THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TGS Esports Inc. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated February 16, 2022 with respect to a potential business combination with certain subsidiaries of an arm's length entertainment, travel and media company which would result in a reverse takeover of the Company ...

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TGS Esports Inc. (" TGS " or the " Company ") (TSXV: TGS) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated February 16, 2022 with respect to a potential business combination (the " Transaction ") with certain subsidiaries (the " Media Subsidiaries ") of an arm's length entertainment, travel and media company (the " MediaCo ") which would result in a reverse takeover of the Company by the shareholders of MediaCo. The final structure and terms of the Transaction have not yet been finalized, and remain subject to conditions including due diligence of the parties and receipt by the parties of tax, corporate, and securities law advice.

TGS Logo

The issuer resulting from the Transaction is expected to remain a diversified media company with esports and gaming, travel and media divisions, and to carry on the current business of TGS and the Media Subsidiaries. MediaCo is a digital business ecosystem company that brings digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers together and provides avenues for in-game and in-video advertising and monetization. The Media Subsidiaries represent the travel division and interactive TV and media divisions of MediaCo and are expected to have synergies with the business of TGS. The Transaction with the Media Subsidiaries is intended to provide the Company with an opportunity to internalize a travel platform for its live events and have travel integration in Pepper's social gaming-platform, and to provide access to more end users for TGS' esports content, tournaments and events through an internalized media division with significant reach. Additional information regarding the business and financial condition of the Media Subsidiaries will be provided when available.

The Company also announces that two arms' length lenders have agreed to advance an aggregate of $1,000,000 to the Company as an unsecured loan (the " Loan ") payable in tranches at the request of the Company. The Loan will be unsecured, will not bear interest, is not convertible and will mature on the date that is six months from the date of issuance of each tranche, as applicable. The proceeds of the Loan are expected to be used by the Company to fund its working capital commitments, including equipment purchases, salaries, and payment of outstanding obligations, and to fund the Company's expenses in connection with the evaluation and completion of the Transaction.

In connection with the Transaction, the Company seeks to complete a private placement (the " Concurrent Financing ") to raise minimum gross proceeds of $3,000,000 . The terms of the Concurrent Financing have not been finalized. The proceeds from the Concurrent Financing are expected to be used to fund the initial working capital requirements of the issuer resulting from the Transaction with respect to its operations and business plans, and to fund the working capital requirements for the current business of the Company and the Media Subsidiaries.

The completion of the Transaction (the " Closing ") and Concurrent Financing remain subject to a number of conditions including satisfactory due diligence, the receipt of structuring advice by the parties, approval of the board of directors of each of the parties, entry into a binding agreement, approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") and other conditions customary to transactions of this nature. Further updates and particulars of the Transaction will be provided upon the Company and MediaCo entering into a binding agreement for the Transaction. Trading in the Company's stock is expected to remain halted until completion of the Transaction.

On Closing, subject to Exchange acceptance and the Exchange limitations on finder's fees, the Company is expected to pay a finder's fee to two arms' length parties which fees shall be equal to 3% and 2.5%, respectively, of the purchase price paid by the Company for the Media Subsidiaries pursuant to a binding agreement in respect of the Transaction. Subject to Exchange acceptance, the finder's fees will be paid by the issuance of common shares of the Company at a deemed price per share equal to the issue price of securities issued pursuant to the Concurrent Financing, and such shares will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance. The finders are arm's length parties with respect to the Company, MediaCo and the Media Subsidiaries.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and if applicable, disinterested shareholder approval. Where applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of TGS Esports Inc. should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

None of the securities to be issued in connection with the Transaction or the Concurrent Financing will be or have been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 , as amended (the " 1933 Act "), and none may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release is being issued pursuant to Rule 135c of the 1933 Act and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities, in any state where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About TGS Esports Inc.

TGS Esports builds gaming strategies for brands looking to connect with any gaming community. This includes planning and executing live and digital tournaments, live broadcasting, influencer campaigns, and scholastic integration. Tournaments are held on TGS' proprietary social gaming platform Pepper allowing communities to interact and engage in one space. The combination of TGS esports event expertise and next generation software creates an unparalleled esports experience that allows brands to reach their desired gaming demographic.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Spiro Khouri , CEO
TGS Esports Inc.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things statements regarding the Transaction, Loan and Concurrent Financing and business of the issuer resulting from the Transaction. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including that the Loan may not be advanced by the lenders on the terms agreed upon or at all, that a binding agreement may not be entered into with respect to the Transaction, that even if a binding agreement is entered into that the Transaction may not be completed, that the Concurrent Financing may not be completed at all or on terms favorable to the Company, and that the Company may need to spend the funds advanced pursuant to the Loan and/or Concurrent Financing on items not disclosed herein for sound business reasons, and that the Company may not identify or complete on any strategic transactions, or that if they do complete such transactions that those transactions will be beneficial for the business of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials which can be obtained from www.sedar.com . The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements except to the extent required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

TOPIC: Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Esports Entertainment Group's EGL Club Clash to be Aired Worldwide on ESTV

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) ("EEG" or the "Company") announced today that its EGL Club Clash program will be aired worldwide on EsportsTV ("ESTV"). EGL Club Clash gives fans the opportunity to play on behalf of their favorite professional sports organization to prove which team has the greatest gamers.

