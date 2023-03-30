Anfield Energy Demonstrates the Economic Viability of its Velvet-Wood and Slick Rock Uranium and Vanadium Projects

The Puzzles & Survival x Resident Evil Collaboration Starts Today

- The collaboration between the Resident Evil series and Puzzle & Survival has finally started! The collaboration event officially begins at 9 a. m. on March 30 th (Thursday). Popular characters such as Leon S. Kennedy Claire Redfield and Ada Wong as well as powerful enemies such as Licker, G-Creatures, and the Tyrant will also appear. For details, please see the global release from 37GAMES.

Starting today at 9 a.m. March 30 th , 2023, 37GAMES, publisher of the zombie-themed match-3 strategy game Puzzles & Survival, is announcing the worldwide launch of its official collaboration event with Capcom, publisher of the famed zombie horror series Resident Evil. To celebrate this event, an official promo film has already been released for the players as well!

Fight alongside Leon S. Kennedy , Claire Redfield , and Ada Wong in Raccoon City !

https://youtu.be/bJlLicyNmsw

Three iconic Resident Evil characters, Leon S. Kennedy , Claire Redfield , and Ada Wong , have joined Puzzles & Survival as new heroes. Additionally, there will be six new in-game events and other custom in-game content for you to discover!

Fight Alongside Three Iconic Resident Evil Characters

During the collaboration event, Puzzles & Survival players will be able to experience the terrifying storyline of the Resident Evil series, and recruit characters such as Leon S. Kennedy , Claire Redfield , and Ada Wong to fight against their opponents. These iconic heroes all have their unique weapons and skills, which they will need to battle against horrific enemies such as the Tyrant!

Escape from Raccoon City via Six New In-Game Events

This collaboration will feature six new in-game events. Players will start by visiting R.P.D (Raccoon Police Department) to collect intelligence. They will need to defeat lickers, confront William (G), defeat the Tyrant, decode secret Umbrella data, and work together to destroy Umbrella once and for all!

Log In to Claim Free Supplies

The collaboration between Puzzles & Survival and Resident Evil officially begins today! Tyrant and William (G) are preparing to attack the Sanctuary! Make sure to use gift codes to claim pre-war supplies. There are a huge number of other benefits players can get by joining the official Puzzles & Survival community. Make sure you don't miss out!

Game Name

Puzzles & Survival

Price

Free (with In-App Purchases)

Languages

Japanese / English / Simplified Chinese / Traditional Chinese/
German / Russian / French / Korean / Portuguese / Thai / Turkish /
Spanish / Italian / Vietnamese / Polish / Indonesian / Dutch / Malay / Arabic

Platform

iPhone/Android

Download Link

https://pse.is/pnsre04

Official Website

https://www.pnsofficial.com

Collaboration

March 30 th , 2023 9 a.m. to April 18 th 9 a.m. (UTC+9)

Customer Support

global.support@37games.com

©2023 37GAMES All Rights Reserved.

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-puzzles--survival-x-resident-evil-collaboration-starts-today-301786589.html

SOURCE 37 GAMES

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Infinix Launches HOT 30 Series in Collaboration with Free Fire to Showcase an Enhanced Gaming Experience

Infinix today launches the HOT 30 series worldwide, consisting of the HOT 30 and HOT 30i models. The series has undergone significant upgrades to its processor, screen, fast charging, and video features. In collaboration with Free Fire one of the most downloaded mobile games worldwide, Infinix has customized the series for an immersive gaming experience, enhancing both software and hardware dimensions.

In Collaboration with Free Fire

The partnership between Infinix and Free Fire further enhances gaming entertainment through joint tuning and delivers a thrilling and competitive gaming experience to a young and fashionable audience. To promote the spirit of "BOOYAH NOW", both parties will hold several activities, including a TikTok challenge that will encourage users to share their in-game highlights and stimulate creativity.­

"Infinix understands the needs of the younger generation and prioritizes the combination of product performance with in-depth game entertainment in its HOT series, which resonates with young consumers globally. This aligns well with Free Fire's global pool of players. The partnership between Infinix and Free Fire goes beyond product innovation to cultivate an entertainment lifestyle for young people. Together, they aim to establish deeper connections with young people worldwide through innovative products and creative co-branding activities, encouraging them to 'play together' and experience the joy of competition brought by the new HOT 30 series." - Eric Zheng , HOT Series Product Director at Infinix.

Taking Mobile Gaming to the Next Level

The HOT 30 is designed to provide an immersive gaming experience, powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 eight-core processor. With two strong ARM Cortex A75 cores and a maximum frequency of 2.0GHz, it ensures smooth gameplay. In addition, Infinix's self-developed memory expansion technology can double memory efficiency from 8GB to 16GB, enabling quick game startup and multitasking. The 6.78-inch screen boasts a 90Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate, and DRE dark area enhancement technology. It also has a maximum brightness of 600nit, allowing users to play in outdoor sunlight with a clear view of the screen.

