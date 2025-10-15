The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Unlocks the Value of Enterprise AI with Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Third largest federally recognized tribe in the US leverages embedded AI capabilities to increase efficiency, improve insights, and empower the next generation of tribal leaders
Oracle AI WorldThe Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, the third-largest Indian Nation in the US, is leveraging Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to support its mission to foster growth and prosperity for its members. With Oracle Fusion Applications, the Choctaw Nation has been able to leverage embedded AI to automate HR and financial processes, reduce costs, and enhance the employee experience. Additionally, the Choctaw Nation is using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Generative AI service to support language translation from English to Choctaw to help preserve the language.
The Choctaw Nation has more than 250,000 tribal members and operates dozens of casinos, four resort hotels, dozens of restaurants, 32 medical facilities, and over 60,000 acres of ranching and agriculture. In addition, its team of over 13,000 full-time associates provides nearly 150 programs offering education, healthcare, housing, and other essential services to members. To continue its expansion and support the evolving needs of its tribal members, the Choctaw Nation needed to streamline key business processes. With Oracle Fusion Applications, the Choctaw Nation has been able to leverage embedded AI capabilities to improve efficiency, automate key HR and finance processes, and enhance the employee experience.
"For sovereign nations, leadership means planning for future generations. Embracing AI is key to building a strong foundation that supports our values, drives economic growth, and secures our long-term success," said Emily Crow, IT director of enterprise services, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. "With Oracle Fusion Applications, we've been able to automate key business processes, improve insights, and help grow the next generation of leaders. We've already adopted over 40 generative AI capabilities and look forward to leveraging more of Oracle's AI agents and the AI Agent Studio to better support our people and improve operational efficiency as we continue to expand."
With the embedded AI capabilities in Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), the Choctaw Nation has been able to improve the employee experience, generate better workforce insights, and reduce manual HR processes. AI-powered features and solutions like the Learning and Training Advisor Agent, Oracle Grow, and Oracle Dynamic Skills support the Choctaw Nation employees by recommending skills and learning opportunities connected to their current role and future aspirations, helping them to set and achieve goals, and empowering them to execute more comprehensive and impactful performance reviews. This has resulted in significant time savings and the ability to scale career growth conversations more broadly across the Choctaw Nation.
With Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), the Choctaw Nation has been able to increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve financial controls. The tribe uses the embedded AI capabilities in Oracle Cloud ERP to streamline invoice processing and plans to implement AI-powered capabilities, including predictive cash forecasting and narrative reporting, as well as Oracle's virtual credit card with J.P. Morgan Chase to maximize business-to-business invoice payments to further automate core finance functions. Also, Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) enables the Choctaw Nation to improve inventory management.
In addition to the embedded AI capabilities in Oracle Fusion Applications, the Choctaw Nation is using OCI Generative AI service to power a Choctaw language translation model. With fewer than 300 first-language speakers within its tribal community, this will play a vital role in preserving the language.
"With broad and complex operations, it's often challenging for tribal nations to oversee business and workforce data across multiple industries while also meeting unique regulatory requirements," said Steve Miranda, executive vice president of Applications Development, Oracle. "With Oracle Fusion Applications, the Choctaw Nation has been able to take advantage of advanced AI capabilities to increase productivity, streamline critical business processes, cultivate the next generation of leaders, and set the stage for a future of innovation and growth."
About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications
Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications provide an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications that enable organizations to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and lower costs. Oracle Fusion Applications include:
- Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls.
- Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM): Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects all people-related processes and data to help organizations automate tasks throughout the employee lifecycle, improve the employee experience, and give HR leaders actionable workforce insights.
- Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM): Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes.
- Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX): Provides a suite of AI-powered applications that helps organizations manage marketing, sales, and service processes to win business, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer experiences.
