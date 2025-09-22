Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Aventis Energy (" Aventis " or the " Company ") (CSE:AVE | FRA:C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is pleased to announce an update from its 2025 exploration program at the Corvo Uranium Project (" Corvo ", or the " Project "), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with Standard Uranium Ltd. (" Standard ") (CSE: STND). From July 4 to July 16, 2025, the Company completed a detailed mapping and sampling program across historical uranium showings and zones of interest on the Project.

Highlights:

  • Off-Scale** Radioactivity at Surface : Verification of strong radioactivity at the historical Manhattan showing with handheld scintillometer measurements >65,535 counts per second (" cps ") at surface, in addition to 112 further occurrences of highly anomalous*** radioactivity up to 13,500 cps across the Project.
  • Discovery of New Radioactive Showings : Scintillometer prospecting uncovered previously undocumented radioactive occurrences across the Project in favorable rock types for uranium and Rare Earth Element (" REE ") mineralization.
  • Favorable Uranium Host Rocks : Geological mapping along structural and electromagnetic (" EM ") trends across the Project confirmed the presence of deformed and hydrothermally altered basement lithologies including metasedimentary, calc-silicate, and granitic rocks.
  • Ongoing Exploration : An extensive ground gravity survey is being planned for Q4 2025, designed to identify density anomalies potentially representing hydrothermal alteration systems coincident with newly refined EM conductor trends across the Project. A diamond drill program is being planned for Q1 2026 to begin testing targets developed and ranked through the detailed programs executed in 2025.

Michael Mulberry, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are proud to announce preliminary results from our 2025 Exploration Program at the Corvo Project. With the identification of strong radioactivity at the Manhattan showing, and favourable results from geological mapping along key trends at the Project, we are well positioned to complete a near term ground gravity survey."

Figure 1

Figure 1. Regional Map of the Corvo Uranium Project

2025 Prospecting Program – Preliminary Results

Beginning July 4 and concluding July 16, 2025, the technical team completed a detailed mapping, prospecting, and sampling program to ground-truth historical uranium showings at surface on the Project (the " Program "):

  • A total of 30 outcrop and boulder grab samples have been submitted to Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, SK for whole-rock, uranium, and REE geochemical analysis. Results will be released and incorporated into the first NI 43-101 technical report on the Project.
  • More than 160 detailed geological observations, structural measurements, and scintillometer readings were taken from several outcrops across the Project within the T-Lake, Dorward, Unnamed, Finger, Snout, Hook, and Sheppard Lake areas.
  • Prospecting confirmed several uraniferous outcrops and boulders across the Project, including the Manhattan showing (1.19 to 5.98% U3O8) and SMDI showing 2052 (0.137% U3O8 and 2,300 ppm Th). 1 Off-scale radioactivity >65,535 cps was measured at the Manhattan showing (Please see Figures 2 and 3).
  • A total of 112 handheld scintillometer readings of anomalous radioactivity >300 cps were recorded, including six measurements >10,000 cps at surface (Please see Figure 4). Prospecting for radioactive boulders and outcrop was completed using handheld RS-120 Super-Scintillometers and RS-125 Super-Spectrometers manufactured by Radiation Solutions Inc.

Figure 2

Figure 2. Close-up photos of fault-controlled mineralization (black vitreous minerals) and secondary iron oxide alteration at surface at the Manhattan showing (Dorward Lake area), reaching >65,535 cps on the RS-125 Super-Spectrometer.

At the Corvo Uranium Project, uranium mineralization is present along a strike length of 800 metres in historical drill holes TL-79-3 (0.057% U3O8 over 3.5 m) to TL-79-5 (0.065% U3O8 over 0.1 m). Recent expansion of the Project adds multiple new data points of uranium anomalism in the south, including surface sample JBWLR011, returning 1,420 ppm U.

Figure 3

Figure 3. Expanded view of fault-controlled mineralization and alteration products on surface at the Manhattan showing, reaching >65,535 cps over more than one metre.

Figure 4

Figure 4. Newly discovered hematized magnetite-rich pegmatitic orthogneiss reaching upwards of 13,500 cps, in the T-Lake area.

Future Exploration Plans

Supplementary geophysical surveys across the Project are being designed to further refine drill targets for an inaugural drill program. The Company plans to complete a high-resolution ground gravity survey across the main conductive trends on the Project, aiming to identify potential hydrothermal alteration halos which could be related to basement-hosted uranium mineralization.

