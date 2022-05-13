Company NewsInvesting News

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with ScreenPro Security on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

ScreenPro Security (CSE:SCRN) acquires Naturevan Nutrition Ltd.

The Market Herald, Friday, May 13, 2022, Press release picture


ScreenPro (SCRN) acquired all issued and outstanding shares of Naturevan for $2,200,000 in cash and ScreenPro shares. Naturevan is a provider of natural health supplements and products that are distributed online and through agents across Canada. Lena Kozovski, CEO of ScreenPro sat down with Folake Ekwubiri to discuss the news.
For the full interview with Lena Kozovski and to learn more about ScreenPro Security, click here

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

ScreenPro Announces Acquisition of Naturevan Nutrition Ltd.

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan"), a privately-held British Columbia corporation, focused on the health and wellness industry. Naturevan has 22 natural health supplement products that are sold online and through distribution agents.

The acquisition of Naturevan provides ScreenPro an entry into the health and wellness space with immediate sales, an e-commerce team, and established sales distribution channel. Naturevan is strategic to ScreenPro as it provides immediate diversification, growth opportunities through its sales channels and online platform, and synergies with Concierge Medical as it provides product offerings to clients and future expandability of business lines.

ScreenPro Provides Update on Business Operations

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company has administered 29,519 Covid-19 tests in April, an increase of 15% compared to March's Covid testing numbers of 25,517.

With the recent news of Toronto's mayor terminating the Covid-19 emergency declaration that was put in place at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 and the surge of cases with the new omicron subvariants world-wide, the Company is confident that Covid testing numbers and market share will continue to increase significantly as testing demand is growing each month within the community.

ScreenPro Reports Annual Financial Results with Record Revenues of over $21 Million

  • Record Revenues of over $21 Million
  • Momentum of core Covid business continues into 2022

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company has reported over $21 million of revenue. The Company filed on SEDAR its financial statements ("FS") and related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year end results ending December 31, 2021 ("Q4 2021").

2021 Financial Summary

ScreenPro Building Cash Position With Continued Growth In Covid Testing Numbers

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to report a significant increase in the Covid-19 testing numbers this year, which attributes to the Company's stronger cash position. Covid testing remains in high demand for the film and production industry. Due to the nature of the work environment, staff members are often operating in contained areas and in close proximity. With various highly contagious variants, such as Omicron and the numbers of infections increasing, we foresee more contracts throughout 2022.

The Company also faces a rise in demand for testing in the travel and tourism industry along with its concierge (home/office visit) services. In addition to the news release on March 24th, 2022, the Company has received three additional testing contracts in television and production dated as of April 8, 2022, resulting in a total of 21 new productions to date for Q1 of FY22.

ScreenPro Insiders Acquire Additional Shares

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to report that further to the press release on April 4, 2022, certain members of the Board of Directors and Senior Management have further increased their positions in the Company by purchasing additional shares in open-market transactions between April 5, 2022, and April 6, 2022, for an additional 1,680,000. Details of the purchase is as follows:

  • Michael Yeung, Chairman, purchased 435,000 shares at an average price of $0.068
  • Lena Kozovski, CEO, purchased 395,000 shares at an average price of $0.07
  • Paul Haber, CFO, purchased 400,000 shares at an average price of $0.07
  • Youngcho Lee, Director, purchased 450,000 shares at an average price of $0.067

Over the past two weeks, certain members of the Board of Directors and Senior Management accumulated a total of 4,521,000, representing 6.1% of the total outstanding shares of 74,638,916.

ScreenPro Announces Insider Purchases of Shares

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to report that certain members of the Board of Directors and Senior Management have purchased 2,841,600 shares of the Company between March 29, 2022, to March 31, 2022, in open-market transactions. Details of the purchase is as follows:

Michael Yeung, Chairman, purchased 660,000 shares at an average price of $0.075

Add Biomedical Submits Application to USPTO for Rapid Breast Cancer Screening

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Add Biomedical Inc. (Add Bio), is strengthening its library of intellectual property (IP). The Company has applied for the Cancer Antigen (CA) 15-3 rapid testing kit for breast cancer screening to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Breast cancer is the world's most commonly occurring cancer. According to Cancer.ca, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in Canadian women. Recent reports show that 76 Canadian women are diagnosed with breast cancer everyday and on average, 15 of those women die from the disease everyday. (Source: Canadian Cancer Society)

ScreenPro Continues to Increase Market Share in Covid Testing

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the press release of March 21st, 2022, the Company has received seven (7) additional Covid testing contracts from prominent companies in the North American film industry.

Although there have been several changes in the current Covid climate with restrictions being lifted, the virus is still present, making Covid testing crucial in the film and production industry. The Company is showing tremendous growth within this sector with various productions that are scheduled to begin testing over the next two months. The Company anticipates that the current levels of testing will last substantial time.

