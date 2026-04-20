The Quiet Work: Commemorating 45 Years of the T. Rowe Price Foundation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / Originally published by Baltimore Business Journal

By Raymone Jackson, CLU, MBA - President, T. Rowe Price Foundation and Head of Community Affairs
Mar 27, 2026

There's a question I often come back to. Not in meetings or presentations, but in the quieter moments. On a drive through West Baltimore or my own neighborhood. After a conversation with a tenured nonprofit leader. In the space between what we plan and what actually happens.

What does it look like to stay?

Not to show up once. Not to write a check and move on. But to stay in a community, in a relationship, in the work long enough for something real to take root.

This year marks 45 years since the T. Rowe Price Foundation was established in Baltimore. And as I reflect on what that means, I keep coming back to that question.

The Foundation was founded in 1981 with a simple belief: A financial services firm should invest in the places and spaces where its people live and work. Not as charity. Not as obligation. As practice. As responsibility. One that is deeply intertwined with its mission and commitment to making a meaningful difference in people's lives.

Over those 45 years, the Foundation has contributed more than $204 million to communities, primarily here in Baltimore. But numbers only tell part of the story.

As president of the Foundation and as someone who has spent a career thinking about and advancing how institutions serve people, I've come to appreciate that the real measure isn't the size of the investment. It's the quality of the relationship.

One of the tenets of the T. Rowe Price Foundation is listening. We let what we hear shift what we do. This community-informed approach recognizes that the people closest to the work are best positioned to shape how resources are used and solutions are implemented.

In 2015, our principles were put to the test following the murder of Freddie Gray. We chose to listen. The Foundation team attended nearly 150 community discussions. They asked questions. They took notes. And from those conversations came the Foundation's first place-based investment: a multiyear commitment to West Baltimore that focused on leadership, capacity, and financial empowerment.

That wasn't a response. It was part of a movement.

In the finance industry, we talk about compounding, the way consistent contributions grow over years. The same principle holds in community work.

Our Capacity Building Program is a good example. Since 2016, it has engaged more than 13,000 individuals from nonprofit organizations across Baltimore. The program walks alongside leaders, helping them strengthen their organizations from the inside out. It's not flashy or fast, but over time, it builds something durable.

DesignFest, our partnership with the Maryland Institute College of Art and the Neighborhood Design Center, is another. It connects pro bono designers and marketers with nonprofits that need help telling their story. More than 100 organizations have received in-kind creative support. For a small nonprofit trying to reach the people they serve, that kind of help can shift everything.

And Money Confident Kids, our global financial literacy program, now reaches families in the U.S., the UK, Australia, and Japan. Financial literacy is one of the most powerful tools we can put in a young person's hands. When they understand how money works, they start to see different possibilities for their lives.

These programs and partnerships grew out of conversations with communities, T. Rowe Price associates, and clients about what was needed. And they endure because we stayed long enough to see them through.

Beyond our programs, last year, well over 400 of our associates served on nonprofit boards across the country. Forty percent of our global workforce donated or volunteered. Our associates logged more than 37,000 hours of volunteer service supporting nonprofit organizations.

That's not a program. It's ingrained in our culture. Our associates show up because they understand that their presence matters. And that understanding, passed along from one associate to the next, is part of our firm's culture and legacy.

Throughout our history, we've seen neighborhoods change and young people grow into leaders. This work hasn't gotten easier, only deeper and more focused.

The most meaningful investments don't always look like investments at the start. Sometimes it's a conversation. A convening. A workshop. A mentor sitting with a young person. A designer helping a nonprofit find its voice.

They look like people choosing to stay.

Baltimore has always been our home. This Foundation exists because T. Rowe Price believes in supporting the communities where our associates live and work. Not in theory. In practice. Every day. In small and large ways.

Forty-five years in, we're still learning. Still listening.

Still here.

