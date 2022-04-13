The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff
Butterfly Network, Inc. f/k/a Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFLY)
This lawsuit is one behalf of: (a) all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Butterfly securities between February 16, 2021 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive and/or (b) all holders of Butterfly common stock as of the record date for the special meeting of shareholders held on February 12, 2021 to consider approval of the merger between Longview Acquisition Corp. and Butterfly.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022
The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Butterfly Network, Inc. f/k/a Longview Acquisition Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Butterfly had overstated its post-merger business and financial prospects; (ii) notwithstanding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Butterfly's financial projections failed to take into account the pandemic's broad consequences, which included healthcare logistical challenges, and medical personnel fatigue; (iii) accordingly, Butterfly's gross margin levels and revenue projections were less sustainable than the Company had represented; (iv) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Butterfly's business and financial condition; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)
Class Period: March 2, 2021 - February 2, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 9, 2022
The FB lawsuit alleges Meta Platforms, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Apple's iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta's ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously; (2) Meta's mitigation efforts were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation efforts were failing; and (4) Meta did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes.
Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)
Class Period: April 28, 2021 - February 23, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 23, 2022
The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Vertiv Holdings Co made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company could not adequately respond to supply chain issues and inflation by increasing its prices; (2) as a result of the increasing costs, Vertiv's earnings would be adversely impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