Earlie r this year, Standard Uranium contracte d Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. in partnership wi t h New Resolution Geophysics to carry out a helico p ter-borne Xcite time domain electr o magnetic and total field ma g netic survey over the Project 2 . The survey totalled approximately 1,380 line-kms w ith a traverse line spacing of 100 m and tie-line spacing of 1,000 m. The airborne TDEM survey outlines several kilometers of conductive anomalies and magnetic features in bedrock, effectively enhancing the resolution of more than 29 kilometres of conductive trends on the Project.

The magnetic survey component of the TDEM survey contributes to definition of potential fault systems and structural trends not previously identified across the Project related to historical uranium showings at surface and in historical drill holes.

Ongoing geophysical interpretation and modeling is being completed to integrate historical surveys with newly collected datasets, which will provide high-priority drill targets and significantly derisk the Project prior to modern drilling in 2026.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of Standard Uranium and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company's future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects. Any historical grab samples disclosed are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

Natural gamma radiation in diamond drill core reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld RS-125 super-spectrometer and RS-120 super-scintillometer. Readers are cautioned that scintillometer readings are not uniformly or directly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be treated only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals. The RS-125 and RS-120 units supplied by Radiation Solutions Inc. ("RSI") have been calibrated on specially designed Test Pads by RSI. Standard Uranium maintains an internal QA/QC procedure for calibration and calculation of drift in radioactivity readings through three test pads containing known concentrations of radioactive minerals. Internal test pad radioactivity readings are known and regularly compared to readings measured by the handheld scintillometers for QA/QC purposes.

References

1 SMDI# 2052: https://mineraldeposits.saskatchewan.ca/Home/Viewdetails/2052 & Mineral Assessment Report MAW00047: Eagle Plains Resources Inc., 2011-2012

2 Standard Uranium Provides Exploration Update Highlighting Results of Gravity and TDEM Surveys on Three Eastern Athabasca Uranium Projects, News Release, March 13, 2025. https://standarduranium.ca/news-releases/standard-uranium-provides-exploration-update-tdem-surveys-on-three-eastern-athabasca-uranium/

*The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt% U3O8 to be "high-grade".

**The Company considers radioactivity readings greater than 65,535 counts per second (cps) on a handheld RS-125 Super-Spectrometer to be "off-scale".

***The Company considers radioactivity readings greater than 300 counts per second (cps) on a handheld RS-125 Super-Spectrometer to be "anomalous".

About Aventis Energy Inc.

Aventis Energy Inc. (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Corvo Uranium & Sting Copper Project.

The Corvo Uranium property has historical drill holes intersected multiple intervals of uranium mineralization, notably along a strike length of 800 metres between historical drill holes TL-79-3 ( 0.116% U 3 O 8 over 1.05 m ) and TL-79-5 ( 0.065% U 3 O 8 over 0.15 m ) 2 . High-grade* Uranium at Surface with the Manhattan showing ( 1.19 to 5.98% U 3 O 8 ) and SMDI showing 2052 ( 0.137% U 3 O 8 and 2,300 ppm Th ).

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and recently had results of 54.8m at 0.32% Cu starting at a depth of 27.0m, with higher-grade intervals including six samples (≥0.5m length) ranging from 0.96% to 5.43% Cu. High grade samples of 0.5m at 2.85% Cu and 0.5m at 1.92% Cu with an additional broader interval of 31.1m at 0.27% Cu.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael Mulberry
Chief Executive Officer, Director
+1 (604) 229-9772
info@vitalbatterymetals.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Aventis, future growth potential for Aventis and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of uranium, copper, gold and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Aventis' ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Project and its mineralization potential; the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to the Project; statements with respect to the Program; expected benefits of the Program; and the Company's anticipated exploration program at the Project. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that the Company has received is reliable and are based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of well results and the geology, continuity and grade of uranium, copper, gold and other metal deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with environmental and other requirements; increased costs affecting the metals industry and increased competition in the metals industry for properties, qualified personnel, and management. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8e733e7-dcb6-4095-8da8-ce86c9ef42f6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d23d1cf1-1881-4c92-b544-929907bbc822

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a237ab5b-a971-432e-b537-61b98e4ad47e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/598dc24c-5005-4b68-9d4b-de69ab453e53


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Standard UraniumSTND:CATSXV:STNDEnergy Investing
STND:CA
Standard Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Standard Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Standard Uranium

Standard Uranium

Overview

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:STND, OTCQB:STTDF) is a uranium exploration company aiming to leverage its geological experience to make additional discoveries in Saskatchewan’s renowned Athabasca Basin. The company is currently focused on the exploration of the Davidson River uranium project, which is located in the southwest portion of the Basin. In March 2020 Standard Uranium filed a NI-43 101 compliant technical report on the Davison River project, outlining the potential for a two-phase exploration program to expand the company’s understanding of the property.

