Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on December 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 24, 2025.

About Teradyne
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) designs, develops, and manufactures automated test equipment and advanced robotics systems. Its test solutions for semiconductors and electronics products enable Teradyne's customers to consistently deliver on their quality standards. Its advanced robotics business includes collaborative robots and mobile robots that support manufacturing and warehouse operations for companies of all sizes. For more information, visit teradyne.com . Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding future business prospects, Teradyne's results of operations, market conditions and the payment of a quarterly dividend. Such statements are based on the current assumptions and expectations of Teradyne's management and are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance or future payment of dividends. Future dividend declarations, as well as record and payment dates, are subject to board approval.

Amy McAndrews
Investor Relations
Tel: 978.370.3945
investorrelations@teradyne.com

