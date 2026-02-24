Teradyne to Showcase Leading Semiconductor Test Solutions at IESA Vision Summit

Teradyne to Showcase Leading Semiconductor Test Solutions at IESA Vision Summit

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), a leading provider of automated test equipment and advanced robotics, will exhibit its latest innovations at the 2026 IESA Vision Summit, taking place 25-26 February at the Leela Bhartiya City Convention Centre in Bengaluru, India.

Teradyne invites attendees to visit booth #13 and 14 where they will highlight four flagship semiconductor test solutions that address the evolving challenges of the global electronics industry.

  • Teradyne UltraFLEX : with high parallelism and flexibility, the UltraFLEX delivers exceptional throughput and performance.
  • Teradyne UltraFLEXplus : offering enhanced speed, scalability, and efficiency, the UltraFLEXplus supports complex SoC and mixed-signal devices, and the advanced devices supporting the AI and datacenter market.
  • Teradyne J750 : recognized for its versatility and reliable performance, the J750 provides a cost-efficient solution for testing microcontrollers, sensors, and automotive devices.
  • Teradyne ETS Platform : designed for high-volume manufacturing, it delivers high-throughput and cost-effective test for discrete (including power discrete), analog, and mixed-signal devices.

Together, these solutions empower semiconductor manufacturers to accelerate innovation, enhance product quality, and reduce time to market.

Teradyne is also proud to contribute to the summit's thought leadership program with a keynote speech on 26 February at 9:30AM, and participation in the panel discussion Developing the Semiconductor Manufacturing Playbook for India also on 26 February at 11:15AM.

"Teradyne is excited to return to the IESA Vision Summit, connecting with the leaders and innovators driving India's dynamic semiconductor ecosystem," said Shannon Poulin, President of the Semiconductor Test Group at Teradyne. "Our advanced test platforms are empowering customers to tackle the most complex challenges in semiconductor development and manufacturing. We look forward to engaging with industry partners and sharing our latest advancements at this important event."

Join Teradyne at the 2026 IESA Vision Summit, booth #13 and 14 to discover how its test solutions are shaping the future of semiconductor innovation.

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) designs, develops, and manufactures automated test equipment and advanced robotics systems. Its test solutions for semiconductors and electronics products enable Teradyne's customers to consistently deliver on their quality standards. Its advanced robotics business includes collaborative robots and mobile robots that support manufacturing and warehouse operations for companies of all sizes. For more information, visit teradyne.com . Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

For more information:
Amy McAndrews
Investor Relations
Tel 978.370.3945
Investor.relations@teradyne.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

teradyne-incternasdaq-ter
TER
The Conversation (0)
Teradyne Inc.

Teradyne Inc.

Keep Reading...
Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Aventis Energy (" Aventis " or the " Company ") (CSE:AVE | FRA:C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is pleased to announce an update from its 2025 exploration program at the Corvo Uranium Project (" Corvo ", or the " Project "), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with Standard Uranium Ltd. ("... Keep Reading...
Teradyne Robotics Welcomes James Davidson as Chief AI Officer

Teradyne Robotics Welcomes James Davidson as Chief AI Officer

Teradyne Robotics, which includes collaborative robot (cobot) company Universal Robots (UR) and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) company MiR, has announced the appointment of James Davidson as the Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer effective May 28, 2024"James' exceptional track record in AI and... Keep Reading...
Teradyne Marks 8,000th J750 Semiconductor Test System Shipment

Teradyne Marks 8,000th J750 Semiconductor Test System Shipment

Milestone achieved with V-Test, an independent third-party integrated circuit testing service companyTeradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of automated test equipment, today announced shipment of its 8,000th J750 semiconductor test platform. This milestone has been achieved with... Keep Reading...
TerrAscend to Participate in the 7th Annual Canaccord Genuity Global Cannabis Conference on May 18th in NYC

TerrAscend to Participate in the 7th Annual Canaccord Genuity Global Cannabis Conference on May 18th in NYC

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its executive management team will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 7th Annual Global Cannabis Conference being held on May 18, 2023 in New York City .... Keep Reading...
TerrAscend Celebrates the Opening of its Fifth Cookies Dispensary in Michigan

TerrAscend Celebrates the Opening of its Fifth Cookies Dispensary in Michigan

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its subsidiary, Gage Cannabis Co. ("Gage") recently launched sales at its new flagship cannabis provisioning center in Oxford, Michigan . Located at 450... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

PEP 11 Update - Federal Court Proceedings

Raptor Completes Further Drilling at Chester Project

Ni-Co Energy Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus for Proposed Initial Public Offering

NorthStar Gaming Provides Update on Strategic Priorities for 2026

Related News

oil and gas investing

PEP 11 Update - Federal Court Proceedings

base metals investing

Raptor Completes Further Drilling at Chester Project

nickel investing

Ni-Co Energy Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus for Proposed Initial Public Offering

silver investing

Stefan Gleason: Silver Wakeup in the West — What's Happening, What's Next

PDAC 2026: Here's What You Need to Know

copper investing

ASX Copper Mining Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2026

copper investing

What Was the Highest Price for Copper?