Standard Uranium believes it has assembled the team and land package necessary to make the next major uranium discovery in the Athabasca Basin. The company intends to leverage its experience in the area to advance potential future discoveries. Standard Uranium believes the Clearwater Domain Mirror Theory suggests the exploration corridors on the west of the Clearwater Domain could have similar uranium deposits as those on the east.

In July 2020 Standard Uranium announced it had expanded its land holdings in the Athabasca Basin by acquiring the Ascent and Canary projects through staking. The two projects, totaling 11,040 hectares, are both located in the eastern Athabasca Basin. Shortly after, Standard Uranium added three new mineral claims that are adjacent to the company’s existing holdings at the Gunnar Project located in the Beaverlodge Uranium District. The 15,770-hectare Gunnar Project contains unconformity and basement-hosted uranium targets, including historically identified uranium mineralization in the Athabasca sandstone.

In an effort to strengthen its exploration team, Standard Uranium recently announced the addition of Galen McNamara and Sean Hillacre to its technical team. Mr. Sean Hillacre has been named the company’s Project Manager for the upcoming Davidson Drill Program, while Mr. Galen McNamara has been named Technical Advisor. Hillacre has experience in the region after working with NexGen Energy as an exploration geologist as part of the technical team that developed the Arrow Deposit. McNamara also brings considerable exploration experience to the team after managing all field-based drilling and exploration activities for NexGen. McNamara earned the 2018 PDAC Bill Dennis “Prospector of the Year” Award and 2016 Mines and Money Exploration Award for his work on the Arrow Deposit.

Moving forward, Standard Uranium intends to continue to explore the Davidson River Project including an inaugural exploration drilling program expected to begin in Q3 2020. The company is optimistic that it has one of the most promising land packages in Saskatchewan’s Southwest Athabasca Basin, which has attracted the attention of resource companies including Cameco (TSX:CCO, NYSE:CCJ), Orano, NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE, NYSE:NXE), Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU, OTCQX:FCUUF), Fission 3.0 (TSXV:FUU, OTCQB:FISOF) and Denison Mines (TSX:DML, NYSE:DNN).

Standard Uranium’s Company Highlights

  • Davidson River uranium project comprises 25,886 hectares of the Patterson Lake Uranium District, located in the southwest Athabasca Basin
  • The Davidson River Project is highly prospective for basement hosted uranium deposits yet remains untested by drilling despite its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. NI-43 101 Technical Report filed on the Davidson River project outline the potential for a two-phase exploration program
  • Ascent and Canary projects are located within the Eastern Athabasca Basin region, and compliment the existing Atlantic Project
  • Gunnar project, located south of the Beaverlodge Uranium district, and is targeting unconformity-style uranium mineralization
  • Geological team has proven experience in the Athabasca Basin
  • Director Garrett Ainsworth led the NexGen technical team, which discovered the Arrow deposit in the Athabasca Basin
Get access to more exclusive Uranium Stock profiles here.
Keep reading...Show less

Finding the Fuel to Power a Clean Energy Future

Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary results from its 2025 exploration programs the Corvo Uranium Project ("Corvo", or the "Project"), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with Aventis Energy Inc. (CSE: AVE) ("Aventis") . From July 4 to July 16, 2025, the Company completed a detailed mapping and sampling program across historical uranium showings and zones of interest on the Project.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
uranium news

Standard Uranium Ltd. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Standard Uranium Provides Progress Update at its Flagship Davidson River Project

Standard Uranium Provides Progress Update at its Flagship Davidson River Project

Standard Uranium Ltd. (“Standard Uranium” or the “Company”) (TSXV:STND) (Frankfurt: FWB:9SU) is pleased to announce that drilling is progressing as planned on the Phase 1, 2020 summer diamond drilling program, at its flagship 25,886 hectare Davidson River Uranium Project (the “Project”).  The Project is located in the Southwest Athabasca Uranium District of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, and runs along the inferred trend of Fission Uranium’s Triple R deposit and NexGen’s Arrow deposit, in an area lying 25km to 30km to the west of those deposits.

