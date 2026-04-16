Textron Aviation Inc. , a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, today announced the availability of Gogo 5G , a new connectivity upgrade that gives Citation operators faster speeds, lower latency and improved WiFi performance in the cabin. The aftermarket solution is now offered for the Cessna Citation Longitude, X+, X, Sovereign+, Sovereign, Latitude, XLS Gen2, XLS+, XLS and Excel, following the issuance of the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Supplemental Type Certificate (STC). Customers can install a new AVANCE Gogo 5G system or upgrade their existing AVANCE system to include 5G capabilities at a domestic Textron Aviation Service Center .
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Textron Aviation expands high speed cabin connectivity with Gogo 5G upgrade for Cessna Citation business jets
"Reliable, high-speed connectivity is essential for today's operators, whether they're conducting business in flight or supporting passengers who expect a seamless digital experience," said Brian Rohloff, senior vice president, Customer Support. "Expanding 5G capability across our fleet reinforces our commitment to investing in technologies that elevate the ownership experience and ensure our aircraft remain leading tools for business and travel."
In response to customer feedback, Textron Aviation will soon expand Gogo 5G availability to the Cessna Citation CJ4, CJ3+ and CJ3, pending issuance of FAA STC.
The Gogo 5G system, designed specifically for business aviation, enables seamless streaming, video conferencing, cloud-based applications and support for multiple connected devices throughout the cabin. Its advanced dual band router improves cabin WiFi performance, while dynamic data management tools optimize bandwidth to deliver a consistent, high quality user experience.
About Textron Aviation Customer Support
Textron Aviation, through its Beechcraft and Cessna brands, is renowned for its unrivaled global service network dedicated to complete life-cycle support. In addition to its expansive company-owned footprint, Textron Aviation's customers have access to a global network of more than 300 authorized service facilities. Textron Aviation also offers a mobile support program featuring more than 40 mobile service units and on-site service technicians and support. Find additional information about Textron Aviation's service programs at http://txtav.com/en/service .
About Textron Aviation
We have been inspiring the journey of flight for nearly 100 years. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, Hawker and Pipistrel brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, light and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense aircraft, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com .
About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .
Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
About Gogo
Gogo is the only multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity provider offering connectivity technology purpose-built for business and military/government aviation. Its industry-leading product portfolio offers best-in-class solutions for all aircraft types, from small to large, heavy jets, and beyond.
The Gogo offering uniquely incorporates Air-to-Ground technology with high-speed satellite networks to deliver consistent, global tip-to-tail connectivity through a sophisticated suite of software, hardware, and advanced infrastructure supported by a 24/7/365 in-person customer support team.
Gogo consistently strives to set new standards for reliability, security and innovation, and is shaping the future of inflight aviation to make it easier for every customer to stay connected beyond all expectations.
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Media Contact:
Lauren Howell
+1.316.927.9536
Lhowell@txtav.com
txtav.com