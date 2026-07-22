TeraWulf Schedules Conference Call for Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TeraWulf Inc. (Nasdaq: WULF) ("TeraWulf" or the "Company"), a leading owner and operator of vertically integrated digital infrastructure, today announced that it will host its earnings conference call and webcast for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A press release detailing the Company's financial results will be issued prior to the call on the same day.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, please log on or dial-in approximately five minutes before the scheduled start time.

Date: August 5, 2026
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET
Access ID: 10210802
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1770606&tp_key=34c9058a28
Dial in: 1-844-825-9789 or 1-412-317-5180
Call me™: https://callme.viavid.com/?$Y2FsbG1lPXRydWUmcGFzc2NvZGU9JmluZm89Y29tcGFueSZyPXRydWUmYj0xNg==

Passcode: 3502328

Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event. The Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Replay Information

Dial-In: (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671
Replay Expiration: Wednesday, August 19, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET
Access ID: 10210802

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf develops, owns, and operates sustainable, industrial-scale data center infrastructure in the United States, purpose-built for high-performance computing (HPC) hosting and bitcoin mining. Led by a team of veteran energy infrastructure entrepreneurs, TeraWulf is committed to delivering scalable compute capacity for next-generation AI and HPC customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan," "believe," "goal," "target," "aim," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "seek," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "strategy," "opportunity," "predict," "should," "would" and other similar words and expressions, although the absence of these words or expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of TeraWulf's management and are inherently subject to a number of factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among others: (1) the ability to mine bitcoin profitably; (2) TeraWulf's ability to attract additional customers to lease its HPC data centers; (3) TeraWulf's ability to perform under its existing data center lease agreements; (4) changes in applicable laws, regulations and/or permits affecting TeraWulf's operations or the industries in which it operates; (5) the ability to implement certain business objectives, including its bitcoin mining and HPC data center development, and to timely and cost-effectively execute related projects; (6) failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and/or on acceptable terms with regard to expansion or existing operations; (7) adverse geopolitical or economic conditions, including a high inflationary environment, the implementation of new tariffs and more restrictive trade regulations; (8) the potential of cybercrime, money-laundering, malware infections and phishing and/or loss and interference as a result of equipment malfunction or break-down, physical disaster, data security breach, computer malfunction or sabotage (and the costs associated with any of the foregoing); (9) the availability and cost of power as well as electrical infrastructure equipment necessary to maintain and grow the business and operations of TeraWulf; and (10) other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in TeraWulf's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Potential investors, stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. TeraWulf does not assume any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement after it was made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or regulation. Investors are referred to the full discussion of risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements and the discussion of risk factors contained in TeraWulf's filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov.

Investor inquiries: investors@terawulf.com
Media inquiries: media@terawulf.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

TeraWulfWULFNASDAQ:WULFfintech investing
WULF
The Conversation (0)
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Trading resumes in: Company: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.TSX-Venture Symbol: AMTAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 8:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), at the request of CIRO, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Ni-Co Énergie annonce des résultats d'échantillons choisis à Kremer-2 titrant jusqu'à 1,21 % Ni, 0,14 % Cu et 0,10 % Co; 11 des 33 échantillons de Kremer-2 ont retourné plus de 0,5 % Ni.

Ni-Co Energy Announces Kremer-2 Grab Sample Results Grading Up to 1.21% Ni, 0.14% Cu and 0.10% Co; 11 of 33 Kremer-2 Samples Returned More Than 0.5% Ni.

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Revolving and Expandable Credit Facility

Avant Brands Completes Major LED Lighting Retrofit at its 80,000 Sq Ft Flowr Facility, Delivering Significant Energy Savings & Production Gains

Related News

base metals investing

Ni-Co Énergie annonce des résultats d'échantillons choisis à Kremer-2 titrant jusqu'à 1,21 % Ni, 0,14 % Cu et 0,10 % Co; 11 des 33 échantillons de Kremer-2 ont retourné plus de 0,5 % Ni.

base metals investing

Ni-Co Energy Announces Kremer-2 Grab Sample Results Grading Up to 1.21% Ni, 0.14% Cu and 0.10% Co; 11 of 33 Kremer-2 Samples Returned More Than 0.5% Ni.

gold investing

Barrick Invests US$15 Million in Kingfisher for Golden Triangle Exploration

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Revolving and Expandable Credit Facility

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0050 to R-0054 with Intercepts Including 53.07% Fe2O3, 7.68% TiO2, 0.384% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

precious metals investing

Lahontan Drills 31m Grading 0.90 g/t Au Oxide at Calvada Central

precious metals investing

FinEx Metals Commences Drilling at Kero Gold Project, Finland