Infinix's collaboration with Free Fire showcases the enhanced technology of the HOT 30, which adds intelligent sensing load scenarios and phased matching cooling strategies to stabilize the game under high image quality and high frame rate conditions. The Co-branded HOT 30 has also undergone exclusive customization, including wallpapers, icon widgets and sound effects to enhance user experience. Additionally, the phone features a unique AR self-portrait playing method using the rear and front camera, allowing users to create interesting self-portraits with Free Fire game characters for more fun.

HOT 30 Customized Gift Box

Infinix and Free Fire's partnership goes beyond the phone's system, extending to unique customized packages that offer additional benefits to gamers, such as customized phone cases, card pins, hats, and stickers. The HOT 30 features a thin and light design with a glass-like texture which is smooth to the touch. It also has 33W super fast charging and a 5000mAh battery for long battery life, a 50-megapixel camera with enhanced night scene effect, and DTS dual speakers for surround dynamic sound.

The Infinix X Free Fire Creative Activities

Free Fire is a highly popular tactical and competitive mobile battle royale game that has been in operation since 2017. The title continues to be one of the top ranking games globally. The partnership between Infinix and Free Fire marks a new stage of development, with plans for joint marketing activities, including a TikTok Challenge where players can upload their game highlights and stand to win mobile phone prizes. Infinix and Free Fire will also hold a Co-Lab theme collection activity, inviting users to create wallpapers for the HOT 30. More details on activities will be shared on the official Infinix social media channels.

The HOT 30 series falls within a very competitive price range that allows young people around the world to experience a high-quality and inexpensive gaming phone. It delivers a bright high-definition game screen and fast charging, making it a great option for mobile gamers.

Availability

More details on availability and pricing will be shared on Infinix regional websites and social media channels.
For more details visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

About Infinix:

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today's youth with ﬁrst in class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want.
For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

About Garena:

Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Free Fire, its self-developed mobile battle royale title, was the most downloaded mobile game in the world in 2019, 2020, and 2021, according to data.ai, previously known as App Annie .
Garena is run by passionate gamers and has a unique understanding of what gamers want. It exclusively licenses and publishes hit titles from global partners – such as Arena of Valor and Call of Duty: Mobile – in selected markets globally. Garena champions social and entertainment experiences through games, enabling its communities to engage and interact. Garena is also a leading esports organiser and hosts some of the world's biggest esports events.
Garena is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a leading global consumer internet company. In addition to Garena, Sea's other core businesses include its e-commerce arm, Shopee, and digital financial services arm, SeaMoney. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infinix-launches-hot-30-series-in-collaboration-with-free-fire-to-showcase-an-enhanced-gaming-experience-301784345.html

SOURCE INFINIX MOBILITY

FaZe Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 in a Letter to Shareholders. The Letter to Shareholders can be accessed on FaZe's Investor Relations website.

FaZe Clan Logo (PRNewsfoto/FaZe Clan)

"We reported revenue of $70.0 million in 2022, an increase of 32% and in line with our target for the year. These results were driven by a nearly 70% increase in brand sponsorship revenue, signaling the strength and value of the FaZe brand," said Lee Trink, Chief Executive Officer. "While 2022 was a challenging year, we have a talented and dedicated team committed to our mission and our community. Heading into 2023 we are focused on our core revenue drivers, supporting and growing our talent roster, and establishing a sustainable, profitable foundation for long-term growth."

Earnings Webcast Information
FaZe will host a live webcast today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the company's fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results. The webcast of the conference call can be accessed as follows:

Event: FaZe Holdings Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call
Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time )
Live Webcast Site: https://investor.fazeclan.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on FaZe's Investor Relations page, https://investor.fazeclan.com .

Forward Looking Statements
The information in this communication includes "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this communication, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations and financial performance, estimated financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projections of market opportunity and market share, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "budget," "could," "forecast," "future," "might," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seem," "seek," "strive," "would," "should," "may," "believe," "intend," "expect," "will," "continue," "increase," and/or similar expressions that concern strategy, plans or intentions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements are based on management's belief or interpretation of information currently available. These forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Because forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results and conditions (financial or otherwise) to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and investments to meet our liquidity needs; litigation and regulatory proceedings relating to our business, including the ability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights; our limited operating history and uncertain future prospects and rate of growth due to our limited operating history; our ability to continue to monetize our platform; our ability to grow market share in our existing markets or any new markets we may enter; our ability to maintain and grow the strength of our brand reputation; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to retain existing and attract new Esports professionals, content creators and influencers; our success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, our officers, directors and other key employees or independent contractors; our ability to maintain and strengthen our community of brand partners, engaged consumers, content creators, influencers and Esports professionals, and the success of our strategic relationships with these and other third parties; risks related to data security and privacy, including the risk of cyber-attacks or other security incidents; our ability to secure future financing, if needed, and our ability to repay any future indebtedness when due; the impact of the regulatory environment in our industry and complexities with compliance related to such environment, including our ability to comply with complex regulatory requirements; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls over financial reporting; our ability to respond to general economic conditions, including market interest rates; and other risks identified in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our other filings with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. While FaZe may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, FaZe specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing FaZe's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

