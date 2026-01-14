TenX Protocols to Participate in AlphaNorth Capital Event 2026

TenX Protocols to Participate in AlphaNorth Capital Event 2026

TenX Protocols Inc. (TSXV: TNX) ("TenX" or the "Company"), a blockchain infrastructure company building staking solutions for the next generation of blockchain networks, today announced that management will participate in the AlphaNorth Capital Event, hosted by CEM Capital Event Management, taking place January 16-18, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas.

TenX's participation comes as the Company continues to advance its strategy focused on building scalable, institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure across high-performance blockchain ecosystems. The Company debuted on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the ticker symbol TNX on December 10, 2025, following the successful closing of approximately $29.9 million CAD in subscription receipt financings completed in connection with TenX's go-public transaction. It has since expanded its staking operations and pursued strategic initiatives aimed at delivering long-term value through disciplined capital allocation and ecosystem participation.

The AlphaNorth Capital Event is a conference that brings together growth-stage public companies and institutional investors for in-depth discussions centred on long-term capital formation, strategy, and execution.

During the event, TenX management will meet with institutional investors to discuss the Company's business model, asset strategy, validator and staking initiatives, and priorities for 2026, including continued expansion across select blockchain networks, operational scaling, and the evaluation of strategic opportunities within the digital asset ecosystem.

"AlphaNorth provides a high-quality forum for meaningful dialogue with long-term investors," said Mat Cybula, CEO of TenX. "We look forward to discussing TenX's strategy, recent progress, and how we are positioning the Company to capitalize on opportunities in the evolving digital asset infrastructure landscape."

TenX's participation reflects the Company's continued focus on increasing investor awareness, strengthening institutional relationships, and maintaining transparent engagement with the capital markets.

About TenX and Management

TenX is a technology company focused on generating recurring revenue from the crypto asset economy. The Company operates staking infrastructure, seeks to earn cash flow from its inventory of crypto assets, and provides infrastructure, advisory, and development services across high-throughput blockchain networks. Through proprietary staking, hosted solutions, and strategic protocol partnerships, TenX gives public market investors exposure to the growth of next-generation blockchains and the broader Web3 ecosystem.

To learn more about TenX, visit www.tenx.inc.

Contact

Mat Cybula, CEO
info@tenx.inc
Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications
info@tenx.inc
(437) 476-0740

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280292

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TRX GoldTNX:CCTSX:TNXGold Investing
TNX:CC
The Conversation (0)
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
First Class Metals

FCM Secures Options over Two Ontario REE Properties

First Class Metals PLC ("First Class Metals", "FCM" or the "Company") the UK listed company focused on the discovery of economic metal deposits across its exploration properties in Ontario, Canada, is pleased to announce the successful completion of an option to purchase two properties with... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals (TSXV:BBB)

Brixton Metals: Diversified Exposure to Copper, Gold and Silver Projects in North America

Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals

Brixton Metals

Keep Reading...
doug casey, red globe, dollar sign

Doug Casey: Gold, Silver, Uranium, Oil/Gas — My Focus in 2026

Doug Casey of InternationalMan.com and the podcast Doug Casey's Take shares his thoughts on gold, silver and more heading into the new year. Casey, who is also a best-selling author, sees higher prices for both precious metals ahead."This gold bull market is coming from a whole different sector... Keep Reading...
Green pin on the map of Mexico

Accelerated Permitting Trends Send Positive Signal for Mexican Mining Projects

Mexico has a long history as one of the world’s leading mining jurisdictions, supported by strong geological endowment, established infrastructure and a skilled workforce. For years, regulatory uncertainty and permitting delays heavily weighted on project development timelines across the sector.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Kobo Resources Advances Kossou Toward Resource Definition While Expanding Gold Mineralisation Beyond Known Structures

Nextech3D.ai's KraftyLab Accelerates Global Scale with Launch of In-Person Experiences and AI-Driven Platform Automation

CHARBONE Secures its First Order for Clean UHP Hydrogen from a US Customer in NY State

CHARBONE obtient une premiere commande d'hydrogene propre UHP d'un client americain dans l'Etat de NY

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Advances Kossou Toward Resource Definition While Expanding Gold Mineralisation Beyond Known Structures

Cleantech Investing

CHARBONE Secures its First Order for Clean UHP Hydrogen from a US Customer in NY State

Cleantech Investing

CHARBONE obtient une premiere commande d'hydrogene propre UHP d'un client americain dans l'Etat de NY

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Intersects High-Grade Uranium in Drill Hole ML25-15 at the Maverick Main Zone Returning 11.77% U3O8 over 1.6 metres within 4.4 metres of 4.84% U3O8 and Identifies a New Prospective Regional Target Area called Nomad at the Moore Project

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Reports High-Grade Silver and Gold at Tahami South Segovia District

Tech Investing

CoTec to Host Investor Update

tungsten investing

High Grade Assays up to 1.3% WO​3 from Linka Tungsten Project, USA