EGL Club Clash includes gamers representing the National Football League's New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Los Angeles Chargers; the National Basketball Association's Cleveland Cavaliers; and Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union and New England Revolution.

Metaversal Partners with Crypt TV to Launch "Monster Fight Club," NFTs Inspired by Popular Characters from the Crypt TV Universe

Metaversal today announced its partnership with Crypt TV the television horror studio with a Youtube subscriber base that is almost 4-million strong. The companies will launch Monster Fight Club a collection of 10,000 NFTs inspired by Crypt TV's Monster Universe, allowing fans to own a monster and benefit from the success of its IP. With Monster Fight Club, Crypt TV will evolve from a Web2 company to a Web3 one, fully embracing NFTs as the future of IP creation and ownership.

Founded in 2015 by Jack Davis and Eli Roth , Crypt TV's Monster Universe has grown to television, podcasts, live events and more with GIRL IN THE WOODS on Peacock directed by Krysten Ritter and film with CHHORII debuting as the #1 film in India for Amazon Prime. Crypt TV monsters were featured at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Orlando in 2021. Crypt TV also released its first podcast based on its original monster MORDEO with iHeartPodcasts and Blumhouse Productions. Crypt TV investors include Lerer Hippeau, Advancit Capital, NBCUniversal, and Blumhouse Productions--its first investor that also serves as a strategic partner.

"Crypt's IP has been adapted at the highest levels of television, live events and video games but nothing excites me more than our entry into NFTs. I truly believe NFTs and Web3 could set off a new era of IP creation, community development and restack the deck in favor of creators," said Jack Davis , CEO of Crypt TV. "When I started Crypt in 2015 I did so wanting to create IP for a new generation of internet consumers. With this step to NFTs, I feel we are closer than ever to fulfilling our original mission."

"Metaversal is thrilled to work with Crypt TV, the pioneer of internet horror content, and bring it into the open metaverse," said Yossi Hasson , CEO of Metaversal. "There are infinite possibilities for those who join the Monster Fight Club community and share in this collective experience."

You can view a promo video for the launch of Monster Fight Club here .

Horror fans are encouraged to embrace the monster inside them and choose the character they relate to the most. They can mint 10 of their favorite Crypt TV monsters as Monster Fight Club NFTs: The Birch, Brute, Cakeman, Fluffy, Harclaw, Look-See, Miss Annity, Mordeo, The Thing, or Walter.

Each NFT is a 1/1 and has a different rarity based on combinations of backgrounds,skin textures and other features. Future drops include Tormented Crystal NFTs that can be forged with a monster to make them stronger and upgrade one of seven characteristics: power, vitality, intelligence, agility, stealth, terror, and a unique supernatural trait.

Monster Fight Club NFT holders will receive a collectible NFT card of their monster, with utility that includes the ability to create a profile pic (PFP), ticketing features, a downloadable 3D monster file to use in the metaverse, and much more.

Additionally, generative gaming will be the next extension of Monster Fight Club. Each monster has its own tribe, where NFT holders control its IP and how its story evolves. There are infinite ways the tribes work, including competing against each other, aka "the Fight club", playing games together, hosting real-world events, and even raising funds to make movies about them. Crypt TV lore will also influence how the epic story of each monster unfolds.

Monster Fight Club NFTs will be available via Mint Passes, sold on March 9th , 16th, and 23rd, are redeemable within 48 hours of purchase on OpenSea. Mint passes are also rewarded to active participants who help build Crypt TV's community on Twitter and in Discord. The Mint Passes are NFTs, themselves, and thus can be traded too. A public sale will follow on March 30 .

Both CryptTV and Metaversal are cultivating a Web3 community on Discord to authentically invite fans into the project, featuring weekly events such as art contests and giveaways.

About Metaversal
Metaversal is an innovative holding company that combines a venture studio and investment firm focused on NFTs. It co-produces, curates, and invests in iconic NFT projects and the key technology that unlocks the open metaverse. Metaversal's mission is to invest in the infinite stories of our culture.