To date, six drill holes have been completed at the Warrior Trend. (See Figure #1.) The exceptional work by the team at Aggressive Drilling Ltd. has been crucial to the early success of the program. Drilling is ahead of schedule and on budget. Highlights from the first six drill holes on the Davidson River Property include:

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:STND

Standard Uranium: Finding the Fuel to Power a Clean Energy Future

Standard Uranium (TSXV:STND) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s uranium channel.

Standard Uranium is an exploration and development company focused on uranium projects in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin. The company’s flagship Davidson River uranium project is located in the southwest portion of the Basin, hosting the potential for a two-phase exploration program to expand the company’s understanding of the property moving forward. In March 2020, Standard Uranium filed a NI-43 101 compliant technical report on the Davison River project.

Keep reading...Show less
Stallion Uranium Appoints Peter Dembicki to Board of Directors, Initiates Haystack Intelligent Targeting Study

Stallion Uranium Appoints Peter Dembicki to Board of Directors, Initiates Haystack Intelligent Targeting Study

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion ") ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: B76 ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Peter Dembicki to its Board of Directors, bringing significant capital markets and governance expertise to the Company. In tandem with this strategic addition, Stallion has also initiated the Haystack Intelligent Targeting Study leveraging cutting-edge AI technology to refine drill targeting across its large-scale uranium exploration portfolio in the Athabasca Basin.

Peter Dembicki; Strengthening Corporate Oversight and Market Expertise:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Standard Uranium Executes Letter of Intent to Option Rocas Uranium Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin

Standard Uranium Executes Letter of Intent to Option Rocas Uranium Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent (the "LOI"), dated September 15, 2025, with Collective Metals Inc. (CSE: COMT) (the "Optionee"), an arms-length party. Pursuant to the LOI, the Optionee will be granted the option (the "Option") to acquire a seventy-five percent interest in the 4,002-hectare Rocas Project ("Rocas" or the "Project") located in the eastern Athabasca Basin region (Figure 1).

Rocas Project Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IsoEnergy and Purepoint Intersect up to 8.1% U3O8 at Dorado Project

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Intersect up to 8.1% U3O8 at Dorado Project

IsoEnergy Ltd. (NYSE American: ISOU) (TSX: ISO) ("IsoEnergy") and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU,OTC:PTUUF) (OTC: PTUUF) ("Purepoint") today announced the receipt of partial assay results from the summer drill program at the companies' 5050 joint venture Dorado Project (the " Dorado Project "), located on the southeastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. The highlight comes from drill hole PG25-07A, which returned 2.1 metres grading 1.6% U₃O₈, including 0.4 metres at 8.1% U₃O₈ and an additional 4.9 metres at 0.52% U₃O₈ representing the most significant assay intervals reported to date from the Nova discovery zone (see Table 1 below).

"Eight percent uranium is an excellent grade from the centre of the very strong radioactive interval drilled by hole 7A," said Chris Frostad , President and CEO of Purepoint Uranium. "These assays reinforce the strength of this newly discovered system and provide a solid anchor point as we continue to test the mineralized structure in all directions."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Chemical assay confirms high-grade uranium

Chemical assay confirms high-grade uranium

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Chemical assay confirms high-grade uranium

Download the PDF here.

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in 75 Past Producing Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in 75 Past Producing Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF FSE: 9O0) is pleased to announce terms to acquire up to a 100% interest in 75 uranium claims in Emery County, Utah, United States.

Transaction Highlights

  • Nine Past Producing Uranium mines covered on the Claims having produced several hundred thousand tons of ore grading up to 1% U308
  • Visible Uranium, Vanadium, Copper and Cobalt at Surface with numerous uranium readings up to 21,000 CPS equating to grades .22% U308
  • Close Proximity to major roads with good year round access, power and a uranium mill located within a 75 mile drive
  • Strong Government support for nuclear power and uranium mining projects and a stated objective to reduce reliance on foreign nuclear fuel
  • Staged earn-in allows the company to optimize exploration programs
  • Provides Terra shareholders exposure to two North American assets both with near surface Uranium opportunities in low-risk jurisdictions

Greg Cameron stated "One of my stated goals with Terra was to add another low-risk uranium project to the Company and this transaction does just that. Having toured the properties with our VP Exploration, it is clear from the moment you arrive you are in a uranium district with many old workings, adits, shafts and old infrastructure. I am excited to see work begin this fall and believe there to be a clear path to add significant value for our shareholders."

