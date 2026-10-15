Texas Instruments board declares fourth quarter 2026 quarterly dividend

The board of directors of Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.52 per share of common stock, payable Nov. 10, 2026, to stockholders of record on Oct. 30, 2026.   

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, data center, personal electronics and communications equipment. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI.com.

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Texas Instruments Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated)

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SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated

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