About Crypt TV
Crypt TV is a genre IP and global multi-media company growing the next generation of iconic monsters for gen-Z. Most recently, Crypt brought its IP to major television with the new Peacock Original Series THE GIRL IN THE WOODS helmed by director Krysten Ritter and with its partnership bringing three of its iconic characters - The Look-See, Mordeo & The Birch - to Dead by Daylight , the biggest horror video game. Crypt's original Indian horror movie CHHORII was the number one streamed movie on Amazon Prime the week of release. Previously Crypt produced Facebook Watch's first ever scripted slate of five original series , including THE BIRCH now in its second season, and produced original installments for Netflix's Anthology DON'T WATCH THIS. Crypt TV was co-founded by CEO Jack Davis and filmmaker Eli Roth with Blumhouse Productions and NBCUniversal as investors and key strategic partners.

Media Contact:
Rajasri Narasimhan
330108@email4pr.com
910-554-5519

Monster Fight Club Hero Image

Metaversal Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metaversal-partners-with-crypt-tv-to-launch-monster-fight-club-nfts-inspired-by-popular-characters-from-the-crypt-tv-universe-301485047.html

AviaGames Expands Leadership Team Amid Expansive Growth

AviaGames the global leader in mobile, social competitive gaming, today announced it has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Scott Leichtner as senior vice president and general counsel, and Weiming Lu as head of content and business partnerships. Underscoring the growth of the Pocket7Games platform amid an explosive mobile gaming market landscape, the onboarding of Leichtner and Lu augments the team's experience and expertise, helping position AviaGames for its next phase of operational scale.

\With more than 20 years of legal experience and over a decade of specialized expertise in the mobile gaming industry, Leichtner will lead all of the company's legal initiatives, including IP protection and management, global legal and regulatory compliance, corporate governance, and fundraising and other strategic transactions. Lu joins AviaGames with nearly two decades of experience across business development, product strategy and merger & acquisition (M&A) efforts in the gaming industry. Lu will drive the company's content and business partnerships, and other strategic initiatives focused on growing the Pocket7Games product portfolio.

Good Gamer Announces the Launch of its Tournament Management Platform and Publishes its First Skills-Based Real-Money Games

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTC: GGAMF) ("Good Gamer") ,  a real-money skill-gaming operator and play-to-earn NFT blockchain games developer, is pleased to announce the launch of the Good Gamer Tournament Management Platform (" TMP ") and the launch of its first two real-money skills-based game titles on the platform, Balloon Protect and Lava Monster .

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

Good Gamer's TMP expands the gaming ecosystem by turning Unity-based mobile games into Esports tournaments, giving iOS and Android mobile gamers the opportunity to compete against friends, family and people in North America for real-money prizes.

The TMP offers configurable head-to-head and multi-player tournaments as well as a dynamic leaderboard feature. The TMP includes a number of key features that gamers will find beneficial, including a variety of tournament types, loyalty rewards, player rankings, and a highly responsive customer support service layer.

Good Gamer is also pleased to announce the launch of its first two published games utilizing the TMP technology, Balloon Protect and Lava Monster.

Balloon Protect is an action-packed arcade game where users can earn real money by swiping left and right to keep their balloon rising up without being destroyed. Users have the ability to play heads-up against a random opponent for real cash prizes, or join daily Classic, Super, Battle, Rumble, Mayhem, Series, and Cup Tournaments and win cash prizes.

Lava Monster is an addictive and challenging skill-based puzzle game where users can earn real cash prizes by using strategy and problem-solving to lead their Lava Monster to safety. Users have the ability to play alone or enter leaderboard tournaments.

"We are ecstatic about the launch of the first of many games to be featured on the Good Gamer tournament management platform," said GoodGamer CEO, Charlo Barbosa . "I look forward to seeing the market's response to our new and improved spin on a classic favourite, which allows users to earn real cash instead of paying $2 -4 for in-app purchases."

Balloon Protect and Lava monster are both now available on the iOS App Store . In addition, Balloon Protect is also available in the Samsung Galaxy store. Prize tournaments are not available in regions where skill-based gaming is prohibited.

Good Gamer is also excited to announce the launch of its new corporate site, goodgamer.ca . Goodgamer.gg will remain as the portal for Good Gamer's TMP games.

About Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.
Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTC: GGAMF) a real-money skill-gaming operator and play-to-earn NFT blockchain games developer that holds a 100% interest in its wholly-owned subsidiary Good Gamer Corp. Good Gamer's principal business is operating its online Esports skills-based real-money gaming tournament management platform in Canada and the United States . The Tournament Management Platform allows players to compete against other users for real prizes in skills-based casual mobile games. Good Gamer has developed a suite of NFT tools to create character collections and smart contracts to mint NFTs and is currently creating the Chosen Ones NFT play-to-earn blockchain game.