Raymone Jackson is the president of the T. Rowe Price Foundation and head of Community Affairs at T. Rowe Price. He champions and guides the firm's community investments, inclusion, corporate communications, and sustainability strategies.

Photo: Tracey Brown

Find more stories and multimedia from T. Rowe Price at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T. Rowe Price
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-rowe-price
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T. Rowe Price



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

T. Rowe PriceTROWNASDAQ:TROWagriculture investing
TROW
The Conversation (0)
AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at the Bank of America C-Suite TMT Conference on June 11

AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at the Bank of America C-Suite TMT Conference on June 11

Tune in for fireside chat with Pascal Desroches at the Bank of America Conference, scheduled to begin at 8:05 a.m. ET . Webcast available live and for replay. Key Takeaways : AT&T to webcast fireside chat with Pascal Desroches at Bank of America Conference Webcast will be available live and for... Keep Reading...
Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Lawsuits have been filed alleging that a number of large corporate employers have offloaded billions of dollars in pension obligations to Athene Annuity and Life Company andor Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, subsidiaries of Athene Holding Ltd. (collectively, "Athene") in... Keep Reading...
AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings July 24

AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings July 24

We will release our second-quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, July 24 and webcast a conference call to discuss results. Key Takeaways: AT&T will release its second-quarter 2024 results on July 24 AT&T will webcast a conference call to discuss results AT&T ( NYSE:T ) will release its... Keep Reading...
John Stankey to Update Shareholders at the 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 21

John Stankey to Update Shareholders at the 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 21

Tune in at 8:10 a.m. ET on May 21 for a fireside chat with AT&T's chief executive officer, where he will cover recent progress on the company's multiyear growth strategy. Key Takeaways: AT&T continues to make progress on its sustainable, long-term growth strategy and remains on track to meet all... Keep Reading...
DATA BREACH: AT&T Customers May Be Entitled to Compensation

DATA BREACH: AT&T Customers May Be Entitled to Compensation

AT&T Inc. have disclosed a data breach affecting personal information of AT&T customers. Stating that the breach, affecting approximately 7.6 million current AT&T account holders and 65.4 million former account holders, exposed sensitive details including full names, email addresses, phone... Keep Reading...
Stacks of gold coins on black diagram with a hand arranging and a black game piece central.

Strength in Numbers: Portfolio Diversification

With resource price swings and accelerating demand for critical minerals, “strategic patience” in mining is no longer enough.Junior players are becoming more accustomed to exploring and developing multiple commodities in line with industry changes and investor sentiment. Diversification has... Keep Reading...
Unmarketable Parcel Sale Facility

Unmarketable Parcel Sale Facility

Turnstone Resources (TSR:AU) has announced Unmarketable Parcel Sale FacilityDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
A$1.25 Million Placement to Advance Copper-Gold Exploration

A$1.25 Million Placement to Advance Copper-Gold Exploration

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced A$1.25 Million Placement to Advance Copper-Gold ExplorationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Ongoing progress at Glava-Klinten and Torsby West

Ongoing progress at Glava-Klinten and Torsby West

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Ongoing progress at Glava-Klinten and Torsby WestDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

NevGold Announces C$25M Brokered Private Placement Financing

Numinus Wellness Responds to Trump Executive Order on Psychedelic Therapies

Aventis Energy Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project and Concludes Inaugural Drill Program

Related News

precious metals investing

NevGold Announces C$25M Brokered Private Placement Financing

energy investing

Aventis Energy Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project and Concludes Inaugural Drill Program

base metals investing

VVC Grants Options

energy investing

Standard Uranium Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project; Concludes Inaugural Drill Program

gold investing

RUA GOLD Submits Fast-Track Referral Application for Auld Creek Project in the Reefton Goldfield, New Zealand

oil and gas investing

QIMC to Begin Drilling DDH-26-03 April 21, 2026; Expands Depth to 900 Metres; DDH-26-02 Extension to 700 Metres Planned

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Announces $205M Finance Package