Rationale Behind the Acquisition

Green Vein Mesa and Wheal Anne Claims offer exposure to uranium projects in the USA with excellent upside in a significant historical uranium district. Terra has made a strategic decision to acquire the Green Vein Mesa and Wheal Anne Claims due to the belief there is more minable uranium present. It is important to note that the encompassing claims have a production history. Both sets of claims are in ideal locations, situated near main roads, secondary roads and have access to power and water sources. In the past, mining operations focused on ore found at or near surface. The process of oxidation led to the formation of various secondary uranium minerals. The Trump Administration has recently enacted historic policies designed to accelerate nuclear power and uranium mining activity in the country"

"This initial project in San Rafael Swell offers significant upside as it is clear that these old mines were abandoned in the 1970's due to a uranium market collapse not because they ran out of uranium to mine," stated Greg Cameron, CEO of Terra. "We believe strongly that we can expand on the previous work through modern exploration technologies like 3D modelling"  added Trevor Perkins VP Exploration.

Project Overview

The San Rafael Swell is a large, uplifted, doubly-plunging anticline in east-central Utah and the Swell forms part of, but contrasts with the surrounding flat-lying rocks, of the Colorado Plateau, a significant uranium mining district in the Western United States. Historical uranium production was undertaken in the region between the late 1940's into the 1970's.  No significant work has been completed in the region in the past 50 years.

The rocks in the San Rafael Swell are predominately sedimentary (Pennsylvanian through Cretaceous), including Triassic and Jurassic formations that are known to host uranium. The project area is underlain by Triassic aged sedimentary rocks of the Moenkopi and Chinle formations. The Chinle outcrops in a continuous belt around the San Rafael Swell and on isolated buttes through the center of the swell. It is widely believed that volcanic ash is the source of uranium for many deposits in the swell. All existing mines and prospects in the Chinle are in the lower, bentonitic part of the Chinle in channel-fill sandstone and surrounding siltstones of the lower Chinle Formation. .  In the Green Vein Mesa area these occur as scour channel fill at the contact with the underlying Moenkopi Formation.

The project is separated into two claim groups 10 km apart. The Wheal Anne Claim Group is the southwest of the two and encompasses approximately 130 hectares covering the former producing Lucky Strike Mine and related uranium occurrences. The Lucky Strike Mine was discovered in 1949 and produced more than 10,000 tons of ore grading 0.22% U 3 O 8 and 0.09% V 2 O 5 . 1

The Green Vein Mesa Claim Group to the northeast encompasses approximately 300 hectares and covers the former producing Payday Mine, Hertz Mine, and Green Vein group of mines. Production numbers for these mines were not located, however the Hertz Mine reportedly had local samples up to 1% U 3 O 8 . 2

A map of a desert with red stars AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 1:  Map of the San Rafael Swell from the Utah Geological Survey. The Wheal Anne and Green Vein Mesa Claim Group locations are shown by the red stars.

Please click to view image

A map of a desert AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 2:  Overview of the Wheal Anne (West)and Green Vein Mesa (East) Claim Groups

Please click to view image

A satellite image of a mountain range AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 3:  The Wheal Anne Claim Group, covering the historical Lucky Strike and Commonwealth Uranium Mines and showings.
Please click to view image

A map of a mountain range AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 4:  The Green Vein Mesa Claim Group, covering the historical Payday, Hertz, Green Vein Group, and Green Vein #5 Uranium Mines.
Please click to view image

A hand holding a device AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 5: Uraninite vein near the Payday Mine workings.
Please click to view image

A wooden structure on a hill AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 6: Green Vein Group Mine workings and ore chute.
Please click to view image

Transaction Overview

To earn its respective interests in each of the Wheal Anne Claims and the Green Vein Mesa, the Company would be required to make the following cash payments, common share issuances and incur exploration expenditures on the respective claims as follows:

