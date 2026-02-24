Teradyne to Showcase Leading Semiconductor Test Solutions at IESA Vision Summit

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), a leading provider of automated test equipment and advanced robotics, will exhibit its latest innovations at the 2026 IESA Vision Summit, taking place 25-26 February at the Leela Bhartiya City Convention Centre in Bengaluru, India.
Teradyne invites attendees to visit booth #13 and 14 where they will highlight four flagship semiconductor test solutions that address the evolving challenges of the global electronics industry.
- Teradyne UltraFLEX : with high parallelism and flexibility, the UltraFLEX delivers exceptional throughput and performance.
- Teradyne UltraFLEXplus : offering enhanced speed, scalability, and efficiency, the UltraFLEXplus supports complex SoC and mixed-signal devices, and the advanced devices supporting the AI and datacenter market.
- Teradyne J750 : recognized for its versatility and reliable performance, the J750 provides a cost-efficient solution for testing microcontrollers, sensors, and automotive devices.
- Teradyne ETS Platform : designed for high-volume manufacturing, it delivers high-throughput and cost-effective test for discrete (including power discrete), analog, and mixed-signal devices.
Together, these solutions empower semiconductor manufacturers to accelerate innovation, enhance product quality, and reduce time to market.
Teradyne is also proud to contribute to the summit's thought leadership program with a keynote speech on 26 February at 9:30AM, and participation in the panel discussion Developing the Semiconductor Manufacturing Playbook for India also on 26 February at 11:15AM.
"Teradyne is excited to return to the IESA Vision Summit, connecting with the leaders and innovators driving India's dynamic semiconductor ecosystem," said Shannon Poulin, President of the Semiconductor Test Group at Teradyne. "Our advanced test platforms are empowering customers to tackle the most complex challenges in semiconductor development and manufacturing. We look forward to engaging with industry partners and sharing our latest advancements at this important event."
Join Teradyne at the 2026 IESA Vision Summit, booth #13 and 14 to discover how its test solutions are shaping the future of semiconductor innovation.
About Teradyne
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) designs, develops, and manufactures automated test equipment and advanced robotics systems. Its test solutions for semiconductors and electronics products enable Teradyne's customers to consistently deliver on their quality standards. Its advanced robotics business includes collaborative robots and mobile robots that support manufacturing and warehouse operations for companies of all sizes. For more information, visit teradyne.com . Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.
