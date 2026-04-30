Tethys Petroleum Annual Results and Corporate Update

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSXV: TPL,OTC:TETHF) ("Tethys" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed its Annual Results for the year ended December 31, 2025 with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities comprising its Audited Financial Statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis and other required forms. Copies of the filed documents may be obtained via SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca or on Tethys' website at www.tethys-group.com.

Financial highlights

Oil and gas sales increased by 83% to $20.7 million in 2025 from $11.4 million in 2024 due to higher production volume. The net profit for 2025 was $8.1 million compared with a loss of $19.1 million in 2024. The Chairman's letter to shareholders in the Financial Statements of the Annual Report summarizes the highlights of 2025 and the outlook for the Company going forward.

Operations update

Oil production from wells KBD-02, KBD-06, and KBD-07 has averaged approximately 336 tons per day in 2026 through yesterday.

Natural Gas production from the Kyzyloi and Akkulka Gas Fields is currently averaging about 231,000 m³ per day from 21 gas wells. The gas utilization program for Kul Bas until the end of 2026 has been approved by the Ministry of Energy working group.

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits in the area.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this document are forward-looking. No part of this announcement constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest in the Company or any other entity and shareholders of the Company are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Save as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this announcement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Tethys Petroleum  
Casey McCandless  
Chief Financial Officer info@tethys-group.com
901-763-4001 www.tethys-group.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295371

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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