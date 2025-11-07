TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF FSE: C 9O0) is pleased to announce that it has scheduled its annual general meeting of shareholders for December 8, 2025 (the " Meeting ").  At that Meeting, amongst other things, shareholders will be asked to re-elect the current directors of the Company (being Greg Cameron, Alex Klenman and Tony Wonnacott) and elect two additional directors, being Michael Gabbani and Brian Polla.

"I would like to welcome Mike and Brian to the board of directors and look forward to working with them to deliver shareholder value" stated Greg Cameron, CEO of the Company.  "Mike is an accomplished Engineer having spent decades in the Nuclear Industry. He has a high-level understanding of where the industry  is going and the contacts to allow us to position the Company to benefit. Brian is a serial entrepreneur and seasoned veteran of both private and public companies and also a substantial shareholder of the company.  The shareholders are lucky to have their expertise  to help steer the company forward".

Mr. Michael Gabbani is a highly accomplished executive sales and business development leader with a strong engineering acumen. As a professional engineer with over 30 years of experience in the nuclear energy industry his career began with Atomic Energy of Canada Limited and later with GE Hitachi Energy.  Throughout his career, Mr. Gabbani has been a dedicated advocate for the Canadian nuclear Industry. He served for 14 years on the board of directors of the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries, representing the nuclear supply chain while promoting collaboration, innovation and international partnerships in efforts to expose the strength and technical innovation within the Canadian Nuclear Industry worldwide.

Mr. Brian Polla is a seasoned entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in manufacturing, operations, and business development. Throughout his career, he has built and led multiple successful ventures in the industrial and coatings sectors, earning a reputation for strategic vision and hands-on leadership.  With deep expertise in metal fabrication, production management, and process optimization, Mr. Polla has guided companies through every stage of growth from startup to scale-up including the successful launch of a company on the CSE.  For over two decades, Mr. Polla has owned and operated Kenex Coatings.

Also, further to the Company's press releases dated October 20, 2025 and November 5, 2025, in connection with the recently completed non-brokered private placement, the Company clarifies that it paid finders' fees to certain arm's length finders comprising of: (i) total cash of $148,868.01; and; and (ii) 848,783 non-transferrable finder warrants of the Company exercisable to acquire common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Common Shares "), at an exercise price of C$0.14 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from November 5, 2025.

About Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, which holds a 6.96M pound inferred uranium resource within the Fraser Lakes B Deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada as well as past producing uranium mines in Utah, United States.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Terra Clean Energy CORP.

"Greg Cameron"
Greg Cameron, CEO
Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and approved on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

*The historical resource is described in the Technical Report on the South Falcon East Property, filed on sedarplus.ca on February 9, 2023. The Company is not treating the resource as current and has not completed sufficient work to classify the resource as a current mineral resource. While the Company is not treating the historical resource as current, it does believe the work conducted is reliable and the information may be of assistance to readers.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including statements regarding the Offering and the potential development of mineral resources and mineral reserves which may or may not occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and general economic and political conditions. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary approvals, including governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable laws. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the Company's public filings available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Greg Cameron, CEO
info@tcec.energy
416-277-6174

Terra Clean Energy Corp
Suite 303, 750 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 2T7
www.tcec.energy

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Terra Clean EnergyTCEC:CCCSE:TCECEnergy Investing
TCEC:CC
Terra Clean Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Terra Clean Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Terra Clean Energy (CSE:TCEC)

Terra Clean Energy

Advancing an expansive uranium landholding in the prolific Athabasca Basin

Advancing an expansive uranium landholding in the prolific Athabasca Basin Keep Reading...
TERRA CLEAN CLOSES $2.5 MILLION LIFE OFFERING

TERRA CLEAN CLOSES $2.5 MILLION LIFE OFFERING

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF FSE: C 9O0) is pleased to announce, that further to its news release dated October 20, 2025, the Company... Keep Reading...
TERRA CLEAN ANNOUNCES LIFE OFFERING

TERRA CLEAN ANNOUNCES LIFE OFFERING

Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of a minimum of 10,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") and up to 19,520,350 Units at a price of C$0.14 per Unit (the " Issue... Keep Reading...
Terra Clean's Fraser Lakes B Deposit Contains Significant Rare Earth Element Potential and is Listed as an Active Government of Canada Rare Earth Deposit

Terra Clean's Fraser Lakes B Deposit Contains Significant Rare Earth Element Potential and is Listed as an Active Government of Canada Rare Earth Deposit

Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF FSE: C 9O0 is pleased to highlight the rare earth element ("REE") potential at its Fraser Lakes B Deposit, confirmed by drilling and assays. The REE component within the deposit and surrounding areas... Keep Reading...
Update: Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements  to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Update: Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements  to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF FSE: C 9O0) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated September 16, 2025, and to clarity the press release issued earlier today, it has entered into definitive agreements with arm's... Keep Reading...
Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF FSE: C 9O0) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated September 16, 2025, it has entered into definitive agreements with arm's length parties to acquire up to a 100% interest in each... Keep Reading...
Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Reinstatement to QuotationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
$2million placement to advance Argentine exploration

$2million placement to advance Argentine exploration

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced $2million placement to advance Argentine explorationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Skyharbour's Partner Mustang Energy Corp. Announces Results of TDEM Survey Over the 914W Property

Skyharbour's Partner Mustang Energy Corp. Announces Results of TDEM Survey Over the 914W Property

Skyharbour Resources Ltd . (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that partner company Mustang Energy Corp. ("Mustang") received the results of a high resolution HTDEM survey at the 914W Uranium Project (the "Project"), totaling... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans and Highlights Successful 2025 Programs

Standard Uranium Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans and Highlights Successful 2025 Programs

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to outline extensive exploration plans for 2026 and present a summary of successful 2025 exploration activities. Exploration plans in 2026 will include high-resolution... Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results and an Operational Update Including Record October Sales

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results and an Operational Update Including Record October Sales

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV:ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces an operational update and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. All references herein to $ refer to United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of... Keep Reading...
Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targets

Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targets

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targetsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Terra Clean Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Terra Clean Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

New Discoveries Reinforces District Potential at Joaquin

Entitlement Offer raises $2.42M

Reinstatement to Quotation

$2million placement to advance Argentine exploration

Related News

silver investing

New Discoveries Reinforces District Potential at Joaquin

Cleantech Investing

Investing Insight: Why CNG is the Next Scalable Step in Cleaner Heavy-duty Transport

Base Metals Investing

Entitlement Offer raises $2.42M

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Closes $650,000 Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

High Priority Target Defined at Alice River Kapok Prospect

Base Metals Investing

Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

Gold Investing

Adrian Day: Gold Far from Top, Two Triggers for Next Price Move