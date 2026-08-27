The EV Feature VinFast Buyers Will Appreciate Years Later

Most discussions about electric vehicles revolve around range, charging, and performance. VinFast is encouraging buyers to pay closer attention to a feature that lasts well beyond the test drive.
If you're shopping for an electric vehicle, chances are you've already spent plenty of time comparing range estimates, charging speeds, horsepower figures, and perhaps even the size of the infotainment screen. Those specifications tend to dominate reviews and comparison charts because they're easy to quantify and to feel out for yourself during a test drive. After all, nobody walks into a dealership asking to see the warranty booklet before taking the car around the block.
The thing is, a modern vehicle can generally be expected to drive well and stay out of the service department for the first few months, or even the first few years. The more meaningful question is what ownership looks like several years later.
One of the biggest advantage of owning an electric vehicle is that there's simply less routine maintenance to think about. You aren't scheduling oil changes every few months, replacing spark plugs, or wondering when the timing belt will eventually need attention because many of the maintenance items that have long been part of owning a gasoline-powered car simply don't exist.
That doesn't mean, however, that electric vehicles are mechanically simple. If anything, they've traded much of that traditional hardware for sophisticated battery packs, electric motors, cameras, sensors, and software that control everything from energy management to advanced driver assistance features. Although built to last, these systems are also among the most valuable parts of the vehicle, which makes it worth thinking about what happens if something eventually does require attention.
That's where warranty coverage, or more accurately, the manufacturer's promise to stand behind its product, starts to matter. It isn't the flashiest feature on the brochure, and it probably won't be the deciding factor that gets someone through the dealership door in the first place. Yet once the vehicle has settled into daily life, a comprehensive warranty can quietly become one of the most valuable benefits of ownership, particularly for buyers making the switch to an EV for the first time who are still getting comfortable with the technology.
A warranty also says something about the manufacturer itself. Manufacturers don't freely hand out extra years of coverage just for marketing purposes because every additional year means they're still responsible if something covered goes wrong.
It's also one of the few features that can continue adding value years into ownership. While horsepower, range, and even the latest infotainment system inevitably become less novel with time, remaining factory warranty coverage can still matter when it's time to sell or trade in the vehicle, giving the next owner added confidence that some of the vehicle's most important components are still backed by the manufacturer.
Of course, different automakers approach warranty coverage differently. Among them, VinFast, a relatively newcomer to the automotive industry, has chosen to emphasize something buyers may not fully appreciate until years after they've taken delivery of the vehicle.
In Canada, every new VinFast comes with a 10-year or 200,000-km vehicle warranty, whichever comes first, as well as a 10-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty for the high-voltage battery for non-commercial use. That places it among the longest warranty offerings currently available in the Canadian EV market and gives owners the reassurance that many of the vehicle's most important components will remain covered well beyond the typical ownership period.
Will that warranty be the first thing shoppers compare when choosing their next electric vehicle? Probably never. But once range, charging performance, horsepower, and price have all faded into the background and the vehicle has simply become part of everyday life, it's often the features you rarely think about that deliver the greatest value.
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