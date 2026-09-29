Textron to Release Third Quarter Results on October 29, 2026

Textron to Release Third Quarter Results on October 29, 2026

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) will release its Third quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday morning, October 29, 2026.

Textron will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the results and the company's outlook. The call will be available via webcast at www.textron.com or by direct dial at (888) 596-4144 in the U.S. or (646) 968-2525 outside of the U.S.; Access Code: 6969175.

In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback beginning at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on Thursday, October 29, 2026 by dialing (800) 770-2030; Access Code: 6969175.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information visit: www.textron.com .

Investor Contacts:
Scott Hegstrom – 401-457-2288
Kyle Williams – 401-457-2288

Media Contact:
Mike Maynard – 401-457-2362

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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