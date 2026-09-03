The New York Stock Exchange and Korea Exchange Agree to Memorandum of Understanding for Business Collaboration

Collaboration covers settlement cycle modernization, extended trading hours, ETFs, and market data and index products

The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, and Korea Exchange, the sole securities exchange operator in the Republic of Korea, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on a number of key business activities aimed at expanding access to global capital markets.

The collaboration leverages the expertise of both exchanges to drive innovation across U.S. and Korean markets. The exchanges may establish a NYSE-KRX Joint Collaboration Council to support the effective implementation of the memorandum's goals.

"Korea's capital markets play an essential role in connecting global investors to some of the world's most innovative companies, and today's agreement reflects our mutual commitment to making markets stronger and more accessible," said Lynn Martin, President, NYSE Group. "We are excited to formalize this collaboration and work on streamlining access to the world's most liquid capital market for global investors."

"This memorandum reflects the shared commitment of both exchanges to strengthening cooperation between two leading capital markets," said Eun-Bo Jeong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Korea Exchange. "We expect it to deepen the partnership between our two exchanges, and we believe this collaboration will support the continued development and competitiveness of the capital markets in both countries."

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

About Korea Exchange

Korea Exchange (KRX) is the sole securities exchange operator in the Republic of Korea, established under the Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act. KRX operates the KOSPI, KOSDAQ and KONEX markets and the Korea derivatives market, as well as commodity markets for gold, petroleum products and greenhouse gas emissions allowances.

KRX provides listing, trading, clearing, settlement, market surveillance, market data and index services, and serves as the central counterparty for Korea's securities, exchange-traded derivatives and OTC derivatives markets.

As the core infrastructure of Korea's capital markets, KRX works to enhance market competitiveness, support innovation, and strengthen cooperation with exchanges and market participants around the world. Beyond operating Korea's securities and derivatives markets, KRX pursues a range of policies and initiatives to develop new financial products, advance market infrastructure and support the sustainable growth of Korea's capital markets. KRX is headquartered in Busan, with an office in Seoul and representative offices in New York, London, Singapore and Beijing.

To learn more, visit : www.krx.co.kr

Category: NYSE

ICE Media Contact
Kearney Ferguson
kearney.ferguson@nyse.com
media@ice.com
+1 (212) 656-2369

ICE Investor Relations Contact:
Steve Eagerton
steve.eagerton@ice.com
investors@ice.com
+1 (904) 854-3683

KRX Media Contact:
Seung Jun Lee (Sergio)
sergio@krx.co.kr

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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