Wondr Gaming Enters Into Amended and Restated Purchase Agreement to Acquire JoyBox and Investor Relation Engagements

Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (OTC: WDRGF) (the " Company " or " Wondr ") is pleased to announce that further to its press release of October 22, 2021 it has entered into an amended and restated share purchase agreement (the " Amended and Restated Agreement ") with JoyBox Media Inc. (" JoyBox ") dated February 16, 2022 to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of JoyBox. The Amended and Restated Agreement amends the originally announced share purchase agreement dated October 22, 2021 .

Wondr + Joybox

"JoyBox, a Shorty Award nominated short-form video content studio, has produced campaigns for global brands including Wondr's recent Samsung partnered 'Call of Duty' stream, with NBA All-Star & Wondr director of strategic athlete engagement, Fred Vanvleet . Joybox will provide a new revenue stream for Wondr, while enhancing our in-house production capabilities for the content Wondr curates and hosts across GameLancer's 20+ owned and operated channels, featuring over 1 billion monthly views and 26,000,000+ followers." – Jon Dwyer , Chairman & CEO of Wondr Gaming.

Pursuant to the Amended and Restated Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of JoyBox in exchange for: (i) C$1,200,000 worth of common shares of the Company on the terms stated below (the " Consideration Shares "); and (ii) cash payments of C$300,000 (the " Cash Payments ") on the terms stated below.

The Consideration Shares will be paid as per the following terms:

  • C$500,000 worth of Consideration Shares at a deemed price per share equal to the closing price of the Wondr common shares on the closing date (the " Closing Date ");
  • C$350,000 worth of Consideration Shares both issuable and payable within sixty (60) days of JoyBox generating at least C$500,000 in gross revenues; and
  • C$350,000 worth of Consideration Shares both issuable and payable within sixty (60) days of JoyBox generating at least C$1,000,000 in gross revenues.

The Cash Payments will be paid as per the following terms:

  • C$131,526 payable forthwith as collected by the Company as accounts receivable from JoyBox's past services provided;
  • C$84,237 payable within sixty (60) days following the quarterly financial period of the Company in which JoyBox generated at least C$500,000 in gross revenue; and
  • C$84,237 payable within sixty (60) days following the quarterly financial period of the Company in which JoyBox generated at least C$1,000,000 in gross revenue.

All Consideration Shares issued in connection with the acquisition of JoyBox are subject to a 27-month voluntary lock-up between the selling shareholders of JoyBox and the Company, with the first release of 25% of the locked-up shares to be released 18 months from the Closing Date, the second release of 25% to be released after 21 months from the Closing Date, the third release of 25% after 24 months from the Closing Date and the final 25% after 27 months from the Closing Date.

The parties expect the acquisition to close on or around February 23, 2022 .

Wondr is also pleased to announce contracts with certain firms providing investor relations and other related services.  Wondr has an agreement with Hybrid Financial Ltd. to provide investor relation services that commenced in December 2020 prior to Wondr's commencement of trading on the CSE. The agreement is for twelve months and renews automatically for three-month periods thereafter. Compensation includes a one-time fee of $80,000 and monthly fees of $50,000 per month and was paid in full upon commencement of Wondr's listing on the CSE in May 2021.  Following the initial twelve-month term, the monthly fees are currently $15,000 .

Wondr also entered into an agreement with Integral Wealth Securities Limited in April 2021 whereby the firm will provide capital markets advisory and market support services. Wondr pays a fee of $6,000 per month for these services.

Lastly, the Company entered into an agreement with Venture North Capital Inc. in May 2021 to provide strategic marketing, investor relations and business consulting services. The agreement remained in effect until November 17, 2021 after which now continues on a quarterly basis unless sixty days notice is provided.  As compensation Venture North is provided with $6,500 per month and received 250,000 options at an exercise price of $0.40 per share.

About JoyBox Media Inc.

JoyBox is a media network and marketing agency that focuses on the intersection of culture and technology. JoyBox provides best-in-class services working with celebrities, brands, and creators to create meaningful communities across digital through paid media, influencer campaigns, and viral content

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the esports, professional sports, and music industries through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and media business. Wondr Gaming generates revenue through brand partnerships hosted on its loyalty platform, the sale of NFTs focused on esports, professional sports and the music industry, and through direct media and programmatic sales hosted on GameLancer's 20+ owned and operated channels, featuring over 1 billion monthly views and 25,000,000+ followers.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information relating, the future business of the Company, the completion of the acquisition, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondr-gaming-enters-into-amended-and-restated-purchase-agreement-to-acquire-joybox-and-investor-relation-engagements-301484642.html

Mistplay recognized as one of Montréal's Top Employers for 2022

Mistplay has been recognized as one of Montréal's Top Employers for 2022. The selection is part of the 17th annual editorial competition organized by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

The selection speaks to Mistplay's commitment to remain an exceptional place to work even with the extra challenges of the global pandemic and continued remote working conditions.

