Announces Order for The Renaissance Cleveland Hotel

$2M Furnishings Order Expected Subject to Initial "Model Room" Product Approval

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary MunnWorks, a custom manufacturer of luxury mirrors and furniture for the hospitality market, has received a model room order from The Renaissance Cleveland Hotel , which will be fully funded by the developer of the hotel. Upon successful acceptance of the "Model Room" order, a follow-on $2M order is expected. This order for hotel furniture will be manufactured in MunnWorks 100,000 square foot Brooklyn, NY manufacturing facility, which MunnWorks acquired on March 31 st , 2022, through the purchase of VisionMark LLC's luxury furniture manufacturing business.