About FaZe Holdings Inc.
FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and internet culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by gamers and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 100 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, LeBron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat", Offset aka "FaZe Offset" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 15 competitive esports teams who have won 38 world championships. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

Contacts
Press: alana.battaglia@fazeclan.com + chelsey.northern@fazeclan.com
Investors: IR@fazeclan.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faze-holdings-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-301786320.html

SOURCE FaZe Clan

Stardock Announces Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova

An array of new features and improvements include brand-new civilizations, Terror Star Units, improved systems, and much more

Stardock, a leading developer of 4X strategy and simulation games, announced Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova the latest installment in their acclaimed Galactic Civilizations franchise today.

GRIPNR Launches Tabletop RPG Gaming Into the Web3 Era With THE GLIMMERING

Phase Two of the Genesis Collection Characters NFTs Mint Today Ready to Play Immediately

The Glimmering beckons all who dare! GRIPNR, a technology company bringing tabletop roleplaying games (TTRPGs) to the blockchain, today announced the official launch of their on-chain play platform at play.gripnr.com and The Glimmering a next-generation TTRPG experience designed to be played with NFT heroes that let players' character progress live on the blockchain.

Pollard Banknote Celebrates 50 Years! of Maryland Lottery Success

Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) congratulates the Maryland Lottery (or "the Lottery") on the remarkable success of 50 Years! its 50 th anniversary scratch-off ticket and its first at the $50 price point. The milestone game has achieved sales of more than $29 million since its launch on February 20, 2023 .

Pollard Banknote Limited Logo (CNW Group/Pollard Banknote Limited)

The game's success is partly attributable to its historic cash prizes and striking design. 50 Years! launched with more than 1.3 million prizes, including three $5 million top prizes—the largest scratch-off prizes the Lottery has ever offered. The 4" x 11" game was designed in-house by Pollard Banknote's Creative Services team and features dazzling artwork that leverages Pollard Banknote's Spectrum Scratch FX® print innovation to its fullest.

The commemorative game is also part of the Lottery's 50 th Anniversary Cash Bash second-chance promotion, which offers player loyalty program members one entry for every $50 worth of eligible tickets entered into their accounts. Five drawings will be held over the next several months to award 100 cash prizes, and the promotion culminates in September with a celebratory event at the Maryland State Fair, where one second-chance finalist could win up to $5 million .

"Planning for our 50 th anniversary generated great creative energy from our product development and sales teams, and it was the perfect occasion to launch our first $50 ticket," said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin . "We knew we wanted this ticket to be a standout and serve as a centerpiece of our anniversary celebration, and Pollard Banknote delivered that for us—the artwork captures the excitement we wanted to convey."

Martin added that sales have been exceptional, crediting a pre-launch strategy that emphasized a wide initial distribution and messaging directed to retailers and players. The Lottery also sought input from retailers regarding the pack size for 50 Years! , eventually deciding on 20 tickets per pack.

"It was truly a collaborative effort among our product development and sales staff, our retailers, and Pollard Banknote, and we're thrilled that players have embraced this special game," Martin said.

"As the Maryland Lottery's primary scratch-off ticket supplier since 2006, Pollard Banknote is honored to help the Lottery celebrate its golden anniversary with its first $50 game," said Travis Priest , Director, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "Our partnership over the years has resulted in a strong and diversified game portfolio, and 50 Years! exemplifies the Lottery's commitment to providing its players with entertaining scratch-off games. The Maryland Lottery's enduring trust in Pollard Banknote is sincerely appreciated, and we offer our best wishes for its continued success."

About Maryland Lottery and Gaming

Maryland Lottery and Gaming operates the Maryland Lottery and has regulatory oversight of the state's casino and sports wagering programs. Lottery profits support the Maryland General Fund, which provides budgets for a wide range of vital state programs and services, including education and public health and safety initiatives. Since its inception in 1973, the Lottery's profits have contributed more than $18.6 billion to the state, players have won more than $31.5 billion in prizes, and the Lottery has paid more than $2.9 billion in retailer commissions to local businesses across Maryland . In Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery, casinos and sports wagering combined to contribute $1.511 billion to the state.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America . Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com .

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

Maryland Lottery's 50 Years! scratch-off ticket (CNW Group/Pollard Banknote Limited)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pollard-banknote-celebrates-50-years-of-maryland-lottery-success-301785822.html

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/30/c3941.html

Inside the Action: A Toshiba TV Offering to Gamers

- In the year of 2022, Toshiba TV ranked first in the Japanese market share, and third in Egypt for the craftsman's consistent innovation.*

Toshiba TV is set to release a new product fitted with the latest refresh rate panel: the 144Hz native display for premium motion.

