The Countdown Is On: BOTOX® Cosmetic Day is Back Nov. 18

- The holiday celebrates personalized treatment with BOTOX® Cosmetic across four FDA-approved aesthetic indication areas, the one and only of its kind in the United States.1
- BOTOX® Cosmetic Day marks the biggest offer of the year for Allē Members.
Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today announced the return of BOTOX® Cosmetic Day on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. Now in its eighth year, BOTOX® Cosmetic Day invites new and existing patients to book a comprehensive consultation with a licensed aesthetic specialist to discuss their personalized treatment options. In addition to a BOGO (buy-one-get-one) free $50 gift card offer*, the brand's biggest offer of the year, Allē Members who refer a friend in November will receive $50 off any qualifying Allē product or treatment.†
BOTOX® Cosmetic is the only FDA-approved neurotoxin in the U.S. that temporarily improves the look of four aesthetic indication areas including moderate to severe frown lines, crow's feet, forehead lines and vertical bands connecting the neck and jaw (platysma bands) in adults.1 Full results were seen in 30 days for upper facial lines (frown lines, crow's feet and forehead lines).1,II The treatment also delivers the natural-looking results patients want, with a recent study finding that approximately 90% of patients treated with BOTOX® Cosmetic in their upper facial lines reported satisfaction with how natural their results looked at Day 30.3,‡
"Allergan Aesthetics is committed to investing in the category BOTOX® Cosmetic helped create by fueling innovation that will shape its future§," said Glen Curran, senior vice president, U.S. Allergan Aesthetics. "BOTOX® Cosmetic Day gives aesthetic providers the opportunity to celebrate this continued momentum with the millions of patients who confidently choose BOTOX® Cosmetic for its subtle, natural-looking results.2"
Through Allē, the Allergan Aesthetics loyalty rewards program, Members can take advantage of two exclusive BOTOX® Cosmetic Day offers:
- BOGO free gift card: On Wednesday, Nov. 18, beginning at 9 a.m. PT, while supplies last, Allē members who purchase a $50 gift card will receive an additional $50 gift card at no cost. Cards may be used personally or given as gifts and are redeemable for future BOTOX® Cosmetic treatments with participating Allē providers.*
- Refer a Friend: Allē Members who refer a friend during the month of November will receive $50 off any qualifying Allē product or treatment, as will their friend.†
"Most of my patients tell me the same thing: they want to look like themselves, just with fewer lines. I choose BOTOX® Cosmetic as my go-to aesthetic neurotoxin to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe upper facial lines and platysma bands while tailoring treatment to each patient," said board-certified dermatologist Dr. Anthony Rossi, FAAD, FACMS, and Allergan Medical Institute (AMI) trainer. "BOTOX® Cosmetic Day is a great opportunity for aesthetic providers to slow down and really talk with patients about their aesthetic goals to build a personalized plan that achieves the natural-looking results they desire."
BOTOX® Cosmetic Day, recognized by the National Day Archives as an official holiday on the National Day Registry, is held annually on the third Wednesday of November.
BOTOX® Cosmetic Day is made possible with Allē, which connects more than 7 million Members with nearly 30,000 practices. Since its inception, Allē has provided consumers with access to exclusive offers and rewards on aesthetic treatments while supporting practices with simplified tools and resources. It remains the most robust loyalty program in aesthetics and the first to allow Members to earn points on more than 50 non-Allergan Aesthetics treatments and brands.
For more information on BOTOX® Cosmetic Day, to purchase gift cards or to enroll in Allē, please visit botoxcosmeticday.com.
*Limited-time offer, while supplies last. Terms and Conditions apply.
†See Allē app for full Refer a Friend Terms and Conditions. Offer is exclusive to Allē Members. Between November 1-30, your friend must register for Allē and get treated for you (the Referrer) to qualify for $50 off any qualifying Allē product or treatment. Maximum of one referral offer per Member. To receive a $50 offer for your referral, your friend's consent and treatment are required.
‡In a phase 4 study, 90.5% of patients treated with BOTOX® Cosmetic reported being "Mostly satisfied" or "Very satisfied" with their natural-looking results at Day 30 on the FLSQ follow-up item 4, the study's primary endpoint.
§BOTOX® Cosmetic was the first neurotoxin approved by the U.S. FDA for aesthetic use in 2002.
IIIn the BOTOX® Cosmetic phase 3 clinical trials, full results were seen in 30 days for frown lines, forehead lines, and crow's feet (upper facial lines) in adults.
About Allergan Aesthetics
At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit allerganaesthetics.com.
About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at abbvie.com. Follow @AbbVie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.
References:
- BOTOX® Cosmetic Prescribing Information, October 2024.
- Allergan Aesthetics. Data on file, Neurotoxin Monthly Tracker Report, August 2026.
- Allergan Aesthetics. Data on file, BOND Study. November 2025.
- Allergan Aesthetics. Data on file, Be BOLD Study. November 2025.
BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) Important Information
APPROVED USES
BOTOX® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines, frown lines between the eyebrows and vertical bands connecting the jaw and neck (platysma bands) in adults.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic:
- Problems swallowing, speaking or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, which can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are preexisting before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.
- Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms, including loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing and trouble swallowing.
BOTOX® Cosmetic dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.
There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow's feet lines, forehead lines and/or platysma bands.
BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems or dizziness within hours to weeks of receiving BOTOX® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery or do other dangerous activities.
Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported, including itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint.
Do not receive BOTOX® Cosmetic if you are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX® Cosmetic (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA), Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA), Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), Daxxify (daxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) or Letybo (letibotulinumtoxinA-wlbg); or have a skin infection at the planned injection site. This list may not include all available botulinum toxin products.
Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects, including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing, from standard doses of BOTOX® Cosmetic.
Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including surgery or plans to have surgery on your face, trouble raising your eyebrows, drooping eyelids, any other abnormal facial change, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby) or are breastfeeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).
Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX® Cosmetic in the past.
Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc, Dysport, Xeomin, Jeuveau, Daxxify or Letybo in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; or take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.
Other side effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic include dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; and eye problems, including double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids and eyebrows, swelling of eyelids and dry eyes. For more information, refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor. To report a side effect, please call Allergan Aesthetics at 800-678-1605.
See BOTOX® Cosmetic full Product Information, including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.
© 2026 AbbVie. All rights reserved. BOTOX and its designs are trademarks of Allergan Holdings France SAS, an AbbVie company, or its affiliates.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.
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SOURCE AbbVie