Wheal Anne Claims

Cash Payment Share Issuance Exploration Expenditures
To earn a 20% interest USD$20,000 on execution of definitive agreement 500,000 common shares within five business days of the execution of definitive agreement Incur USD$100,000 in expenditures on or before the 1 st year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn a 40% interest Additional USD$33,333 on or before the 1 st year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 500,000 common shares on or before the 1 st year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$33,333 in expenditures on or before the 2 nd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn a 60% interest Additional USD$46,666 on or before the 2 nd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 500,000 common shares on or before the 2 nd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$33,333 in expenditures on or before the 3 rd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn an 80% interest Additional USD$60,000 on or before the 3 rd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 500,000 common shares on or before the 3 rd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$33,334 in expenditures on or before the 4 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn a 100% interest Additional USD$73,333 on or before the 4 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 500,000 common shares on or before the 4 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$33,333 in expenditures on or before the 5 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement

** Subject to the retention by the Vendors of a two percent (2%) net royalty on the Wheal Anne Claims (the " Wheal Anne Royalty "), with Terra Clean having the option to purchase fifty percent (50%) of the Wheal Anne Royalty at any time by making a total cash payment to the Vendors in the amount of USD$666,666.

Green Vein Mesa Claims

Cash Payment Share Issuance Exploration Expenditures
To earn a 20% interest USD$10,000 on execution of definitive agreement 250,000 common shares within five business days of the execution of definitive agreement Incur USD$50,000 in expenditures on or before the 1 st year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn a 40% interest Additional USD$16,667 on or before the 1 st year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 250,000 common shares on or before the 1 st year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$13,334 in expenditures on or before the 2 nd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn a 60% interest Additional USD$23,334 on or before the 2 nd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 250,000 common shares on or before the 2 nd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$13,334 in expenditures on or before the 3 rd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn an 80% interest Additional USD$30,000 on or before the 3 rd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 250,000 common shares on or before the 3 rd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$13,334 in expenditures on or before the 4 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn a 100% interest Additional USD$36,667 on or before the 4 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 250,000 common shares on or before the 4 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$13,334 in expenditures on or before the 5 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement

**  Subject to the retention by the Vendors of a two percent (2%) net royalty on the Green Vein Mesa Claims (the " Green Vein Royalty "), with Terra Clean having the option to purchase fifty percent (50%) of the Green Vein Royalty at any time by making a total cash payment to the Vendors in the amount of USD$333,334.

The agreements to acquire an interest in each of the Wheal Anne Claims and the Green Vein Mesa Claims remains subject to the receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

All securities issued in connection with these agreements would be subject to a four-month plus one day hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project within the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada as well as developing past producing Uranium mines in the San Rafael Swell Emery County, Utah, United States

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Terra Clean Energy CORP.

"Greg Cameron"
Greg Cameron, CEO

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and approved on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

* The historical results, production, and interpretation described here in have not been verified and are extracted from US Geological Survey reports.  The Company has not completed sufficient work to confirm and validate any of the historical data contained in this news release. The historical work does not meet NI 43-101 standards.  The Company considers the historical work a reliable indication of the potential of the San Rafael Swell and the information may be of assistance to readers.  Information collected during a site visit in September 2025 was collected using an RS-225 "Super-Spec" Spectrometer manufactured, inspected and calibrated in 2025.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including statements regarding the potential development of mineral resources and mineral reserves which may or may not occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and general economic and political conditions. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary approvals, including governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable laws. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the Company's public filings available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Greg Cameron, CEO
info@tcec.energy


Terra Clean Energy Corp
Suite 303, 750 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 2T7
www.tcec.energy

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TCEC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TCEC

Trading resumes in:

Company: Terra Clean Energy Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Standard Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Standard Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Finlay Minerals completes Field Work on Newly Identified Geophysical Targets on the SAY and JJB Properties

Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Stallion Uranium Appoints Peter Dembicki to Board of Directors, Initiates Haystack Intelligent Targeting Study

Related News

Gold Investing

Perpetua's Stibnite Gold-Antimony Project Gets Green Light for Construction

Base Metals Investing

Finlay Minerals completes Field Work on Newly Identified Geophysical Targets on the SAY and JJB Properties

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Acquires the Nekash Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in Idaho, USA

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Announces Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

Precious Metals Investing

FinEx Metals Completes Initial Drilling on Ruoppa Gold Project